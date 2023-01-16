If you change the entire way you play to accommodate a single player and then becoming totally reliant on that player, then I'd say its a bad signing.
can RAWK please add a button so I can unsee things?
As I was scrolling, I thought it was going to be Scarlett Johansson or someone like her (that's just ruined a load of wanks for some on here)
Someone needs to learn how to use the spoiler tags.
Spoiler
Aggggghhhhh!!!!! I opened it and saw it again.
I questioned this upon signing. I knew he'd score loads but wondered how it would affect the team and build up. Guardiola was said to always have various issues with Aguero as he didn't fit into what Guardiola wanted from a Striker and Haaland is even worse for that set up. Adding someone who scores lots to a system doesn't necessarily improve it, even though all these pundits seem to think so. Haaland adds nothing to their play and it's obvious in games like this weekends. He has basically just vacuumed up goals other players would often get.
https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/sports-business-group/articles/deloitte-football-money-league.htmlCity top the Deloitte football money league once again.Such an inspirational powerhouse, we can only hope that one day we can grow the club to the level they have. A truly Roy of the Rovers story.In other news there are still a few thousand tickets available for tonights game
nah, they'll be grabbed pretty soon by a hard-core planeload of fans based an AD. but they may unfortunately not be able to leave AD due to the rain in Manchester .... sadly, those seats may go unfilled yet again.
We might be on their level soon
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
