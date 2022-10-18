His comments below (from the Echo) suggests hes letting it go as he knows its utter bollocks. Reckon the Torygraph editor has messed up with that article!
Some have suggested such off-the-record briefings are a blatant attempt to deflect away from the legitimate discussion around the state-ownership of football clubs, however, and Klopp insists he is comfortable enough in his own skin to know such City claims are baseless.
"In this specific case, I don't feel hit at all," Klopp said. "I know myself and you cannot hit me with something that is miles away from my personality.
"If I would be like this - I actually can't remember the word (xenophobic) - I would hate myself for being like this. A lot of times I say things that are open for misunderstanding, I know it, but it's not intentional.
"Sometimes you say things and then later you realise 'oh my God! that could be understood [differently]' but this is not one of those times. It was not.
"Obviously not all of you journalists see it the same way. Some chief writers see it differently. It's an open world, obviously and we can have different views. That is how it is, so nothing else to say."