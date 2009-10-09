« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 746 747 748 749 750 [751]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2027119 times)

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30000 on: Today at 02:44:49 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 07:23:42 pm
I posted their Premier League record about a month ago, but it's worth regularly reminding ourselves just how shit and irrelevant they were before the Abu Dhabi charade took hold.

City's performance during the PL era, in every season prior to the oil cheats taking over:

1992: First Division 5th
1993: Premier League 9th
1994: Premier League 16th
1995: Premier League 17th
1996: Premier League 18th (relegated)
1997: Championship 14th
1998: Championship 22nd (relegated)
1999: Division One 3rd
2000: Championship 2nd
2001: Premier League 18th (relegated)
2002: Championship 1st
2003: Premier League 9th
2004: Premier League 16th
2005: Premier League 8th
2006: Premier League 15th
2007: Premier League 14th
2008: Premier League 9th

Basically a nothing club.

14 years later, they're a nothing club with some silverware that can't even fill it's own stadium.

Real Roy of the Rovers stuff

2009   10th
2010   5th
2011   3rd
2012   1st
2013   2nd
2014.  1st
2015   2nd
2016   4th
2017.  3rd
2018.  1st
2019.  1st
2020.  2nd
2021.  1st
2022.  1st
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30001 on: Today at 02:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 02:44:49 pm
Real Roy of the Rovers stuff

2009   10th
2010   5th
2011   3rd
2012   1st
2013   2nd
2014.  1st
2015   2nd
2016   4th
2017.  3rd
2018.  1st
2019.  1st
2020.  2nd
2021.  1st
2022.  1st
But look 9th to a league title in 5 years I mean that's some truly inspirational stuff that and something all clubs should aspire to.
Logged

Offline Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,587
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30002 on: Today at 04:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 17, 2022, 07:17:31 am
Simon Stone cant seriously write that and believe it.

Staggering.

I complained to the BBC and got a Tory reply

Many thanks for contacting us about an article on our BBC Sport website headlined Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says crowd threw coins at him (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63278799).

In his analysis, Simons aim was to put forward the views of the clubs in question in order to demonstrate how relations between Man City and Liverpool have soured in recent years. At no stage did Simon condone any of the recent incidents of fan behaviour at either club, nor provide his own judgement on the issue.

We can assure you there was no intention to cause any offence here, but simply an attempt to explain some of the context around what happened at the match and how it was viewed by some of those involved. Inevitably, in a relatively short piece of analysis, there is more that can be said and we understand that you may continue to feel we should have done things differently here.

Weve discussed your comments with the team at the Sport website, which helps to inform decisions about current and future content.

Thanks again and wishing you all the best,

BBC Complaints Team
www.bbc.co.uk/complaints
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,066
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30003 on: Today at 04:43:33 pm »
Given the amount of cameras and camera phones out there these days, has anyone come up with a shred of evidence yet that coins were thrown or the bus was attacked?

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30004 on: Today at 04:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:43:33 pm
Given the amount of cameras and camera phones out there these days, has anyone come up with a shred of evidence yet that coins were thrown or the bus was attacked?

If people actually get identified as having done it then I'll happily admit that it's not on, call for those people to be banned and say it shouldn't happen again. But unless there is actual video evidence, then I'm not sure I believe it happened. These pricks will happily lie knowing it will get reported as fact. It's the modus operandi of the Abu Dhabi sportswash blitz. Let's not forget the scumbag Khaldoon Al Mubarak's 'facts' bit a few years ago. It's the delightful Trump mix of 'alternative facts' and whataboutery. That hypocrite twat Guardiola is only too happy to get carried along with it too.

The bus thing is still slightly dubious in my opinion as well, yet is 100% getting reported as fact everywhere.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,309
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30005 on: Today at 05:04:20 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:52:28 pm
If people actually get identified as having done it then I'll happily admit that it's not on, call for those people to be banned and say it shouldn't happen again. But unless there is actual video evidence, then I'm not sure I believe it happened. These pricks will happily lie knowing it will get reported as fact. It's the modus operandi of the Abu Dhabi sportswash blitz. Let's not forget the scumbag Khaldoon Al Mubarak's 'facts' bit a few years ago. It's the delightful Trump mix of 'alternative facts' and whataboutery. That hypocrite twat Guardiola is only too happy to get carried along with it too.

The bus thing is still slightly dubious in my opinion as well, yet is 100% getting reported as fact everywhere.

I would think the bus thing would be easy to prove - as Im sure itd have a dash cam that would at least have picked up some evidence of the time the windscreen was cracked, so they can figure out a location at least. After what happened a few years ago, that seems to be still a huge thing with Abu Dhabis team, they wouldnt be so stupid as to use a coach not fitted with a dash cam.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30006 on: Today at 05:07:21 pm »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,066
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30007 on: Today at 05:14:29 pm »
I've seen no footage of the supposed coin throwing so have no idea if it happened or not. If it did, then it's well out of order and those responsible need sorting. If they make such accusations though, they need to be armed with some proof first. Where is the footage? Where are the coins? Why wasn't something said when it supposedly happened. Why weren't police and stewards made aware? Why has there been absolutely no confirmation of it happening from any reliable source at all? Why didn't Ped show the coins to the officials or anyone at all?

The bus? I honestly don't believe them on that. They came into and left Liverpool with a police escort. The police are aware of no attack on their bus. It appears the driver and those on the bus were unaware of any attack too. It also managed to get back to Manchester and be parked up overnight before a chip was found in the windscreen the next day.

All this is very convenient, because none of this came out at the time, but only appeared after Liverpool called out the repugnant behaviour of their moronic element. The LFC statement also prompting a disgusting campaign of victim-blaming and deflection by the Abu Dhabi regime.

