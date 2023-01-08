« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 763 764 765 766 767 [768]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2106382 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,778
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30680 on: January 8, 2023, 04:48:17 pm »
Sunday afternoon FA Cup 3rd round v Chelsea and shit loads of empty seats.

Fucking plastic twats
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,872
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30681 on: January 8, 2023, 05:18:56 pm »
Totally dominating as well, I hope the stinking FA is happy.  :butt
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,872
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30682 on: January 9, 2023, 06:59:17 am »
Another sports washing piece on Abu Dhabi/Saudi by Miguel Delaney.

https://t.co/uL8tmBmFIV
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,207
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30683 on: Yesterday at 10:29:34 pm »
A notable football birthday in 2023 will be 8 March, formally the 4th birthday of the Premier League's investigation into Man City's alleged financial cheating, anomalies in youth recruitment & 3rd-party ownership. PL probe will enter a 5th year that day. 1/2

Given the murky nature of the allegations, and the secrecy of the investigation, and number of lawyers on the case, it's unclear precisely when investigation was born. Possibly around this time c.4 years ago.

Anyway. Happy birthday MCFC wrongdoing case! 2/2

https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1612922308552806409?s=20


Man City actually have the highest revenues in all of global football, in the most recent year, 2021-22, bigger than Real Madrid, Barca, PSG, MUFC, Bayern, Juve. Their commercial team work miracles. Unbelievable performance levels.

https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1612926265094201344?s=20
Logged

Online taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30684 on: Today at 12:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:29:34 pm
A notable football birthday in 2023 will be 8 March, formally the 4th birthday of the Premier League's investigation into Man City's alleged financial cheating, anomalies in youth recruitment & 3rd-party ownership. PL probe will enter a 5th year that day. 1/2

Given the murky nature of the allegations, and the secrecy of the investigation, and number of lawyers on the case, it's unclear precisely when investigation was born. Possibly around this time c.4 years ago.

Anyway. Happy birthday MCFC wrongdoing case! 2/2

https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1612922308552806409?s=20


Man City actually have the highest revenues in all of global football, in the most recent year, 2021-22, bigger than Real Madrid, Barca, PSG, MUFC, Bayern, Juve. Their commercial team work miracles. Unbelievable performance levels.

https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1612926265094201344?s=20

The result of this investigation is perhaps the most important moment in the Premier League's history. If they do their job properly, the Premier League will find City guilty and punish them to the full extent, which should be relegation and titles stripped, given how much their cheating has altered the landscape of English football for over a decade. They've robbed so many clubs of league titles, FA Cups, League Cups and the European spots that go with that.

If, as I suspect, the Premier League don't do their job and let it slide because it's too damaging to their brand to admit City have been cheating for fifteen years unchecked, then it gives the green light for Newcastle and any other potential sportswashing project to do whatever the hell they want,  ruining the top tier of football in this country forever.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30685 on: Today at 12:22:22 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 12:14:38 pm
The result of this investigation is perhaps the most important moment in the Premier League's history. If they do their job properly, the Premier League will find City guilty and punish them to the full extent, which should be relegation and titles stripped, given how much their cheating has altered the landscape of English football for over a decade. They've robbed so many clubs of league titles, FA Cups, League Cups and the European spots that go with that.

If, as I suspect, the Premier League don't do their job and let it slide because it's too damaging to their brand to admit City have been cheating for fifteen years unchecked, then it gives the green light for Newcastle and any other potential sportswashing project to do whatever the hell they want,  ruining the top tier of football in this country forever.
Nothing will happen. If the authorities even tried to rightly punish Abu Dhabi FC, then the government would very quickly lean on them, like they did to ensure the Saudicastle takeover went through. This goes far deeper than just football.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30686 on: Today at 12:49:32 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:22:22 pm
Nothing will happen. If the authorities even tried to rightly punish Abu Dhabi FC, then the government would very quickly lean on them, like they did to ensure the Saudicastle takeover went through. This goes far deeper than just football.

Is the right answer.

People are living in the clouds if they think this is going anywhere.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,347
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30687 on: Today at 01:03:27 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 12:14:38 pm
The result of this investigation is perhaps the most important moment in the Premier League's history. If they do their job properly, the Premier League will find City guilty and punish them to the full extent, which should be relegation and titles stripped, given how much their cheating has altered the landscape of English football for over a decade. They've robbed so many clubs of league titles, FA Cups, League Cups and the European spots that go with that.

If, as I suspect, the Premier League don't do their job and let it slide because it's too damaging to their brand to admit City have been cheating for fifteen years unchecked, then it gives the green light for Newcastle and any other potential sportswashing project to do whatever the hell they want,  ruining the top tier of football in this country forever.


