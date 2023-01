Did I just stumble into GOT 😂



Whats wrong with what Barney said? Klopp rightly got done for screaming abuse at an official, Ped volleys a water bottle AT the Leeds dugout, hits someone and fuck all gets said. Lets see what happens if Klopp kicks a water bottle eh?It triggered a memory of another manager getting done and yes, Mourinho got sent off and then charged with improper conduct for kicking a water bottle