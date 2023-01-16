Ha ha ha 731. Who are they trying to kid. More than Madrid, us and the other mancs. When are they going to be called out for this blatant cooking of the books.



It's absolutely bizarre, isn't it?An average English yo-yo club that is the 'other' club in its own city. A fanbase that's a minority in its own city. A club with a miniscule fanbase outside of its own city and zero fanbase abroad other than some ex pats from Stockport. A club that still cannot fill its ground and a club that can't make a trophy parade stretch further than two bus stops.This club, we are led to believe, brings in the highest revenue on earth, and it's all legit.It's an absolute farce, and an insult to the game and the intelligence of everyone in it.They are a false front propped up by a nation state that's not even cooking the books. It's nuking them.