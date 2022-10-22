Being honest, out of all the Arsenal fans you know or speak to, how many wanted us to lose to city and how many were happy we lost by a point?



As I've said, I fucking hate City and do not WANT them to win the league, but anyone else but them winning it makes Sportswashers more acceptable.



We don't count, as every c*nt hates us anyway 😉



In all seriousness Liverpool fans are going through the same thing other fans did . Theres no way Arsenal fans hate Liverpool more than city, after Adebayor, Nasir, clichy, toure, they gutted our team and replaced us in their early oil days as the best footballing team. But just like Liverpool fans, no one sees city as a proper entity and every title they win is tainted and bought, so many want them to win it because it doesnt mean anything when they do. And obviously the team that misses out will always get laughed, everyone here will laugh at us if we miss out this season, even if you hate city, youll still enjoy someone elses misery. Thats football.I dont like it, I think city and Chelsea have been the worst thing to happen to football. And as much as I hate man utd , they get a lot more respect from me than Those two ever will, even if everything they won they did by cheating and with the help of the refs and the media.City are just the default option for many fans.