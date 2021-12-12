He's already on 20 goals in the league this season
I eagerly await the uproar and the screams for a ban. Imagine Jurgen booting a water bottle into the Leeds dugout and the reaction that would causehttps://streamin.me/v/6fc5e608
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
It's wild. Michael Owen never had a 20 goal league season. Haaland's done it in 14 appearances.
It's violent conduct. It'll be all over the BBC front page. Won't it? Surely?
Didn't someone say Jurgen should be jailed for hugging Alisson on the pitch because he could have caused a riot?
Would be amazed if that wasn't Danny Mills or Garth Crooks.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
"warrabout the bus"
https://twitter.com/FootyHumour/status/1608501802831601665?s=20&t=MD41KlcA-31r6CQptwx2eQ
His face there shows that laughing boy has zero sense of humour when hes the one at the end of a put down. Absolute weapon that guy.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]