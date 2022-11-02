« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
November 2, 2022, 03:07:40 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on November  2, 2022, 02:15:37 pm
Whilst it's true many people these days are fans of individual players rather than the clubs they play for, when was the last time City lost a player against their will?

I don't disagree but think Haaland probably has a plan about how long he wants to be there etc. Now that may be 3 years, it may be 10, but his whole career so far has felt planned out to the nth degree. I'm sure 2 million quid a week or something could cause a change to that plan though, so there's that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
November 2, 2022, 03:22:13 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on November  2, 2022, 02:15:37 pm
Whilst it's true many people these days are fans of individual players rather than the clubs they play for, when was the last time City lost a player against their will?

Haaland won't see these as a long term stay, he'll fuck off to Madrid in 3 years
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
November 2, 2022, 03:25:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  2, 2022, 03:22:13 pm
Haaland won't see these as a long term stay, he'll fuck off to Madrid in 3 years

I think Mbappe had the same idea with PSG but at the risk of sounding xenophobic, these state owned teams can be very per$ua$ive.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
November 2, 2022, 04:25:23 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on November  2, 2022, 03:06:05 pm
Cowardly article.
that's the politest word I'd use. 

how TF can they quietly drop in the allegations about the MC bus attack and the coin-throwing, without saying that Shitty have produced ZERO fucking evidence of either being true!!??
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
November 2, 2022, 08:19:25 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November  2, 2022, 04:25:23 pm
that's the politest word I'd use. 

how TF can they quietly drop in the allegations about the MC bus attack and the coin-throwing, without saying that Shitty have produced ZERO fucking evidence of either being true!!??

Even the description of the previous bus incident seems ludicrously biased, did the City pr team hand them the finished copy for this article?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
November 2, 2022, 08:21:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  2, 2022, 03:22:13 pm
Haaland won't see these as a long term stay, he'll fuck off to Madrid in 3 years
He'll try but I'm pretty sure these have ways of 'convincing' players to stay.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
November 2, 2022, 08:24:17 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on November  2, 2022, 08:21:13 pm
He'll try but I'm pretty sure these have ways of 'convincing' players to stay.

They'll for sure offer to absolutely drown him with on and off the books money,most will say yes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
November 2, 2022, 10:06:22 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on November  2, 2022, 08:24:17 pm
They'll for sure offer to absolutely drown him with on and off the books money,most will say yes.

If he says no, they may drown him anyway.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:04:12 pm
Nobody will finish ahead of them until pep leaves in my opinion, even then it's hard to see.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:05:25 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:04:12 pm
Nobody will finish ahead of them until pep leaves in my opinion, even then it's hard to see.
Ped is the new Fergie with the officials in his pocket.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:21:30 pm
Luck is for sale! But it's apparently available for rent to the highest bidder at the PGMOL and FA stores.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:42:26 pm
They have a great combination of having one of the best managers in the world and endless money.

Hard to see anyone competing anytime soon. Even if Pep leaves they are well managed and will have a top replacement lined up.

Can only see Newcastle competing if Saudis are serious about it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:28:53 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 08:42:26 pm
They have a great combination of having one of the best managers in the world and endless money.

Hard to see anyone competing anytime soon. Even if Pep leaves they are well managed and will have a top replacement lined up.

Can only see Newcastle competing if Saudis are serious about it.
I can believe the endless money bit, but could he do what Jurgen Klopp did with us the first few seasons and beyond?
I very much doubt it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:38:13 pm
Of course not, that's why he said "one of the best", not "the best" ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:49:53 pm
Just saw their winner, Mo would be flayed and crucified for a year if he went down for that (and of course it wouldn't be given). But the commentator just said it was "naive defending", which I'm guessing is code for "yeah it's a dive but I'll allow it because Man City is Great For The Game".
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:51:04 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:28:53 pm
I can believe the endless money bit, but could he do what Jurgen Klopp did with us the first few seasons and beyond?
I very much doubt it.

Ofcourse not. Pep couldn't even top what Heynckes did at Bayern, coz even though Bayern spend money but nowhere near oil clubs or Madrid/Barca. I remember him wanting Neymar at Bayern but they could not compete with Barca.

The only job I can see him taking in future is PSG or Newcastle when they are solid top 4 and ready to spend.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:00:31 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 09:51:04 pm
Ofcourse not. Pep couldn't even top what Heynckes did at Bayern, coz even though Bayern spend money but nowhere near oil clubs or Madrid/Barca. I remember him wanting Neymar at Bayern but they could not compete with Barca.

The only job I can see him taking in future is PSG or Newcastle when they are solid top 4 and ready to spend.

