Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2119524 times)

Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30840 on: Yesterday at 11:24:59 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:06:34 am
The Premier League are investigating them. But it's all a big secret and has been going on for 5 years for some reason.
It just takes a while for the legally binding assurances email to come through.
Online SamLad

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30841 on: Yesterday at 11:28:33 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:24:59 am
It just takes a while for the legally binding assurances email to come through.
plus, it does take time to count all that plain-brown-envelope cash.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30842 on: Yesterday at 11:51:54 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:24:59 am
It just takes a while for the legally binding assurances email to come through.

They only have an Amstrad E-mailer & no landline.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30843 on: Yesterday at 12:00:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:10:24 am
Everyone not linked to that club has scoffed the last 12 hours at them being #1 in the money list.

9 companies sponsoring them to the tune of £250 million a year, all 9 companies part of the state owned investment vehicle Mubadala that Mansoor and Khaldoon are on the board of.

Check how many of those 9 companies that Khaldoon actually has a seat on the board of as well. ;D

#NotOwnerLinkedThough

I think the thing that must get them is that deep down they know it's all fake and that they know that our revenue is all legit. We have achieved what we have without cheating or inventing sponsors.
Anyone thinking about it for more than 10 seconds will know that it is just not logical for City to have commercial appeal that earns more than Madrid, Utd or us.

Biggest club in the world dontchaknow.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30844 on: Yesterday at 12:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 12:00:07 pm
I think the thing that must get them is that deep down they know it's all fake and that they know that our revenue is all legit. We have achieved what we have without cheating or inventing sponsors.
Anyone thinking about it for more than 10 seconds will know that it is just not logical for City to have commercial appeal that earns more than Madrid, Utd or us.

Biggest club in the world dontchaknow.

Totally organic, they've done it the right way and are a beacon to the rest of the game.
Offline newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30845 on: Yesterday at 01:10:00 pm »
They're Number 1!!!

They're Number 1!!!

Offline afc turkish

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30846 on: Yesterday at 01:11:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:10:00 pm
They're Number 1!!!

They're Number 1!!!



that piccy of Haaland is more purely number 2, though...
Offline swoopy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30847 on: Yesterday at 01:29:39 pm »
https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20city%20v%20tottenham%20hotspur/2023-1-19_20.00/the%20etihad%20stadium?&Hallmap

Over 1k tickets available for this evening. Making the most revenue in the entire world though. Yessiree.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30848 on: Yesterday at 01:51:41 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 01:29:39 pm
https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20city%20v%20tottenham%20hotspur/2023-1-19_20.00/the%20etihad%20stadium?&Hallmap

Over 1k tickets available for this evening. Making the most revenue in the entire world though. Yessiree.
Ifithadnerbinferthetrafficandthemillimeterofsnow.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30849 on: Yesterday at 01:52:19 pm »
Really is a farce. Can't see the sport continuing in its current form unless the cheats are taken to task - which they won't be.

It's criminal what the authorities have allowed to happen.
Offline dirkster

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30850 on: Yesterday at 02:08:39 pm »
What gets me is why big clubs like ourselves, Utd, R Madrid, Bayern aren't calling these cheats out?
Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30851 on: Yesterday at 02:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:59:31 am
It's absolutely bizarre, isn't it?

An average English yo-yo club that is the 'other' club in its own city. A fanbase that's a minority in its own city. A club with a miniscule fanbase outside of its own city and zero fanbase abroad other than some ex pats from Stockport. A club that still cannot fill its ground and a club that can't make a trophy parade stretch further than two bus stops.

This club, we are led to believe, brings in the highest revenue on earth, and it's all legit.  :lmao :lmao  :lmao

It's an absolute farce, and an insult to the game and the intelligence of everyone in it.

They are a false front propped up by a nation state that's not even cooking the books. It's nuking them.


Just wait until Saudi FC declare £1 billion
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30852 on: Yesterday at 04:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:59:31 am


Yes.  But they aren't just a football club, are they.  They are an extension of the UAE - a very powerful and rich country.  Once you see them like that, you understand that they are one of the richest and powerful clubs in the world, just like the other sportswashers. 

They hold more power and influence than any other club, along with Qatar and Saudi.

Those three nations dwarf the sport of football and will never be called out (by the authorites) for what they have done.

