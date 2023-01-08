A notable football birthday in 2023 will be 8 March, formally the 4th birthday of the Premier League's investigation into Man City's alleged financial cheating, anomalies in youth recruitment & 3rd-party ownership. PL probe will enter a 5th year that day. 1/2



Given the murky nature of the allegations, and the secrecy of the investigation, and number of lawyers on the case, it's unclear precisely when investigation was born. Possibly around this time c.4 years ago.



Anyway. Happy birthday MCFC wrongdoing case! 2/2



Man City actually have the highest revenues in all of global football, in the most recent year, 2021-22, bigger than Real Madrid, Barca, PSG, MUFC, Bayern, Juve. Their commercial team work miracles. Unbelievable performance levels.



The result of this investigation is perhaps the most important moment in the Premier League's history. If they do their job properly, the Premier League will find City guilty and punish them to the full extent, which should be relegation and titles stripped, given how much their cheating has altered the landscape of English football for over a decade. They've robbed so many clubs of league titles, FA Cups, League Cups and the European spots that go with that.If, as I suspect, the Premier League don't do their job and let it slide because it's too damaging to their brand to admit City have been cheating for fifteen years unchecked, then it gives the green light for Newcastle and any other potential sportswashing project to do whatever the hell they want, ruining the top tier of football in this country forever.