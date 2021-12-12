« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

groove

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30600 on: Yesterday at 10:13:27 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:12:59 am
He's already on 20 goals in the league this season

It's wild. Michael Owen never had a 20 goal league season. Haaland's done it in 14 appearances.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30601 on: Yesterday at 10:27:28 am
He's an elite finisher, but he's no personality like the club he plays for. Not that they'll care about that.
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30602 on: Yesterday at 11:44:31 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:08:50 am
I eagerly await the uproar and the screams for a ban. Imagine Jurgen booting a water bottle into the Leeds dugout and the reaction that would cause


https://streamin.me/v/6fc5e608

It's violent conduct. It'll be all over the BBC front page. Won't it? Surely?
Lycan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30603 on: Yesterday at 12:01:55 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:08:50 am
I eagerly await the uproar and the screams for a ban. Imagine Jurgen booting a water bottle into the Leeds dugout and the reaction that would cause


https://streamin.me/v/6fc5e608

Sick of the double standards when it comes to us.
rossipersempre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30604 on: Yesterday at 12:04:50 pm
It's the physically comical little run he does afterwards, with his head in his hands, that gets me.

The Catalonian Basil Fawlty strikes again.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30605 on: Yesterday at 12:06:03 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 10:13:27 am
It's wild. Michael Owen never had a 20 goal league season. Haaland's done it in 14 appearances.
He's definitely a shoe-in for the PFA Flat Track Bully of the Season.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30606 on: Yesterday at 12:19:47 pm
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Yesterday at 11:44:31 am
It's violent conduct. It'll be all over the BBC front page. Won't it? Surely?

JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30607 on: Yesterday at 12:21:55 pm
Im sure the FA will get involved and appeal for Ped to be punished.
Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30608 on: Yesterday at 12:26:52 pm
Didn't someone say Jurgen should be jailed for hugging Alisson on the pitch because he could have caused a riot? ;D
Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30609 on: Yesterday at 12:31:50 pm
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Yesterday at 12:26:52 pm
Didn't someone say Jurgen should be jailed for hugging Alisson on the pitch because he could have caused a riot? ;D

That sounds like the sort of thing a bitter blue mongrel from across the park would say, so I'm going to say yes. ;D
tubby

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30610 on: Yesterday at 12:36:46 pm
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Yesterday at 12:26:52 pm
Didn't someone say Jurgen should be jailed for hugging Alisson on the pitch because he could have caused a riot? ;D

Would be amazed if that wasn't Danny Mills or Garth Crooks.
red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30611 on: Yesterday at 02:45:45 pm
"warrabout the bus"
FlashGordon

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30612 on: Yesterday at 06:27:44 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:36:46 pm
Would be amazed if that wasn't Danny Mills or Garth Crooks.

Pretty sure it was Danny Mills the bad bellend  ;D
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30613 on: Yesterday at 06:49:56 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 02:45:45 pm
"warrabout the bus"
It's still in therapy and working hard to come to terms with the trauma.
The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30614 on: Yesterday at 10:10:59 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 02:45:45 pm
"warrabout the bus"

The UK media are fucking inbred c*nts.

I fucking hate it when any of our fans talk to the bastards.

Just fucking spark them.
Persephone

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30615 on: Today at 03:36:15 pm
Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30616 on: Today at 03:36:48 pm
Haha ;D
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30617 on: Today at 03:38:27 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:36:15 pm
https://twitter.com/FootyHumour/status/1608501802831601665?s=20&t=MD41KlcA-31r6CQptwx2eQ

 :wellin :wellin :lmao :lmao

:lmao


His face there shows that laughing boy has zero sense of humour when hes the one at the end of a put down. Absolute weapon that guy.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30618 on: Today at 03:45:27 pm
Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30619 on: Today at 03:50:05 pm
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 03:38:27 pm
:lmao


His face there shows that laughing boy has zero sense of humour when hes the one at the end of a put down. Absolute weapon that guy.

Somebody posted this in the replies(thanks),looks lot less giggly than usual for sure  ;D

JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30620 on: Today at 03:56:41 pm
SamLad

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30621 on: Today at 05:14:36 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:36:15 pm
https://twitter.com/FootyHumour/status/1608501802831601665?s=20&t=MD41KlcA-31r6CQptwx2eQ

 :wellin :wellin :lmao :lmao

lovely.  you just catch a glimpse of Carra and Henry laughing as she starts to say that.
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30622 on: Today at 05:20:14 pm
