Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Henry Kissinger

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 01:43:55 pm
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on January  1, 2023, 01:24:39 pm
When the first pig flies to the Moon, arse upwards.

If Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson were still PM I'd imagine that would be something he'd announce the UK should do to prove Brexit was a resounding success.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 01:57:56 pm
I must have missed the new rule that Haaland is immune from red cards. Maybe Kompanys free pass was transferred to him.
Terry de Niro

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 02:10:47 pm
Quote from: JRed on January  1, 2023, 01:57:56 pm
I must have missed the new rule that Haaland is immune from red cards. Maybe Kompanys free pass was transferred to him.
It was an outright assault. Both feet off the ground and could have easily broken that lad's leg.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gp31rwjhkRw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gp31rwjhkRw</a>
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 02:41:51 pm
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on January  1, 2023, 02:10:47 pm
It was an outright assault. Both feet off the ground and could have easily broken that lad's leg.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gp31rwjhkRw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gp31rwjhkRw</a>
Shocking tackle. As much as I dislike Godfrey, he showed how to get the Norwegian freak rattled. Hopefully more defenders have a go.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 02:47:15 pm
Quote from: rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say on January  1, 2023, 01:39:02 pm
Did I just stumble into GOT 😂

Whats wrong with what Barney said? Klopp rightly got done for screaming abuse at an official, Ped volleys a water bottle AT the Leeds dugout, hits someone and fuck all gets said. Lets see what happens if Klopp kicks a water bottle eh?

It triggered a memory of another manager getting done and yes, Mourinho got sent off and then charged with improper conduct for kicking a water bottle

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2016/nov/28/jose-mourinho-charged-fa-bottle-kick-manchester-united
The North Bank

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 02:50:48 pm
Quote from: JRed on January  1, 2023, 02:41:51 pm
Shocking tackle. As much as I dislike Godfrey, he showed how to get the Norwegian freak rattled. Hopefully more defenders have a go.

Godfrey is arguably the worst and dirtiest player in the league, but I loved what he did to the robot yesterday. Managed to reprogramme him to do all sorts of weird gestures instead of playing football.
SK8 Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 07:05:29 pm
I noticed yesterday apart from Etihad airways the last 20 minutes pitch side sponsor was the Emirates Palace Hotel which is bizarrely owned by the government of Abu Dhabi. But they are not a state owned football club.....
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 07:23:09 pm
Quote from: SK8 Red on January  1, 2023, 07:05:29 pm
I noticed yesterday apart from Etihad airways the last 20 minutes pitch side sponsor was the Emirates Palace Hotel which is bizarrely owned by the government of Abu Dhabi. But they are not a state owned football club.....
Just a coincidence Im sure. No related party sponsorship.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 07:35:41 pm
Quote from: JRed on January  1, 2023, 07:23:09 pm
Just a coincidence Im sure. No related party sponsorship.

Nope. Same for the other Abu Dhabi companies Aldar, Masdar, Healthpoint, Experience Abu Dhabi and First Abu Dhabi Bank. And Sheikh Mansoor being on the board of Mubadala, who happen to own Masdar and Healthpoint, isn't dodgy at all.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 07:38:19 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on January  1, 2023, 07:35:41 pm
Nope. Same for the other Abu Dhabi companies Aldar, Masdar, Healthpoint, Experience Abu Dhabi and First Abu Dhabi Bank. And Sheikh Mansoor being on the board of Mubadala, who happen to own Masdar and Healthpoint, isn't dodgy at all.
Im sure theyve given the premier league legally binding assurances that its all above board.
Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 07:40:04 pm
It's basically all kosher to the PL as long as they just say that there's no relationship.Nevermind where the money's coming from.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 07:46:51 pm
Quote from: JRed on January  1, 2023, 07:38:19 pm
Im sure theyve given the premier league legally binding assurances that its all above board.

Quote from: Tobelius on January  1, 2023, 07:40:04 pm
It's basically all kosher to the PL as long as they just say that there's no relationship.Nevermind where the money's coming from.

Done all the groundwork for SaudiCastle to spend some of the £540 BILLION available in the PIF. Just happends to be a Soverign Wealth Fund, but nothing to so with the state, oh no siree not.
Al 666

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 08:00:35 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on January  1, 2023, 07:40:04 pm
It's basically all kosher to the PL as long as they just say that there's no relationship.Nevermind where the money's coming from.

