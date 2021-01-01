« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 751 752 753 754 755 [756]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2046710 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,190
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30200 on: Today at 10:20:41 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:08:13 am
:lmao

Totally legit!

Now all we need now is for the Saudis to do same. How theyre getting away with this is fucking criminal and youve not got one person in the papers or tv questioning it

Newcastle actually have a bigger fan base than Abu Dhabi, one team City, 52k ground, owners talking about it getting expanded to 80k, so they can easily get away with claiming an even bigger income, they'll be the first club to break £1billion in a season. The PIF is aimed to be $1 trillion by 2025, already stands at $620 billion, so they can pour £3 or £4 billion into NUFC and not even notice it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30201 on: Today at 10:21:22 am »
£250 million a year from 11 companies sponsoring them where their owner and chairman are both on the board of all 11 companies.

Self sustaining football club though. ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 751 752 753 754 755 [756]   Go Up
« previous next »
 