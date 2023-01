They aren't a patch on their team from 2017-19.



Agree that was their peak but they're not even close to last year for me. I know they had aguero but I'm not sure their peak - or the peak of any pep guardiola teams - has seen them play with a number 9. Haaland is obviously amazing, and he'll probably smash mo's record, and I'd still back them to win the league....but you stop him, you stop them at the moment.