The Premier League are investigating them. But it's all a big secret and has been going on for 5 years for some reason.
It just takes a while for the legally binding assurances email to come through.
Everyone not linked to that club has scoffed the last 12 hours at them being #1 in the money list.9 companies sponsoring them to the tune of £250 million a year, all 9 companies part of the state owned investment vehicle Mubadala that Mansoor and Khaldoon are on the board of.Check how many of those 9 companies that Khaldoon actually has a seat on the board of as well. #NotOwnerLinkedThough
I think the thing that must get them is that deep down they know it's all fake and that they know that our revenue is all legit. We have achieved what we have without cheating or inventing sponsors.Anyone thinking about it for more than 10 seconds will know that it is just not logical for City to have commercial appeal that earns more than Madrid, Utd or us.Biggest club in the world dontchaknow.
They're Number 1!!!They're Number 1!!!
https://tickets.mancity.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20city%20v%20tottenham%20hotspur/2023-1-19_20.00/the%20etihad%20stadium?&HallmapOver 1k tickets available for this evening. Making the most revenue in the entire world though. Yessiree.
It's absolutely bizarre, isn't it?An average English yo-yo club that is the 'other' club in its own city. A fanbase that's a minority in its own city. A club with a miniscule fanbase outside of its own city and zero fanbase abroad other than some ex pats from Stockport. A club that still cannot fill its ground and a club that can't make a trophy parade stretch further than two bus stops. This club, we are led to believe, brings in the highest revenue on earth, and it's all legit. It's an absolute farce, and an insult to the game and the intelligence of everyone in it. They are a false front propped up by a nation state that's not even cooking the books. It's nuking them.