It doesn't mean we should stop doing it though.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30853 on: Yesterday at 08:09:29 pm »
Blue seats on show at the "biggest" turnover club in World Football.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30854 on: Yesterday at 08:15:48 pm »
Yep, laughable.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30855 on: Yesterday at 08:35:06 pm »
Aren't they talking about increasing the capacity of the stadium to launder more false revenue through the books sell more tickets?
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30856 on: Yesterday at 08:43:35 pm »
The freak resorting to diving  now
Offline lfcmaster45

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30857 on: Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm »
City playing with no confidence

Offline Raid

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30858 on: Yesterday at 08:50:02 pm »
Have we both punched it out of each other over these last five years?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30859 on: Yesterday at 08:51:14 pm »
They're imploding
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30860 on: Yesterday at 08:52:52 pm »
Can't lie it's a bit fucking galling watching a City side like this, all but gift-wrapping the title for Arsenal, after the last few years of us striving for perfection just to beat the cheating bastards.
Offline Vinay

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30861 on: Yesterday at 08:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 08:50:02 pm
Have we both punched it out of each other over these last five years?
Is the correct answer
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30862 on: Yesterday at 08:54:01 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:52:52 pm
Can't lie it's a bit fucking galling watching this City side like this, gift-wrapping the title for Arsenal, after the last few years of us striving for perfection just to beat them.


or past five years have caught up with us both.
Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30863 on: Yesterday at 08:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 08:50:02 pm
Have we both punched it out of each other over these last five years?

I think its the signing of Haaland that's done it. Last season they spread the goals around, KDB got into double figures, he's got 3 this, Sterling, Jesus, Gundogan, Mahrez all chipped in, now its all on one player and if he isn't scoring, they aren't.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30864 on: Yesterday at 08:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:51:14 pm
They're imploding
The only silver lining is the inevitable meltdown from Guardiola. The weirdo is clinging on by his fingernails as it is.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30865 on: Yesterday at 08:55:54 pm »
Still half a season to go.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30866 on: Yesterday at 08:56:15 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 08:54:01 pm

or past five years have caught up with us both.
We have stood still so effectively regressed, plain as anything to see. They've continued to spend. So I didn't think it's that simple.
Offline JP!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30867 on: Yesterday at 08:56:52 pm »
Face on Micah Richards is hilarious. c*nt.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30868 on: Yesterday at 08:57:40 pm »
Their vile fans booing them off at half time was really enjoyable.  They're just everton with oil money.
Offline Racer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30869 on: Yesterday at 08:58:12 pm »
Empty seats and booing their team what a bunch of Jeremy Hunts their fans are
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30870 on: Yesterday at 08:59:14 pm »
Of course, it's just half time with another 45 to go so there's that calm inner voice of reason saying "lads, it's Spurs".
Online GreatEx

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30871 on: Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm »
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! :lmao
Offline LiverBirdKop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30872 on: Yesterday at 09:02:27 pm »
Same fatigue from the past 3 years we're going through at the moment. Difference is they have a deeper squad than us.
Offline Phineus

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30873 on: Yesterday at 09:03:12 pm »
Not starting Cancelo, Walker, silva, de bruyne or Foden when youre chasing down top spot is some proper special behaviour even for city.

Bet he wont make any subs all game.
Offline arabliverpool90

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30874 on: Yesterday at 09:09:40 pm »
First Pep would never bench KDB, Silva, Cancelo if we were first. Secondly, these lots are going to spend crap ton of money and get involved in every player we are linked with because of how shite they've been this season. I pray to God the ownership is sorted by then because I can't stand City sticking their nose into every player we are linked with.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30875 on: Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm »
Lads, its Tottenham
Online taylorb1991

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30876 on: Yesterday at 11:30:25 pm »
https://mobile.twitter.com/PrestwichBlue/status/1616118562556461079

This Prestwich Blue fellow is either one of the most deluded people on the planet or he knows he's talking s**t but realises the new breed of gullible teenage City fan on Twitter will lap up anything that doesn't paint this vile club as the cheats everyone else knows they are.

Oh and if you Blue Loon lot are reading.....deep, deep, deep down, you all know City have cheated to get to where they are. Enjoy the hollow victories whilst they last. One day in the future, everything will be exposed and your golden era will be remembered like Lance Armstrong
Online GreatEx

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30877 on: Today at 12:41:19 am »
That win's for the crowd, the way they got behind the boys with those boos was something special. Nothing less than they deserved. Off to the pub fellas, the waters are on me!
