That's the thing though it shouldn't be meh there a joke absolutely ruining OUR game
I dont really mind the officials and VAR sometimes getting it wrong (its annoying but thats life).
However it does annoy me how people like Jenas will jump through mental hoops to ignore the fault but then to highlight the exact same thing in another game 5 minutes later.
KDB was clever and City deserved the penalty and then 5 minutes later shows 4 other penalty calls that were turned down due to minimal contact. The KDB one was minimal plus a blatant dive but thats ok because KDB was somehow clever.
I can understand the referee getting it wrong, I can just about see why VAR sometimes gets it wrong (even though they shouldnt) but theres absolutely no excuse for MOTD to get it wrong as they have a team looking at the replays.