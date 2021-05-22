« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30160 on: Today at 12:32:36 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:40:26 pm
This is just after contact by the defender. KDB is clearly not affected. His brain then realises that theres been contact and he dives.




Makes you feel like giving up how can anyone think thats a pen disgraceful cheating bastards
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30161 on: Today at 12:35:11 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:26:03 am
It was a clear dive but like, does anyone care?

Were not going to win the league. If they cheat their way through then meh.
That's the thing though it shouldn't be meh there a  joke absolutely ruining OUR game
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30162 on: Today at 01:00:44 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 12:35:11 am
That's the thing though it shouldn't be meh there a  joke absolutely ruining OUR game

I dont really mind the officials and VAR sometimes getting it wrong (its annoying but thats life).
However it does annoy me how people like Jenas will jump through mental hoops to ignore the fault but then to highlight the exact same thing in another game 5 minutes later.

KDB was clever and City deserved the penalty and then 5 minutes later shows 4 other penalty calls that were turned down due to minimal contact. The KDB one was minimal plus a blatant dive but thats ok because KDB was somehow clever.

I can understand the referee getting it wrong, I can just about see why VAR sometimes gets it wrong (even though they shouldnt) but theres absolutely no excuse for MOTD to get it wrong as they have a team looking at the replays.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30163 on: Today at 01:16:27 am »
Im a bit confused as to why Cancelo was sent off. I thought there was a double jeopardy rule that means that a penalty and a red card cannot be awarded together. I think they said that the red card was because Cancelo made no attempt to play the ball.

Yes there should be a penalty and a red if there was violent conduct but Im not sure that Cancelo should have been given a red card (not that I really care).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30164 on: Today at 01:35:05 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:03:39 pm
It was clever from De Bruyne. Jermaine Jenas. Do fuck off.

This is one of the biggest problems in the last couple of years of society. Clueless people like Jenas share their opinion publicly on television.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30165 on: Today at 01:46:55 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:35:05 am
This is one of the biggest problems in the last couple of years of society. Clueless people like Jenas share their opinion publicly on television.
One of the most annoying things is ex pros condoning and encouraging blatant cheating on the pitch. I mean what kind of example does that set for kids at grass roots level?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30166 on: Today at 02:02:57 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:16:27 am
Im a bit confused as to why Cancelo was sent off. I thought there was a double jeopardy rule that means that a penalty and a red card cannot be awarded together. I think they said that the red card was because Cancelo made no attempt to play the ball.

Yes there should be a penalty and a red if there was violent conduct but Im not sure that Cancelo should have been given a red card (not that I really care).

Double jeopardy only kicks in if you make an attempt to win the ball. Cancelo didn't. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30167 on: Today at 02:29:18 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:03:39 pm
It was clever from De Bruyne. Jermaine Jenas. Do fuck off.

only just seen the highlights, fucking hell what a soft pen, They'd have booked Mo Salah for that
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30168 on: Today at 03:28:16 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:46:55 am
One of the most annoying things is ex pros condoning and encouraging blatant cheating on the pitch. I mean what kind of example does that set for kids at grass roots level?

The kids are still reeling from Jurgen's horribleness, I doubt they'll notice.
