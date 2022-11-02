Just seen that. Called him all the c*nts under the sun. Fucker has to be in the pocket one way or another to come out with that bollocks. It's cheating. Pure and simple. Imagine if it were Diaz or Salah...



Wait until it is Salah hell spent 10 minutes going on about how diving is ruining the game.Theres no way any neutral person can look at the penalty and not see it as a dive. Yes his foot was touched but it did not cause him to arch his back, throw his arms into the air and jump off the ground. Its as clear a dive as youll see.My pet peeve is the way that players are held and blocked in the area from corners yet the merest touch on a foot is a penalty.