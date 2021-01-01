They have the same footballing issues as us, in that key players are coming to the end and as a result the energy levels and motivation has slumped. Unlike us, they have invested heavily in the team but theyve spent £150m on Grealish and Phillips, which are both looking like terrible signings right now. Grealish is nowhere near the levels of Mahrez, Silva, de Bruyne. Even Sterling who has stagnated seemed a better fit for their style of play. Phillips was just a homegrown/sportswashing signing and has been a non-entity for them. Alvarez was a great signing. Haaland is a goal machine but has changed the way they attack.



So yeah - exhausting 5 years, aging players, some injuries and a bit of transition in playing style exacerbated by poor/no investment. Similar stories.