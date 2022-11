Klopp has won titles at Dortmund, a club with comparatively limited resources when compared to Bayern. Ped wouldn't even try because he's got a complex about failure. You only have to see how he loses his shit when things don't go his way to see that.



Klopp's grounded enough to know that losing is as much as part of the game as winning, and that setbacks are what makes the victories that much sweeter. City and Ped don't want to win. They desire only sterile, unchallenged dominance.