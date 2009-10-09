I've seen no footage of the supposed coin throwing so have no idea if it happened or not. If it did, then it's well out of order and those responsible need sorting. If they make such accusations though, they need to be armed with some proof first. Where is the footage? Where are the coins? Why wasn't something said when it supposedly happened. Why weren't police and stewards made aware? Why has there been absolutely no confirmation of it happening from any reliable source at all? Why didn't Ped show the coins to the officials or anyone at all?



The bus? I honestly don't believe them on that. They came into and left Liverpool with a police escort. The police are aware of no attack on their bus. It appears the driver and those on the bus were unaware of any attack too. It also managed to get back to Manchester and be parked up overnight before a chip was found in the windscreen the next day.



All this is very convenient, because none of this came out at the time, but only appeared after Liverpool called out the repugnant behaviour of their moronic element. The LFC statement also prompting a disgusting campaign of victim-blaming and deflection by the Abu Dhabi regime.



If proof comes out I'll hold my hands up but, as it stands, the coins and bus accusations would appear to be mistaken at best or downright lies at worst.