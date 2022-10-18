« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 741 742 743 744 745 [746]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2018507 times)

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29800 on: Yesterday at 06:02:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm
They are not all like that. There are journalists fighting this, people need to stop with this narrative that no one is trying to oppose everyone. Get out there and have a look, instead of just thinking no one is doing anything. Miguel Delaney, Rob Harris, Robert McGeehan, David Conn, Philippe Auclair and Adam Crafton to name but a few. It will increase once the World Cup begins as well.

Nick Harris is a massive critic of theirs. I think that's his name anyway. Not been on Twitter for ages.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29801 on: Yesterday at 06:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:53:05 pm
Hes the wanker with his name all over those leaked emails isnt he? When he was basically spelling out how they were fiddling the books but somehow all that evidence ended up being time barred leaving City completely exonerated.

Another one who comes to mind was one of their scumbag lawyers,Simon Cliff's leaked '1 down 6 to go' email to a colleague celebrating the death of the then lead FFP investigator.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,360
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29802 on: Yesterday at 06:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 06:02:20 pm
Nick Harris is a massive critic of theirs. I think that's his name anyway. Not been on Twitter for ages.

Yes, Nick is a great guy really comes across a decent and hardworking hack. There are some out there doing some valued work.

Here is the link:

The Men Behind Man City: a documentary not coming soon to a cinema near you by @NcGeehan

https://link.medium.com/j6z30B1W8tb
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29803 on: Yesterday at 06:06:00 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:04:20 pm
Yes, Nick is a great guy really comes across a decent and hardworking hack. There are some out there doing some valued work.

Here is the link:

The Men Behind Man City: a documentary not coming soon to a cinema near you by @NcGeehan

https://link.medium.com/j6z30B1W8tb

Thanks Jill.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,360
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29804 on: Yesterday at 06:08:16 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,185
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29805 on: Yesterday at 06:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:51:02 pm
Kind of want Arsenal to drop points soon in the hope we can still turn things around and catch them but if it went to the final games as a shoot out between Arsenal and City then its Arsenal all the way for me. Yes it would feel weird another club other than City winning it and wed be thinking it should be us, but theyll have deserved it (quite a leap to get to that point from here I know).

If Arsenal won the league the big negative for me would be that it would be papering over the cracks again. People would point to Man City missing out and say there's no issue with them being financially doped, because they can be beat. Just like Lampard did in his tweet about us being able to compete for the league. The problem with that kind of logic is that we had to play outrageous football for a long period of time and as a team we had to over-achieve again and again. Same as would be the case for Arsenal to win it. Without overachieving and going beyond the limit of what a team should be capable of there's no way you can compete with Man City. They don't have to do that. They just throw another 100 million at the next big name player to sit on their bench. People need to realise that there are long-term issues with what Man City, PSG and Newcastle are doing. Yes, they can be beat occasionally, but in the long term they are able to buy success that can't be matched by any other team. It's a bit like with climate change. Yeah, there can be a cold rainy day in August, but that doesn't mean that overall and in the long-term there's no global warming.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,763
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29806 on: Yesterday at 06:44:26 pm »
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Yesterday at 02:28:49 pm
Fat Frank weighing in. Knows all about this don't he...

Just because we prove time and again we can beat them, doesn't mean we should just put up with it, ya weapon.

https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1582322304972779520

Top comments a belter.
Whenever I want to know if we can go head to head financially with a sportswashing club I say to myself "I'll ask Fat Frank the ex Chelsea and Man City tory; he always gets it right."
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,958
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29807 on: Yesterday at 06:53:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm
They are not all like that. There are journalists fighting this, people need to stop with this narrative that no one is trying to oppose everyone. Get out there and have a look, instead of just thinking no one is doing anything. Miguel Delaney, Rob Harris, Robert McGeehan, David Conn, Philippe Auclair and Adam Crafton to name but a few. It will increase once the World Cup begins as well.

