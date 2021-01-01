



Yes. But they aren't just a football club, are they. They are an extension of the UAE - a very powerful and rich country. Once you see them like that, you understand that they are one of the richest and powerful clubs in the world, just like the other sportswashers.They hold more power and influence than any other club, along with Qatar and Saudi.Those three nations dwarf the sport of football and will never be called out (by the authorites) for what they have done.It doesn't mean we should stop doing it though.