« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 768 769 770 771 772 [773]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2120055 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,335
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30880 on: Today at 06:41:28 am »
Don't think he said anything wrong to be fair. Players probably are more "relaxed" about chasing Arsenal than us. Not a slight on Arsenal.
Logged

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,272
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30881 on: Today at 07:06:17 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:41:28 am
Don't think he said anything wrong to be fair. Players probably are more "relaxed" about chasing Arsenal than us. Not a slight on Arsenal.

Not disagreeing about the players, more his comments about their fans.  He doesn't realise how much they are expected to win the league and what he was on about in that article will 100% fall on deaf ears.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,107
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30882 on: Today at 08:01:34 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 07:06:17 am
Not disagreeing about the players, more his comments about their fans.  He doesn't realise how much they are expected to win the league and what he was on about in that article will 100% fall on deaf ears.

Yes, seeing as they have spent over a £billion on players and bought Haaland, they have the mindset that they will win the league every season, bit like us in the 70's/80's.

Difference was, we didn't act like spoilt brats and boo if we didn't  :wanker
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,926
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30883 on: Today at 08:04:48 am »
They have the same footballing issues as us, in that key players are coming to the end and as a result the energy levels and motivation has slumped. Unlike us, they have invested heavily in the team but theyve spent £150m on Grealish and Phillips, which are both looking like terrible signings right now. Grealish is nowhere near the levels of Mahrez, Silva, de Bruyne. Even Sterling who has stagnated seemed a better fit for their style of play. Phillips was just a homegrown/sportswashing signing and has been a non-entity for them. Alvarez was a great signing. Haaland is a goal machine but has changed the way they attack.

So yeah - exhausting 5 years, aging players, some injuries and a bit of transition in playing style exacerbated by poor/no investment. Similar stories.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30884 on: Today at 08:20:44 am »
My issue with what he says is "we won the league 4 times out of the last 5 years", surely its bought not won. Why would the fans celebrate something they bought, when I go get a coffee in a minute, and pay for it,  I dont have a celebration when I get it, and do laps of honour that Ive bought 4 cups of coffee in the last 5 days. If Pep wants to "win" things, then go manage a non oil country backed club. Then he might experience passionate fans celebrating his success.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 768 769 770 771 772 [773]   Go Up
« previous next »
 