Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 8, 2023, 04:48:17 pm
Sunday afternoon FA Cup 3rd round v Chelsea and shit loads of empty seats.

Fucking plastic twats
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 8, 2023, 05:18:56 pm
Totally dominating as well, I hope the stinking FA is happy.  :butt
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 9, 2023, 06:59:17 am
Another sports washing piece on Abu Dhabi/Saudi by Miguel Delaney.

https://t.co/uL8tmBmFIV
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 10, 2023, 10:29:34 pm
A notable football birthday in 2023 will be 8 March, formally the 4th birthday of the Premier League's investigation into Man City's alleged financial cheating, anomalies in youth recruitment & 3rd-party ownership. PL probe will enter a 5th year that day. 1/2

Given the murky nature of the allegations, and the secrecy of the investigation, and number of lawyers on the case, it's unclear precisely when investigation was born. Possibly around this time c.4 years ago.

Anyway. Happy birthday MCFC wrongdoing case! 2/2

https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1612922308552806409?s=20


Man City actually have the highest revenues in all of global football, in the most recent year, 2021-22, bigger than Real Madrid, Barca, PSG, MUFC, Bayern, Juve. Their commercial team work miracles. Unbelievable performance levels.

https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1612926265094201344?s=20
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 12:14:38 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 10, 2023, 10:29:34 pm
A notable football birthday in 2023 will be 8 March, formally the 4th birthday of the Premier League's investigation into Man City's alleged financial cheating, anomalies in youth recruitment & 3rd-party ownership. PL probe will enter a 5th year that day. 1/2

Given the murky nature of the allegations, and the secrecy of the investigation, and number of lawyers on the case, it's unclear precisely when investigation was born. Possibly around this time c.4 years ago.

Anyway. Happy birthday MCFC wrongdoing case! 2/2

https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1612922308552806409?s=20


Man City actually have the highest revenues in all of global football, in the most recent year, 2021-22, bigger than Real Madrid, Barca, PSG, MUFC, Bayern, Juve. Their commercial team work miracles. Unbelievable performance levels.

https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1612926265094201344?s=20

The result of this investigation is perhaps the most important moment in the Premier League's history. If they do their job properly, the Premier League will find City guilty and punish them to the full extent, which should be relegation and titles stripped, given how much their cheating has altered the landscape of English football for over a decade. They've robbed so many clubs of league titles, FA Cups, League Cups and the European spots that go with that.

If, as I suspect, the Premier League don't do their job and let it slide because it's too damaging to their brand to admit City have been cheating for fifteen years unchecked, then it gives the green light for Newcastle and any other potential sportswashing project to do whatever the hell they want,  ruining the top tier of football in this country forever.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 12:22:22 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 12:14:38 pm
The result of this investigation is perhaps the most important moment in the Premier League's history. If they do their job properly, the Premier League will find City guilty and punish them to the full extent, which should be relegation and titles stripped, given how much their cheating has altered the landscape of English football for over a decade. They've robbed so many clubs of league titles, FA Cups, League Cups and the European spots that go with that.

If, as I suspect, the Premier League don't do their job and let it slide because it's too damaging to their brand to admit City have been cheating for fifteen years unchecked, then it gives the green light for Newcastle and any other potential sportswashing project to do whatever the hell they want,  ruining the top tier of football in this country forever.
Nothing will happen. If the authorities even tried to rightly punish Abu Dhabi FC, then the government would very quickly lean on them, like they did to ensure the Saudicastle takeover went through. This goes far deeper than just football.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 12:49:32 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:22:22 pm
Nothing will happen. If the authorities even tried to rightly punish Abu Dhabi FC, then the government would very quickly lean on them, like they did to ensure the Saudicastle takeover went through. This goes far deeper than just football.

Is the right answer.

People are living in the clouds if they think this is going anywhere.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:03:27 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 12:14:38 pm
The result of this investigation is perhaps the most important moment in the Premier League's history. If they do their job properly, the Premier League will find City guilty and punish them to the full extent, which should be relegation and titles stripped, given how much their cheating has altered the landscape of English football for over a decade. They've robbed so many clubs of league titles, FA Cups, League Cups and the European spots that go with that.

If, as I suspect, the Premier League don't do their job and let it slide because it's too damaging to their brand to admit City have been cheating for fifteen years unchecked, then it gives the green light for Newcastle and any other potential sportswashing project to do whatever the hell they want,  ruining the top tier of football in this country forever.


