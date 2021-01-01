I was convinced thered be a falling out with pep and Haaland. He started so well my hopes were dashed but a few more similar results like today and it will happen. I dont think he values an out and out number 9 like most do. He did have Lewa in his time at Bayern but they underperformed compared to what was expected.



I think hed much prefer to have more control and a false 9 who melds into the midfield. He demanded it of aguero who did change his game a fair bit. Not seen that from Haaland so far.