If proof comes out I'll hold my hands up but, as it stands, the coins and bus accusations would appear to be mistaken at best or downright lies at worst.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,066
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30008 on: Today at 05:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:04:20 pm
I would think the bus thing would be easy to prove - as Im sure itd have a dash cam that would at least have picked up some evidence of the time the windscreen was cracked, so they can figure out a location at least. After what happened a few years ago, that seems to be still a huge thing with Abu Dhabis team, they wouldnt be so stupid as to use a coach not fitted with a dash cam.
I'd definitely be sacking the coach driver. I mean who is s/he? Mr or Mrs Magoo?

How can s/he drive all the way from Manchester to Liverpool then back again without even knowing the bus they were driving had its windscreen 'attacked'?

Not only was this driver totally oblivious to this 'attack' on the windscreen, the 'evidence' of it wasn't even found until the following day.


This sets a precedent though. Next time I get a stone chip in my windscreen driving on the M62, one I only notice the day after and the car had been parked up overnight, I know I can now blame .... err .... Abu Dhabi fans.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:22:22 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,309
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30009 on: Today at 05:21:19 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 05:07:21 pm
This is well worth a read

https://mobile.twitter.com/NcGeehan/status/1583005580872257536

For sure, its a good one.

And Im also sure the replies will be full of sportwashed Newcastle and Man City fans doing some amazing whataboutery, involving the words Standard Chartered (who they seem to think owns Liverpool the way they go on about them) and American owners.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,097
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30010 on: Today at 05:28:03 pm »
Sorry if this has already been posted. Pep on the Hillsborough chants at Anfield on Sunday. Says he is sorry. That's not what they're about. 'IF IT HAPPENED' What a bellend. :no


https://mobile.twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1583441625128538114
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30011 on: Today at 05:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:43:33 pm
Given the amount of cameras and camera phones out there these days, has anyone come up with a shred of evidence yet that coins were thrown or the bus was attacked?
I dont think they actually need evidence in Abu Dhabi. So maybe they think they can fabricate offences over here too.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30012 on: Today at 05:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:28:03 pm
Sorry if this has already been posted. Pep on the Hillsborough chants at Anfield on Sunday. Says he is sorry. That's not what they're about. 'IF IT HAPPENED' What a bellend. :no


https://mobile.twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1583441625128538114
It DID happen, and that is exactly what your club is about Ped.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30013 on: Today at 05:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:19:14 pm
How can s/he drive all the way from Manchester to Liverpool then back again without even knowing the bus they were driving had its windscreen 'attacked'?

Not only was this driver totally oblivious to this 'attack' on the windscreen, the 'evidence' of it wasn't even found until the following day.

This sets a precedent though. Next time I get a stone chip in my windscreen driving on the M62, one I only notice the day after and the car had been parked up overnight, I know I can now blame .... err .... Abu Dhabi fans.

if ... IF ... there was an attack on their bus, and given that they didn't mention it till the next day, maybe the attack was actually from their fans, pissed off that they lost to (gasp!!) us.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,448
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30014 on: Today at 05:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:19:14 pm
I'd definitely be sacking the coach driver. I mean who is s/he? Mr or Mrs Magoo?

How can s/he drive all the way from Manchester to Liverpool then back again without even knowing the bus they were driving had its windscreen 'attacked'?

Not only was this driver totally oblivious to this 'attack' on the windscreen, the 'evidence' of it wasn't even found until the following day.


This sets a precedent though. Next time I get a stone chip in my windscreen driving on the M62, one I only notice the day after and the car had been parked up overnight, I know I can now blame .... err .... Abu Dhabi fans.

They had a photograph of a cracked window in the DM but you couldn't tell if it was the actual City coach because of the angle of the picture. It could have been any old coach, if there was clear evidence it would be highlighted everywhere but this strangely wasn't. Same with the coin throwing, I mean Sky have cameras everywhere so surely it could be easily identified. The only thing I will say is I think it was Simon Hughes who quoted someone from the club saying coins had been thrown. So, who knows?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,097
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30015 on: Today at 06:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 02:22:13 pm
Someone should send him a link to blueloon

He's probably a mod.
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30016 on: Today at 07:01:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:46:28 pm
They had a photograph of a cracked window in the DM but you couldn't tell if it was the actual City coach because of the angle of the picture. It could have been any old coach, if there was clear evidence it would be highlighted everywhere but this strangely wasn't. Same with the coin throwing, I mean Sky have cameras everywhere so surely it could be easily identified. The only thing I will say is I think it was Simon Hughes who quoted someone from the club saying coins had been thrown. So, who knows?

Who can afford to throw coins in the current climate?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,704
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30017 on: Today at 07:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:08:57 pm
He's probably a mod.

Hes off his rocker.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30018 on: Today at 07:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 07:01:39 pm
Who can afford to throw coins in the current climate?
Only Pep and Eddie really.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30019 on: Today at 07:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 02:22:13 pm
Someone should send him a link to blueloon
Ive thought for a long time that Pep sounds like one of the most deluded of the inmates at the blue asylum. He is definitely a regular poster on there.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,097
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30020 on: Today at 07:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:03:40 pm
Hes off his rocker.


He's clearly very rattled. They all are at City.
Logged

Online aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #30021 on: Today at 11:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 07:01:39 pm
Who can afford to throw coins in the current climate?

One report said 3 coins totalling £2.50 was thrown at Pep.


He never complains when his owners throw oil  / blood money at him. He should be used to it by now

 
..
Logged
Klopp that!
Pages: 1 ... 746 747 748 749 750 [751]   Go Up
« previous next »
 