They're cheating in plain sight and no one gives the tiniest shit because money. Nothing whatsoever will come of this investigation.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:11:54 pm
Title races are very important to all this. If they were just pissing the league by 20 points every single year there would be crackdowns demanded by everyone
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:11:55 pm
Just about the only prem clubs that could have any impact if they were to try to push for a hard outcome against the sportswashers would be ourselves and United. I guess its Clear both sets of owners dont see that succeeding and are cashing out.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:21:45 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 01:11:55 pm
Just about the only prem clubs that could have any impact if they were to try to push for a hard outcome against the sportswashers would be ourselves and United. I guess its Clear both sets of owners dont see that succeeding and are cashing out.

You are joking right? Authorities are more likely to do fuck all if we push for anything.We get bought out by a sport washer though and watch that tune change.

 There is no doubt though that FSG are heading for the hills as FFP was their way of turning us into the club they perceived we could be but that's gone now. The funny thing is we laugh at American sports and for their timeouts, add breaks and general shitness but at least they've as a level a playing field as possible. Football/soccer has turned into a farce and i hope FSG get as much as they possibly can to be honest.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:40:08 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:21:45 pm
There is no doubt though that FSG are heading for the hills as FFP was their way of turning us into the club they perceived we could be but that's gone now. The funny thing is we laugh at American sports and for their timeouts, add breaks and general shitness but at least they've as a level a playing field as possible. Football/soccer has turned into a farce and i hope FSG get as much as they possibly can to be honest.
Not to derail the thread but that is why I've been watching more North American sports for the last five years than football. The NFL and NHL are far from perfect but at least they have a salary cap and a pretty level playing field, as you say.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:49:18 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:21:45 pm
You are joking right? Authorities are more likely to do fuck all if we push for anything.We get bought out by a sport washer though and watch that tune change.

 There is no doubt though that FSG are heading for the hills as FFP was their way of turning us into the club they perceived we could be but that's gone now. The funny thing is we laugh at American sports and for their timeouts, add breaks and general shitness but at least they've as a level a playing field as possible. Football/soccer has turned into a farce and i hope FSG get as much as they possibly can to be honest.

Football in all looking more and more like a third world cesspit of corruption operating on bribery on all levels starting as high as government level then the various associations and going all the way down to agents and individual shady people all with their snouts firmly in the football money trough.

Sure as hell looks like American sports are a better bet to put money into despite all of their general plasticness,they all have rules adhered to by all ,predictable revenues with smaller fluctuations and no transfer fees just huge wage budgets.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:49:39 pm
I haven't looked at the league table since, well Fulham , but just read that if the red mancs beat the blue mancs on Saturday they are within 1 point of them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:52:02 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 01:49:39 pm
I haven't looked at the league table since, well Fulham , but just read that if the red mancs beat the blue mancs on Saturday they are within 1 point of them.

If a loss led to a 10-point deduction for them, yes
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:54:35 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:52:02 pm
If a loss led to a 10-point deduction for them, yes

As it stands:-

Abu Dhabi - 39pts
Mancs - 35pts
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:55:04 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:52:02 pm
If a loss led to a 10-point deduction for them, yes

eh?  they are currently 4 points behind.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:56:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:54:35 pm
As it stands:-

Abu Dhabi - 39pts
Mancs - 35pts
Your missus getting all giddy I assume? Will make the inevitable reality check even sweeter I suppose.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 02:04:02 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 01:56:26 pm
Your missus getting all giddy I assume? Will make the inevitable reality check even sweeter I suppose.

Nah, she knows they are still shite, she's quite level headed. She's old school Manc, watched them since the 70's, so this is her normal ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 02:04:50 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 01:11:54 pm
Title races are very important to all this. If they were just pissing the league by 20 points every single year there would be crackdowns demanded by everyone

So in many ways it's Liverpool's fault, you're saying?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 02:06:38 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 02:04:50 pm
So in many ways it's Liverpool's fault, you're saying?
Of course. You have a lot to answer for.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 02:10:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:54:35 pm
As it stands:-

Abu Dhabi - 39pts
Mancs - 35pts

Ah I read it as WE are 1 point behind them for some reason. never mind
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30702 on: Yesterday at 02:11:26 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:06:38 pm
Of course. You have a lot to answer for.

You mean we should have taken a leaf out of Utds book by finishing 2nd miles behind them?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30703 on: Yesterday at 02:12:01 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:10:02 pm
Ah I read it as WE are 1 point behind them for some reason. never mind

Easy done.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30704 on: Yesterday at 02:12:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:11:26 pm
You mean we should have taken a leaf out of Utds book by finishing 2nd miles behind them?
They were in court months later. We fell on our sword for football
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30705 on: Yesterday at 02:16:06 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:12:38 pm
They were in court months later. We fell on our sword for football

What was that film where 2 enemies joined together to defeat an even bigger evil foe? The Gangster, the Cop and the Devil?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30706 on: Yesterday at 05:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:16:06 pm
What was that film where 2 enemies joined together to defeat an even bigger evil foe? The Gangster, the Cop and the Devil?

