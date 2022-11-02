This is a weak argument to be honest. Pep is a great manager and taken City to new heights. Anyone that cant admit or see this is a bit bitter. Id love to see him at a club like Dortmund or AC Milan though, theres no denying. I have a hunch he could also do great things with limited resources, similar to Klopp.
No chance. Hes admitted himself he cant do what he does without fantastically technical and talented players.
He wouldnt have done anything of note at Dortmund with the likes of Subotic, Schmelzer, Großkreutz, Bender, Barrios, Kuba etc. And not saying that lot where poor players, they where not, but it was a case of more than the sum of their parts at Dortmund for Klopp - EVERY season. No way could Guardiola work with that, and take them to those heights.