Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 06:41:28 am
Don't think he said anything wrong to be fair. Players probably are more "relaxed" about chasing Arsenal than us. Not a slight on Arsenal.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 07:06:17 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:41:28 am
Don't think he said anything wrong to be fair. Players probably are more "relaxed" about chasing Arsenal than us. Not a slight on Arsenal.

Not disagreeing about the players, more his comments about their fans.  He doesn't realise how much they are expected to win the league and what he was on about in that article will 100% fall on deaf ears.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:01:34 am
Quote from: carling on Today at 07:06:17 am
Not disagreeing about the players, more his comments about their fans.  He doesn't realise how much they are expected to win the league and what he was on about in that article will 100% fall on deaf ears.

Yes, seeing as they have spent over a £billion on players and bought Haaland, they have the mindset that they will win the league every season, bit like us in the 70's/80's.

Difference was, we didn't act like spoilt brats and boo if we didn't  :wanker
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:04:48 am
They have the same footballing issues as us, in that key players are coming to the end and as a result the energy levels and motivation has slumped. Unlike us, they have invested heavily in the team but theyve spent £150m on Grealish and Phillips, which are both looking like terrible signings right now. Grealish is nowhere near the levels of Mahrez, Silva, de Bruyne. Even Sterling who has stagnated seemed a better fit for their style of play. Phillips was just a homegrown/sportswashing signing and has been a non-entity for them. Alvarez was a great signing. Haaland is a goal machine but has changed the way they attack.

So yeah - exhausting 5 years, aging players, some injuries and a bit of transition in playing style exacerbated by poor/no investment. Similar stories.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:20:44 am
My issue with what he says is "we won the league 4 times out of the last 5 years", surely its bought not won. Why would the fans celebrate something they bought, when I go get a coffee in a minute, and pay for it,  I dont have a celebration when I get it, and do laps of honour that Ive bought 4 cups of coffee in the last 5 days. If Pep wants to "win" things, then go manage a non oil country backed club. Then he might experience passionate fans celebrating his success.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:48:34 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:20:44 am
when I go get a coffee in a minute, and pay for it,  I dont have a celebration when I get it, and do laps of honour that Ive bought 4 cups of coffee in the last 5 days.

you would if every 5th cup was free
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:30:39 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:20:44 am
My issue with what he says is "we won the league 4 times out of the last 5 years", surely its bought not won. Why would the fans celebrate something they bought, when I go get a coffee in a minute, and pay for it,  I dont have a celebration when I get it, and do laps of honour that Ive bought 4 cups of coffee in the last 5 days. If Pep wants to "win" things, then go manage a non oil country backed club. Then he might experience passionate fans celebrating his success.

He wants to be loved but he doesn't want to earn it, he's a fucking gobshite. I'd rather have 1 title under Klopp than 4 under this bellend.

They've been a non entity during their entire existence and they are quite happy to turn a blind eye. They know its corrupt, so they perform mental gymnastics to justify it.

At the end of the day, the history books just show them as winners, there is no * against the titles they have, there is nothing in their small museum to say won by corruption. It'll take the shithouses at the PL to strip the titles for anything to be noted.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:56:03 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:30:39 am
At the end of the day, the history books just show them as winners, there is no * against the titles they have, there is nothing in their small museum to say won by corruption. It'll take the shithouses at the PL to strip the titles for anything to be noted.
Still hold out a faint hope that there'll be a follow-up FootballLeaks/Der Spiegel investigation that aside from the illegal underage payments, inflated in-house sponsorship deals and fictitious contracts, will reveal bribery to match officials. No CAS stooge will save them then on a time-barred technicality, and like Juventus/calciopoli, hopefully they'll be stripped of their league titles and demoted.