The thing is the Premier League is a company. It is a PLC owned by the current 20 members of the League. The clubs make the rules and given there are currently only City and Newcastle who are owned by nation-states. So maybe instead of blaming a faceless organisation we should hold the owners of the other clubs to account.

It would only take the owners of 14 of the clubs to come together to take action. For me the reason they don't is that the dirty money pouring into the league is making those owners richer.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 08:06:18 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on January  1, 2023, 08:00:35 pm
The thing is the Premier League is a company. It is a PLC owned by the current 20 members of the League. The clubs make the rules and given there are currently only City and Newcastle who are owned by nation-states. So maybe instead of blaming a faceless organisation we should hold the owners of the other clubs to account.

It would only take the owners of 14 of the clubs to come together to take action. For me the reason they don't is that the dirty money pouring into the league is making those owners richer.

Nail on the head there Al. We've been the only club challenging City, Chelsea had the dirty Russian money until Putin invaded Ukraine, and the rest just didn't give a shit about what was going on at the top, it's noses in the trough for them.

The stupid thing is, Abu Dhabi pumping money into City has deprived the likes of Arsenal, Spurs and the Shite millions from lost prize money and missed seasons in the Champions League and the fucking idiots don't seem to have seen this.
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 08:08:42 pm
PL clubs voted 18-2 for ownership linked commercial deals to be vetted by the PL if they were worth more than a £ million a season.

Last January ADFC announced deals with Emirates Hotel, Masdar and Aldar within weeks of each other after that club vote, if was voted for to stop Saudi FC from getting a flurry of commercial deals for that January transfer window to buy their way out of trouble, which they still did anyway. :lmao

Latest results showed ADFC commercial revenues were up by £50 million.

Saudi FC have just signed their 3rd and 4th commercial deals during the WC with PIF owned companies, looking like Aramco will be their shirt sponsor after the season's end.

PL doesn't give a shit , the brazen way ADFC announced those 3 deals soon after that vote shows the PL is useless.
« Last Edit: January 1, 2023, 08:11:17 pm by RedSince86 »
GreatEx

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 09:20:50 pm
Watched a 3-minute highlight package that showed the Whoreland tackle (just once, without replay or additional comment) and couldn't believe it wasn't a red card or headline news. Which is to say, of course I could believe it, it's been a constant throughout the project.
SamLad

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 09:24:05 pm
if Nunez had done that he'd be locked up for life.
plura

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 11:08:26 pm
Going after the owners and putting some pressure on them aint gonna get you far unless you had dirt on them. The thing that could have made a difference was things like that Spiegel peace/leak about Man City but sadly it kinda went away after the CAS ruling. Or the Khashoggi murder.

But sadly neither of those two events were big enough for the general public to pressure the corrupt suits.
lfc_col

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 1, 2023, 11:22:13 pm
Quote from: SamLad on January  1, 2023, 09:24:05 pm
if Nunez had done that he'd be locked up for life.

Imagine the fume if ANY of our players did that probably end up with calls for a 10 game ban
TomDcs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 2, 2023, 03:31:24 pm
According to Gallagher on SlySports Ref Watch a yellow was the correct decision. Though funnily enough, all the other calls were correct too, like they almost always are.
So Howard Philips

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 2, 2023, 03:33:33 pm
Quote from: SamLad on January  1, 2023, 09:24:05 pm
if Nunez had done that he'd be locked up for life.

And I bet the Bitters will just laugh off the Trolls challenge as well.
El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 2, 2023, 04:11:14 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on January  1, 2023, 08:00:35 pm
The thing is the Premier League is a company. It is a PLC owned by the current 20 members of the League. The clubs make the rules and given there are currently only City and Newcastle who are owned by nation-states. So maybe instead of blaming a faceless organisation we should hold the owners of the other clubs to account.

It would only take the owners of 14 of the clubs to come together to take action. For me the reason they don't is that the dirty money pouring into the league is making those owners richer.

No idea where youre goin.ooohh I see
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 3, 2023, 02:32:00 pm
Fucking typical they have an off year in the league the season we are an absolute shambles.
The North Bank

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 3, 2023, 02:41:26 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on January  3, 2023, 02:32:00 pm
Fucking typical they have an off year in the league the season we are an absolute shambles.

Theyve only got 2 points less than this time last season.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 3, 2023, 03:34:27 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on January  3, 2023, 02:41:26 pm
Theyve only got 2 points less than this time last season.

