To be honest, players should now stop.



If the City defenders stop then it’s given as offside



It's an interesting point you raise there. If the Fernandes goal was legal, and play doesn't stop until the whistle regardless of the assistant's flag, then any time an attacking player punts it to a forward who's miles offside, then while everyone else on the pitch stops, the attacking team's goal keeper or whatever could sprint up the pitch and smash it into the net. They might want to think about closing this loophole before a Utd rival exploits it.