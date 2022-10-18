Kind of want Arsenal to drop points soon in the hope we can still turn things around and catch them but if it went to the final games as a shoot out between Arsenal and City then its Arsenal all the way for me. Yes it would feel weird another club other than City winning it and wed be thinking it should be us, but theyll have deserved it (quite a leap to get to that point from here I know).



If Arsenal won the league the big negative for me would be that it would be papering over the cracks again. People would point to Man City missing out and say there's no issue with them being financially doped, because they can be beat. Just like Lampard did in his tweet about us being able to compete for the league. The problem with that kind of logic is that we had to play outrageous football for a long period of time and as a team we had to over-achieve again and again. Same as would be the case for Arsenal to win it. Without overachieving and going beyond the limit of what a team should be capable of there's no way you can compete with Man City. They don't have to do that. They just throw another 100 million at the next big name player to sit on their bench. People need to realise that there are long-term issues with what Man City, PSG and Newcastle are doing. Yes, they can be beat occasionally, but in the long term they are able to buy success that can't be matched by any other team. It's a bit like with climate change. Yeah, there can be a cold rainy day in August, but that doesn't mean that overall and in the long-term there's no global warming.