Utd? Surley it was Deliverance ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30707 on: Yesterday at 06:50:16 pm »
UAE to launch Cop28 presidency with oil boss tipped for leading role

Sultan Al Jaber, chief of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, expected to be named president of global climate talks

Quote
The United Arab Emirates will launch its presidency of global climate talks on Thursday, with the head of its national oil company likely to be given the leading role.

Sultan Al Jaber has served as climate envoy to the country, and is chief of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), the worlds twelfth-largest oil company by production, and is hotly tipped to take on the pivotal role of president of the talks.

He is also minister of industry and advanced technology for UAE, and head of the Masdar company, which focuses on renewable energy.

The Cop28 UN climate summit, which will take place from 30 November in Dubai, will be a crucial conference, determining whether the world can get on track to tackle the climate crisis. This year, nations must conduct a global stocktake assessing the current state of climate action and progress on fulfilling the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement.

While some countries have submitted national plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions that are in line with the ambition in the Paris agreement of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, many of the worlds biggest emitters have failed to do so, imperilling the climate goals.

One of the roles of the presidency will be to hold such recalcitrant governments to account, but many observers fear that UAE, as a major oil producer and with close ties to other producers such as Saudi Arabia, will be reluctant to take them on.

At Cop27, held in Egypt last November, there were scores of oil and gas lobbyists from UAE, and Gulf states with strong oil and gas interests were thought to have been among the blockers preventing stronger language on phasing down fossil fuels.

One veteran of the talks, who could not be named, said: [Al Jaber] is straddling two worlds. One of climate negotiations where we have to make a giant leap in emissions reductions and financing the move away from fossil fuel emissions; second, as head of Adnoc. UAE wants to be seen to be leading on food, technology, adaptation and potentially innovative finance but how can they carry that off while being fossil fuel polluters?

Some civil society activists have called for Al Jaber to give up his fossil fuel roles to take on the Cop28 presidency.

Tasneem Essop, the executive director of Climate Action Network International, said: [If Al Jaber is appointed president of Cop28, it will be] imperative for the world to be reassured that he will step down from his role as the CEO of Adnoc. He cannot preside over a process that is tasked to address the climate crisis with such a conflict of interest, heading an industry that is responsible for the crisis itself.

She warned: If he does not step down as CEO, it will be tantamount to a full-scale capture of the UN climate talks by a petrostate national oil company and its associated fossil fuel lobbyists. Cop26 in Glasgow had 500 fossil fuel lobbyists in attendance, the Cop in Egypt saw a 25% increase in their presence, Cop28 now seems to be open season for vested interests who will no doubt use the climate talks to continue to undermine any progress on climate action. As civil society we [will] demand that Al Jaber does the right thing and either stand aside or step down.

Described as charming and clever by people in climate negotiations, 49-year-old Al Jaber was educated in the US and the UK. While he helped to set up Masdar in 2006, investing heavily in solar power, his role as the national oil companys group chief executive means he is also responsible for making as much money as possible for UAE from its oil production.

In an interview with the National newspaper in the Gulf last September, ahead of Cop27, Al Jaber made the case for a transition away from fossil fuels, but noted that oil and gas would still be needed for some years.

Policymakers are beginning to understand that the energy transition will not happen with the flip of a switch, he told the newspaper. You need to maintain the current system, while the world still relies on it, and drive down its emissions, while driving up investment in new energies. Innovative climate action, which involves the fast adoption of renewable energy and other low-carbon sources, has the potential to provide long-lasting energy security. But we are not there yet.

UAE has sought to present itself as a modernising oil producer, improving the efficiency of its production methods, and investing in renewable energy. However, many question whether even an innovative oil economy can fly the flag for the rapid phase-out of fossil fuels needed to stay within the increasingly fragile 1.5C goal.


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/11/uae-to-launch-cop28-presidency-with-oil-boss-tipped-for-leading-role

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30708 on: Yesterday at 06:52:43 pm »
Can say what you like about these Middle Eastern countries but they really give zero fucks.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30709 on: Yesterday at 07:03:52 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:52:43 pm
Can say what you like about these Middle Eastern countries but they really give zero fucks.

Yeah and it's a good thing we can,people living there would've gone to jail or worse publicly discussing some of the things we have here.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30710 on: Yesterday at 11:49:51 pm »
The Scumhampton Scaredycats
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30711 on: Today at 12:08:00 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:52:43 pm
Can say what you like about these Middle Eastern countries but they really give zero fucks.


If they are investing in renewable energy that only means the oil is running out
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30712 on: Today at 08:22:36 am »
It's greenwashing to go with the sportswashing, nothing more nothing less.