Seriously? That really surprises me.
stevieG786

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 3, 2023, 03:38:08 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on January  3, 2023, 03:34:27 pm
Seriously? That really surprises me.

Me too, i thought they've been shite and that we've unfortuantly been even worse

Arsenal are doing spectacular then, surely they can't keep it up?
SamLad

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 3, 2023, 05:10:32 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on January  3, 2023, 02:41:26 pm
Theyve only got 2 points less than this time last season.
a bit of a superficial analysis .... need to compare who they've played so far vs last season and home vs away.

(I couldn't be arsed doing it.  I do it for us but no other team.  we are -9 looking at exact same fixtures)
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
January 3, 2023, 05:39:09 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on January  3, 2023, 03:38:08 pm
Me too, i thought they've been shite and that we've unfortuantly been even worse

Arsenal are doing spectacular then, surely they can't keep it up?

They have the third best tally at this stage since the Premier League began (I know football existed before then!). Only us in 19/20 and Chelsea (05/06 I think) had more points after 16 games. We both had 46. I think they have 43.

Its not sustainable in the way that we didnt continue at that pace (they must be on for about 110 points). But theyre getting to the point where even 2 points per game from here gets them 90 points I think. Its going to take a huge drop off for them not to be in the mix til the very end at the least. It would help if they can net out against City in those two head to heads, that would give them more margin for error in their other games, including their inevitable defeat at Anfield.
keano7

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 11:42:41 pm
Rico Lewis is going to be a superstar. Hes the perfect Pep player in that FB/CM transitional position. Wouldnt be surprised if he starts the majority of games between now and the end of the season over Walker/Cancelo.
Coolie High

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:05:11 am
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:42:41 pm
Rico Lewis is going to be a superstar. Hes the perfect Pep player in that FB/CM transitional position. Wouldnt be surprised if he starts the majority of games between now and the end of the season over Walker/Cancelo.

Looks a big talent very intelligent for his age.
decosabute

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:55:01 pm
Ronay sucking them off yet again in the Guardian today. Seems he's hell-bent on presenting them as this really "intriguing" story that we should all be celebrating. Likes to paint himself as a crusader against sportswashing when it's a tap-in (Abramovich post-Russia invading Ukraine; Qatar during the World Cup), but mysteriously has absolutely no problem with it laundering reputations in the Premier League and letting City dope their way to the title year after year.
Logged

Online decosabute

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30671 on: Today at 12:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:05:11 am
Looks a big talent very intelligent for his age.

Yes, but also looks like a gobshite.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30672 on: Today at 01:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on January  1, 2023, 08:00:35 pm
The thing is the Premier League is a company. It is a PLC owned by the current 20 members of the League. The clubs make the rules and given there are currently only City and Newcastle who are owned by nation-states. So maybe instead of blaming a faceless organisation we should hold the owners of the other clubs to account.

It would only take the owners of 14 of the clubs to come together to take action. For me the reason they don't is that the dirty money pouring into the league is making those owners richer.

Half of the others are scared of the likes of us or united dominating if they vote to rein in the oil clubs, the other half are probably hoping to be bought out by an oil club.  :butt
Online Circa1892

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30673 on: Today at 03:06:42 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:55:01 pm
Ronay sucking them off yet again in the Guardian today. Seems he's hell-bent on presenting them as this really "intriguing" story that we should all be celebrating. Likes to paint himself as a crusader against sportswashing when it's a tap-in (Abramovich post-Russia invading Ukraine; Qatar during the World Cup), but mysteriously has absolutely no problem with it laundering reputations in the Premier League and letting City dope their way to the title year after year.

Easily one of the most pathetic journalists around. The amount of shill money he must have is off the charts.

(Also note any criticism he made of Qatar was made from Doha - not sure why there was much cause for a columist to be out there...)
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30674 on: Today at 03:13:15 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:55:01 pm
Ronay sucking them off yet again in the Guardian today. Seems he's hell-bent on presenting them as this really "intriguing" story that we should all be celebrating. Likes to paint himself as a crusader against sportswashing when it's a tap-in (Abramovich post-Russia invading Ukraine; Qatar during the World Cup), but mysteriously has absolutely no problem with it laundering reputations in the Premier League and letting City dope their way to the title year after year.

Ronay is a shill and an absolute clown to boot.
