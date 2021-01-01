« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2118415 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30840 on: Today at 11:24:59 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:06:34 am
The Premier League are investigating them. But it's all a big secret and has been going on for 5 years for some reason.
It just takes a while for the legally binding assurances email to come through.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30841 on: Today at 11:28:33 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:24:59 am
It just takes a while for the legally binding assurances email to come through.
plus, it does take time to count all that plain-brown-envelope cash.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30842 on: Today at 11:51:54 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:24:59 am
It just takes a while for the legally binding assurances email to come through.

They only have an Amstrad E-mailer & no landline.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30843 on: Today at 12:00:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:10:24 am
Everyone not linked to that club has scoffed the last 12 hours at them being #1 in the money list.

9 companies sponsoring them to the tune of £250 million a year, all 9 companies part of the state owned investment vehicle Mubadala that Mansoor and Khaldoon are on the board of.

Check how many of those 9 companies that Khaldoon actually has a seat on the board of as well. ;D

#NotOwnerLinkedThough

I think the thing that must get them is that deep down they know it's all fake and that they know that our revenue is all legit. We have achieved what we have without cheating or inventing sponsors.
Anyone thinking about it for more than 10 seconds will know that it is just not logical for City to have commercial appeal that earns more than Madrid, Utd or us.

Biggest club in the world dontchaknow.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30844 on: Today at 12:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:00:07 pm
I think the thing that must get them is that deep down they know it's all fake and that they know that our revenue is all legit. We have achieved what we have without cheating or inventing sponsors.
Anyone thinking about it for more than 10 seconds will know that it is just not logical for City to have commercial appeal that earns more than Madrid, Utd or us.

Biggest club in the world dontchaknow.

Totally organic, they've done it the right way and are a beacon to the rest of the game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30845 on: Today at 01:10:00 pm »
They're Number 1!!!

They're Number 1!!!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30846 on: Today at 01:11:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:10:00 pm
They're Number 1!!!

They're Number 1!!!



that piccy of Haaland is more purely number 2, though...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30847 on: Today at 01:29:39 pm »
https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20city%20v%20tottenham%20hotspur/2023-1-19_20.00/the%20etihad%20stadium?&Hallmap

Over 1k tickets available for this evening. Making the most revenue in the entire world though. Yessiree.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30848 on: Today at 01:51:41 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:29:39 pm
https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20city%20v%20tottenham%20hotspur/2023-1-19_20.00/the%20etihad%20stadium?&Hallmap

Over 1k tickets available for this evening. Making the most revenue in the entire world though. Yessiree.
Ifithadnerbinferthetrafficandthemillimeterofsnow.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30849 on: Today at 01:52:19 pm »
Really is a farce. Can't see the sport continuing in its current form unless the cheats are taken to task - which they won't be.

It's criminal what the authorities have allowed to happen.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30850 on: Today at 02:08:39 pm »
What gets me is why big clubs like ourselves, Utd, R Madrid, Bayern aren't calling these cheats out?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30851 on: Today at 02:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:59:31 am
It's absolutely bizarre, isn't it?

An average English yo-yo club that is the 'other' club in its own city. A fanbase that's a minority in its own city. A club with a miniscule fanbase outside of its own city and zero fanbase abroad other than some ex pats from Stockport. A club that still cannot fill its ground and a club that can't make a trophy parade stretch further than two bus stops.

This club, we are led to believe, brings in the highest revenue on earth, and it's all legit.  :lmao :lmao  :lmao

It's an absolute farce, and an insult to the game and the intelligence of everyone in it.

They are a false front propped up by a nation state that's not even cooking the books. It's nuking them.


Just wait until Saudi FC declare £1 billion