This is a weak argument to be honest. Pep is a great manager and taken City to new heights. Anyone that cant admit or see this is a bit bitter. Id love to see him at a club like Dortmund or AC Milan though, theres no denying. I have a hunch he could also do great things with limited resources, similar to Klopp.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:02:16 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 10:00:31 pm
This is a weak argument to be honest. Pep is a great manager and taken City to new heights. Anyone that cant admit or see this is a bit bitter.
The point is, he cant do it without an open cheque book. Also, his record in the champions league is abysmal, despite spending more money than any manager in the history of the game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:13:48 pm
It would be nice if people stop calling him Pep in this thread
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:21:24 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:02:16 pm
The point is, he cant do it without an open cheque book. Also, his record in the champions league is abysmal, despite spending more money than any manager in the history of the game.

I dont know man, it just seems a speculative argument to me to say he couldnt succeed without an open cheque book. Also got to give him credit for winning so dominantly at a club that has such a weak supporter base and lack of soul. I dont think Klopp would do as good a job as Pep at City, and I dont think Pep would do as good a job as Klopp at Liverpool. Its a skill of sorts to choose the right roles too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:24:03 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 10:21:24 pm
I dont know man, it just seems a speculative argument to me to say he couldnt succeed without an open cheque book. Also got to give him credit for winning so dominantly at a club that has such a weak supporter base and lack of soul. I dont think Klopp would do as good a job as Pep at City, and I dont think Pep would do as good a job as Klopp at Liverpool. Its a skill of sorts to choose the right roles too.
Nah, he was a cheat as a player and he is the mouthpiece of a despotic regime owned club that have cheated every which way possible. Not one grain of respect for Ped from me.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:25:17 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:13:48 pm
It would be nice if people stop calling him Pep in this thread

I only ever call him Fucking Pip, it's like a personalised auto-correct.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:29:38 pm
Klopp has won titles at Dortmund, a club with comparatively limited resources when compared to Bayern. Ped wouldn't even try because he's got a complex about failure. You only have to see how he loses his shit when things don't go his way to see that.

Klopp's grounded enough to know that losing is as much as part of the game as winning, and that setbacks are what makes the victories that much sweeter. City and Ped don't want to win. They desire only sterile, unchallenged dominance.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:59:04 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 10:00:31 pm
This is a weak argument to be honest. Pep is a great manager and taken City to new heights. Anyone that cant admit or see this is a bit bitter. Id love to see him at a club like Dortmund or AC Milan though, theres no denying. I have a hunch he could also do great things with limited resources, similar to Klopp.

No chance. Hes admitted himself he cant do what he does without fantastically technical and talented players.

He wouldnt have done anything of note at Dortmund with the likes of Subotic, Schmelzer, Großkreutz, Bender, Barrios, Kuba etc. And not saying that lot where poor players, they where not, but it was a case of more than the sum of their parts at Dortmund for Klopp - EVERY season.  No way could Guardiola work with that, and take them to those heights. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:03:39 pm
It was clever from De Bruyne. Jermaine Jenas. Do fuck off.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:04:43 pm
As predicted. MOTD just glossed over the dive for the penalty.it was clever and they deserved it.

It was clever is the new phrase for yes it was a dive.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:05:51 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:03:39 pm
It was clever from De Bruyne. Jermaine Jenas. Do fuck off.
Just seen that. Called him all the c*nts under the sun. Fucker has to be in the pocket one way or another to come out with that bollocks. It's cheating. Pure and simple. Imagine if it were Diaz or Salah...

I fucking give up on this league.

Arsenal...good luck. Yous are fucked.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:09:28 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:05:51 pm
Just seen that. Called him all the c*nts under the sun. Fucker has to be in the pocket one way or another to come out with that bollocks. It's cheating. Pure and simple. Imagine if it were Diaz or Salah...

Wait until it is Salahhell spent 10 minutes going on about how diving is ruining the game.
Theres no way any neutral person can look at the penalty and not see it as a dive. Yes his foot was touched but it did not cause him to arch his back, throw his arms into the air and jump off the ground. Its as clear a dive as youll see.

My pet peeve is the way that players are held and blocked in the area from corners yet the merest touch on a foot is a penalty.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:12:20 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:04:43 pm
As predicted. MOTD just glossed over the dive for the penalty.it was clever and they deserved it.

It was clever is the new phrase for yes it was a dive.

Clever play if you are European white or play for the English National team. If you are African/Muslim or South American it is 'cheat and bad for the game'.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:13:45 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:04:43 pm
As predicted. MOTD just glossed over the dive for the penalty.it was clever and they deserved it.

It was clever is the new phrase for yes it was a dive.

Otherwise known as the Harry Kane defence.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:17:13 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:13:45 pm
Otherwise known as the Harry Kane defence.

No doubt hell be being all clever again tomorrow.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:29:18 pm
De Bruyne fouled the defender first, thats what makes it even more mind boggling.  Not just a dive, but a foul first. Mad.