My point was in response to somebody implying there was a direct financial reason for the athletic's editorial stance on sportwashing, there are obviously some who are established enough that they do not fear retaliation by city, but sadly it does seem like they are in the minority compared with the mix of paid shills, ignorant that don't care or the pathetic ones that condone such goings on as long as it has a negative impact on scousers.
Logged

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,293
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29808 on: Yesterday at 07:20:10 pm »
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Yesterday at 02:28:49 pm
Fat Frank weighing in. Knows all about this don't he...

Just because we prove time and again we can beat them, doesn't mean we should just put up with it, ya weapon.

https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1582322304972779520

Top comments a belter.


The mad thing about this response, and Evertonians in general, is there hasn't been a club more negatively affected by these clubs than Everton. They were knocking on the door of being one of the big boys in the middles of the 2000's before Chelsea started splurging, then City cam along and knocked them further out the picture and it's been a steady descent ever since. Now Newcastle about to push them further out of the equation.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,006
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29809 on: Yesterday at 07:26:08 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 07:20:10 pm
The mad thing about this response, and Evertonians in general, is there hasn't been a club more negatively affected by these clubs than Everton. They were knocking on the door of being one of the big boys in the middles of the 2000's before Chelsea started splurging, then City cam along and knocked them further out the picture and it's been a steady descent ever since. Now Newcastle about to push them further out of the equation.

That and Collina. Dont forget him!
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29810 on: Yesterday at 07:30:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm
They are not all like that. There are journalists fighting this, people need to stop with this narrative that no one is trying to oppose everyone. Get out there and have a look, instead of just thinking no one is doing anything. Miguel Delaney, Rob Harris, Robert McGeehan, David Conn, Philippe Auclair and Adam Crafton to name but a few. It will increase once the World Cup begins as well.
He's written some cracking articles in recent years and is braver than most.

He has a piece in today's Independent about Jurgen's comments about City's wealth, and how they've sought to shift the narrative to avoid negative press. Also enlightening is the rivalry between the gulf states and their rush for legitimacy through football:

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jurgen-klopp-man-city-liverpool-b2205082.html
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29811 on: Yesterday at 07:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 06:03:15 pm
Another one who comes to mind was one of their scumbag lawyers,Simon Cliff's leaked '1 down 6 to go' email to a colleague celebrating the death of the then lead FFP investigator.
Theres that, theres the PSG guy threatening to kill someone. Yet nothing whatsoever is done about it. Its absolutely shocking.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers1
« Reply #29812 on: Yesterday at 07:56:52 pm »
This was another great piece by Delaney in the summer:

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-final-day-man-city-liverpool-b2085034.html%3famp

Jill is right - there are journalists out there fighting the fight, and that aren't being silenced. Sadly not enough of them though, which leaves me thinking we either need another Der Spiegel-type analysis of leaked documents, or a whistle-blower, or for UEFA to finally start to govern the game properly.

Only two of those possibilities look remotely likely, but surely with so much corruption, dodgy/non-existent sponsors, dodgy player payments, artificially inflated player sales, and some questionable links with City Group owned clubs, there's got to be someone (or some misstep) that exposes it eventually. In the meantime, we need more Jurgens and Delaneys to keep fighting back.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,538
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29813 on: Yesterday at 08:26:44 pm »
One day it will end badly for these owners and for City. I just hope I'm still around to see their downfall.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,142
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29814 on: Yesterday at 08:29:52 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 08:26:44 pm
One day it will end badly for these owners and for City. I just hope I'm still around to see their downfall.

As I noted in the Newcastle thread probably the best chance in the short term is the schism between the US and KSA turns into a real thing. Qatar and UAE would probably follow KSA in realigning with Putin-Xi against the West.