They're cheating in plain sight and no one gives the tiniest shit because money. Nothing whatsoever will come of this investigation.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • A manc
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30688 on: Today at 01:11:54 pm »
Title races are very important to all this. If they were just pissing the league by 20 points every single year there would be crackdowns demanded by everyone
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30689 on: Today at 01:11:55 pm »
Just about the only prem clubs that could have any impact if they were to try to push for a hard outcome against the sportswashers would be ourselves and United. I guess its Clear both sets of owners dont see that succeeding and are cashing out.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30690 on: Today at 01:21:45 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:11:55 pm
Just about the only prem clubs that could have any impact if they were to try to push for a hard outcome against the sportswashers would be ourselves and United. I guess its Clear both sets of owners dont see that succeeding and are cashing out.

You are joking right? Authorities are more likely to do fuck all if we push for anything.We get bought out by a sport washer though and watch that tune change.

 There is no doubt though that FSG are heading for the hills as FFP was their way of turning us into the club they perceived we could be but that's gone now. The funny thing is we laugh at American sports and for their timeouts, add breaks and general shitness but at least they've as a level a playing field as possible. Football/soccer has turned into a farce and i hope FSG get as much as they possibly can to be honest.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,136
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30691 on: Today at 01:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:21:45 pm
There is no doubt though that FSG are heading for the hills as FFP was their way of turning us into the club they perceived we could be but that's gone now. The funny thing is we laugh at American sports and for their timeouts, add breaks and general shitness but at least they've as a level a playing field as possible. Football/soccer has turned into a farce and i hope FSG get as much as they possibly can to be honest.
Not to derail the thread but that is why I've been watching more North American sports for the last five years than football. The NFL and NHL are far from perfect but at least they have a salary cap and a pretty level playing field, as you say.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30692 on: Today at 01:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:21:45 pm
You are joking right? Authorities are more likely to do fuck all if we push for anything.We get bought out by a sport washer though and watch that tune change.

 There is no doubt though that FSG are heading for the hills as FFP was their way of turning us into the club they perceived we could be but that's gone now. The funny thing is we laugh at American sports and for their timeouts, add breaks and general shitness but at least they've as a level a playing field as possible. Football/soccer has turned into a farce and i hope FSG get as much as they possibly can to be honest.

Football in all looking more and more like a third world cesspit of corruption operating on bribery on all levels starting as high as government level then the various associations and going all the way down to agents and individual shady people all with their snouts firmly in the football money trough.

Sure as hell looks like American sports are a better bet to put money into despite all of their general plasticness,they all have rules adhered to by all ,predictable revenues with smaller fluctuations and no transfer fees just huge wage budgets.
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30693 on: Today at 01:49:39 pm »
I haven't looked at the league table since, well Fulham , but just read that if the red mancs beat the blue mancs on Saturday they are within 1 point of them.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,820
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30694 on: Today at 01:52:02 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 01:49:39 pm
I haven't looked at the league table since, well Fulham , but just read that if the red mancs beat the blue mancs on Saturday they are within 1 point of them.

If a loss led to a 10-point deduction for them, yes
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,778
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30695 on: Today at 01:54:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:52:02 pm
If a loss led to a 10-point deduction for them, yes

As it stands:-

Abu Dhabi - 39pts
Mancs - 35pts
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30696 on: Today at 01:55:04 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:52:02 pm
If a loss led to a 10-point deduction for them, yes

eh?  they are currently 4 points behind.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,501
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30697 on: Today at 01:56:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:54:35 pm
As it stands:-

Abu Dhabi - 39pts
Mancs - 35pts
Your missus getting all giddy I assume? Will make the inevitable reality check even sweeter I suppose.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,778
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30698 on: Today at 02:04:02 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:56:26 pm
Your missus getting all giddy I assume? Will make the inevitable reality check even sweeter I suppose.

Nah, she knows they are still shite, she's quite level headed. She's old school Manc, watched them since the 70's, so this is her normal ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,347
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30699 on: Today at 02:04:50 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:11:54 pm
Title races are very important to all this. If they were just pissing the league by 20 points every single year there would be crackdowns demanded by everyone

So in many ways it's Liverpool's fault, you're saying?
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • A manc
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30700 on: Today at 02:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:04:50 pm
So in many ways it's Liverpool's fault, you're saying?
Of course. You have a lot to answer for.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,820
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30701 on: Today at 02:10:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:54:35 pm
As it stands:-

Abu Dhabi - 39pts
Mancs - 35pts

Ah I read it as WE are 1 point behind them for some reason. never mind
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,778
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30702 on: Today at 02:11:26 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:06:38 pm
Of course. You have a lot to answer for.

You mean we should have taken a leaf out of Utds book by finishing 2nd miles behind them?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,778
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30703 on: Today at 02:12:01 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:10:02 pm
Ah I read it as WE are 1 point behind them for some reason. never mind

Easy done.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • A manc
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30704 on: Today at 02:12:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:11:26 pm
You mean we should have taken a leaf out of Utds book by finishing 2nd miles behind them?
They were in court months later. We fell on our sword for football
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light
Pages: 1 ... 763 764 765 766 767 [768]   Go Up
« previous next »
 