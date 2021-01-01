« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30280 on: Yesterday at 02:56:26 pm »
I fancy us against these lot, Martinelli and Saka will have a field day against their defense.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30281 on: Yesterday at 03:06:29 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:35:57 pm
Haha. Take that you dirty, cheating diving twats.
Never seen a team cheat and dive so much.
 

No doubt fuck all will be done about it...any cheating, diving shithouse is a blight on the game. Blatant cheating should be met with a 4 match ban, that would stop it overnight. It's not rocket science to stamp it out, quite the opposite, its really quite simple.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30282 on: Yesterday at 04:21:15 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:56:26 pm
I fancy us against these lot, Martinelli and Saka will have a field day against their defense.


If you guys beat City, there'll be no stopping you. Good luck!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30283 on: Yesterday at 05:06:39 pm »
Fuck you Abu Dhabi FC.   :wanker
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30284 on: Yesterday at 05:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:06:39 pm
Fuck you Abu Dhabi FC.   :wanker
Doppelgänger
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30285 on: Yesterday at 05:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:06:39 pm
Fuck you Abu Dhabi FC.   :wanker

Don't insult poor Tom.  :(
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30286 on: Yesterday at 05:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:06:39 pm
Fuck you Abu Dhabi FC.   :wanker
That actually looks like him.  :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30287 on: Yesterday at 05:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:30:02 pm
That actually looks like him.  :lmao

Erling "Tom" Haaland
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30288 on: Yesterday at 06:12:28 pm »
disgraceful dive from de Bruyne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30289 on: Yesterday at 06:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:30:02 pm
That actually looks like him.  :lmao

How dare you. No respect for Tom. :no
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30290 on: Yesterday at 06:33:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:12:28 pm
disgraceful dive from de Bruyne

Yeah, he's now a disgraceful diver, ginger c*nt!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30291 on: Yesterday at 06:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:33:41 pm
Yeah, he's now a disgraceful diver, ginger c*nt!
the shite they pull when things don't go their way is nauseating
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30292 on: Yesterday at 06:36:51 pm »
I would love it, just love it, if someone just kept riling up Bernardo Silva all game until he just finally exploded....
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30293 on: Yesterday at 07:38:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:21:34 pm
How dare you. No respect for Tom. :no
Tom is great. 😊

He was just pulling an ugly face in that shot.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30294 on: Yesterday at 07:46:05 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 06:36:51 pm
I would love it, just love it, if someone just kept riling up Bernardo Silva all game until he just finally exploded....

The best of these was against El Hadji. When he was at Bolton, Diouf kept yapping in the face of one player on the other team. The guy waved his hand in front of his face, like signaling that Diouf's breath stank. The next week, and for a while thereafter, Diouf played every game chewing a piece of gum. Got right under his skin.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30295 on: Yesterday at 08:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:38:26 pm
Tom is great. 😊

He was just pulling an ugly face in that shot.

He does have the look of him though. 😀
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30296 on: Yesterday at 08:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:53:09 pm
Pip knows without Kloppo going head to head with him his team has no motivation to keep 100% focused.

He'll have some motivation after the WC, we're going to go on a run they won't believe
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30297 on: Yesterday at 11:15:38 pm »
Light booing at full time today ?
Horrible entitled pricks
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30298 on: Today at 12:02:02 am »
Do they not see the irony of the singing 'Hey Jude' before the game. Maybe we should take on Simply Red (Money's too tight to mention perhaps), only joking about that by the way.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30299 on: Today at 01:26:36 am »
Could be wrong but I'm fairly sure we're as far behind them as we were last January now.

Well....
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30300 on: Today at 01:30:55 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:26:36 am
Could be wrong but I'm fairly sure we're as far behind them as we were last January now.

Well....

And I'd suggest that our form has been more exceptionally 'off' than theirs has. Long second part of the season ahead.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30301 on: Today at 02:33:09 am »
I remember when they were going to win the league by 30 points with Haaland scoring 80 goals. One defeat away from the top 4 battle they are now , and No pip dancing 🕺 on the touch line because they cheated to beat Fulham in the last minute today.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30302 on: Today at 02:47:52 am »
I was convinced thered be a falling out with pep and Haaland. He started so well my hopes were dashed but a few more similar results like today and it will happen. I dont think he values an out and out number 9 like most do. He did have Lewa in his time at Bayern but they underperformed compared to what was expected.

I think hed much prefer to have more control and a false 9 who melds into the midfield. He demanded it of aguero who did change his game a fair bit. Not seen that from Haaland so far.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30303 on: Today at 06:35:34 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:47:52 am
I was convinced thered be a falling out with pep and Haaland. He started so well my hopes were dashed but a few more similar results like today and it will happen. I dont think he values an out and out number 9 like most do. He did have Lewa in his time at Bayern but they underperformed compared to what was expected.

I think hed much prefer to have more control and a false 9 who melds into the midfield. He demanded it of aguero who did change his game a fair bit. Not seen that from Haaland so far.

Haaland seems like an entitled, moody prick throwing minor hissy fits whenever a pass doesn't connect with his runs and the like.  Given that and what we know of Pep - essentially that he's a c*nt - I wouldn't be surprised to see those two falling out if things don't go well for City after the World Cup.  I'm still a bit pessimistic in that I feel that they'll get their shit together though.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30304 on: Today at 07:36:08 am »
Shocking attire from Guardiola for that match.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30305 on: Today at 07:51:01 am »
They sold us Jesus and Zinchenko because they wouldnt sell to one of their rivals
Not working out too well for them this.
