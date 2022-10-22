« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30080 on: Today at 06:59:39 pm
Which sportswash do you represent? Abu Dhabi or Saudi?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30081 on: Today at 06:59:45 pm
Quote from: Flynn77 on Today at 06:55:44 pm
Poetry in motion

So what? It's not like it was supported by everyone.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30082 on: Today at 07:05:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:59:39 pm
Which sportswash do you represent? Abu Dhabi or Saudi?

Neither, Im a Red. Just want people to remember we should be careful what we wish for. Id rather be halfway down the table than jump on the oil bandwagon.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30083 on: Today at 07:09:37 pm
Quote from: Flynn77 on Today at 07:05:16 pm
Neither, Im a Red. Just want people to remember we should be careful what we wish for. Id rather be halfway down the table than jump on the oil bandwagon.
Fair enough. With those being your first posts on the site it looked a bit suspect.

As I said in my other post, I think a lot more of our fans are better informed these days. Most of us on here want nothing to do with the sportswashing nation states and wouldn't welcome them to our club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30084 on: Today at 07:12:43 pm
Let's try to remember that back in 2010 the club was on the verge of bankruptcy, a 9 point deduction, and were mired in the bottom three under Hodgson.

It was the very fact that we had been burned by Hicks and Gillette that we gave Amanda Stavely such a hard time, and they were genuinely gobsmacked that we wouldn't welcome them with open arms, no questions asked. It was the main reason they walked away in my opinion.

LFC fans have shown they're not malleable and are completely unsuited to the sportwash model. Plenty of fans scattered around the UK and world might be okay with it, but such a takeover - were it to happen - would simply ignite a civil war within the fanbase. And it would be those who are most opposed most likely to be at Anfield most weeks.

As someone else recently remarked on these boards. The best way to get the UK media, the FA, and rival fans turned against sportswashing would be for Liverpool to be bought out by one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30085 on: Today at 09:14:16 pm
Quote from: Flynn77 on Today at 06:53:42 pm
Lest we forget
The average person had no idea of the depth of human rights abuse in the likes of Abu Dhabi, Saudi or Dubai at that time. They do now. You would never see anything like them banners at Anfield now.
City and Newcastle fans have accepted and condoned the horrific actions of their despot owners. We would never accept anything like that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30086 on: Today at 10:03:33 pm
Quote from: Flynn77 on Today at 06:53:42 pm
Lest we forget
Ah yes, but just think, we could have been freed from all the years of suffering under such shit owners...
We would have deserved it  :P
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30087 on: Today at 10:11:19 pm
Quote from: Flynn77 on Today at 07:05:16 pm
Neither, Im a Red. Just want people to remember we should be careful what we wish for. Id rather be halfway down the table than jump on the oil bandwagon.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30088 on: Today at 10:17:40 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30089 on: Today at 10:28:08 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:11:19 pm

Bizarre why they sign up here and pretend to be reds. Theyre so desperate to spread the propaganda, like its going to convince other fans that Abu Dhabi FC  and Saudicastle arent just sportswashing projects now.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30090 on: Today at 10:37:22 pm
Am I the only one giving him the benefit of the doubt?

Mrs Spion always says I'm too trusting.   :sad
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #30091 on: Today at 10:53:34 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:37:22 pm
Am I the only one giving him the benefit of the doubt?

Mrs Spion always says I'm too trusting.   :sad
Why would a Liverpool fan sign up to post that? More than a bit strange.
