Everyone not linked to that club has scoffed the last 12 hours at them being #1 in the money list.



9 companies sponsoring them to the tune of £250 million a year, all 9 companies part of the state owned investment vehicle Mubadala that Mansoor and Khaldoon are on the board of.



Check how many of those 9 companies that Khaldoon actually has a seat on the board of as well.



#NotOwnerLinkedThough



I think the thing that must get them is that deep down they know it's all fake and that they know that our revenue is all legit. We have achieved what we have without cheating or inventing sponsors.Anyone thinking about it for more than 10 seconds will know that it is just not logical for City to have commercial appeal that earns more than Madrid, Utd or us.Biggest club in the world dontchaknow.