Well either that or double down on trying to get Trump re-elected, assuming we don't find a way to indict him first.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,640
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29815 on: Yesterday at 10:17:24 pm »
So why didn't this apparent (England) saviour and star Grealish not get on when they are chasing a goal? They've wasted £100 million on him and yet it's get swept under the carpet.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,753
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29816 on: Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm »
Quote
Jürgen Klopp has called in lawyers to take legal action against Manchester City after accusations of xenophobia. [@TelegraphSport]
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29817 on: Yesterday at 10:42:40 pm »
Class, go on Jurgen.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,328
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29818 on: Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm »
GO GET EM JURGEN!!!
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29819 on: Yesterday at 10:46:55 pm »
Well done Jurgen, hopefully this story gets more traction and highlights what a heinous pathetic disgusting cheating club Abu Dhabi FC are.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,766
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29820 on: Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm

If only Rex Makin were still alive, he would have a field day.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,620
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29821 on: Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm »

'Jurgen Klopp takes legal action over xenophobia claims':-

Liverpool coach denies claims of slurs against City owners, saying comments about rivals wealth were misunderstood

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/10/18/jurgen-klopp-rejects-claims-inflamed-liverpool-vs-man-city-tensions


^ Strangely, other than the headline - and opening paragraph... there is no mention of legal action take by Jurgen. Maybe it will be updated later?


The opening paragraph...

'Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is taking legal action after being accused in media outlets of xenophobia against Manchester Citys owners in the toxic aftermath of his sides 1-0 win over the champions at Anfield.'

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,250
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29822 on: Yesterday at 10:52:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm
'Jurgen Klopp takes legal action over xenophobia claims':-

Liverpool coach denies claims of slurs against City owners, saying comments about rivals wealth were misunderstood

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/10/18/jurgen-klopp-rejects-claims-inflamed-liverpool-vs-man-city-tensions

can someone find something in that article which says hes actually takiing legal action?  Its a weird headline as it doesnt seem to actually fit the article!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29823 on: Yesterday at 10:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm


Fucking great. I've been so tired of our club, manager, players, fanbase and fan media all failing to deal with this shit and calling it out as it should be. We've been dealing with scum who will pay whatever it takes and stoop to any level to smear opponents and help their own PR. Just witness the narrative spun the past few days, which has been unbelievable even by Abu Dhabi standards. Throughout it all we've tried to be classy, but that won't work.

I'm glad to see Jurgen finally seems to have decided enough is enough. It's time to stop being too nice. More of our fanbase, and especially outlets like TAW and Redmen, need to follow suit and fucking call this shit out on a daily basis.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,573
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29824 on: Yesterday at 10:58:04 pm »
I hope he fucking cleans them out. They're a disgusting club, always playing victim whenever we beat them as they can't accept the fact we're much bigger than them.
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29825 on: Yesterday at 10:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm


I hope this is true. That club is vile from top to bottom. Wouldnt even call them a football club. No word spoken to condemn hillsborough chants, they are just disgusting. Russian sympathisers.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,250
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29826 on: Yesterday at 11:05:21 pm »
His comments below (from the Echo) suggests hes letting it go as he knows its utter bollocks. Reckon the Torygraph editor has messed up with that article!

Some have suggested such off-the-record briefings are a blatant attempt to deflect away from the legitimate discussion around the state-ownership of football clubs, however, and Klopp insists he is comfortable enough in his own skin to know such City claims are baseless.

"In this specific case, I don't feel hit at all," Klopp said. "I know myself and you cannot hit me with something that is miles away from my personality.

"If I would be like this - I actually can't remember the word (xenophobic) - I would hate myself for being like this. A lot of times I say things that are open for misunderstanding, I know it, but it's not intentional.

"Sometimes you say things and then later you realise 'oh my God! that could be understood [differently]' but this is not one of those times. It was not.

"Obviously not all of you journalists see it the same way. Some chief writers see it differently. It's an open world, obviously and we can have different views. That is how it is, so nothing else to say."
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,620
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29827 on: Yesterday at 11:18:46 pm »

The Paul Hirst article in The Times (with the 'xenophobic' comment in it that was later removed) now has the following text added to it...



^ note the 'This article is the subject of a legal complaint from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC' now added to the text.


The link to the above article by Paul Hirst of The Times:-

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/manchester-city-hit-back-over-anfield-flashpoints-85hsc0hhq



Edit: Interestingly, the title of Paul Hirst's article in The Times was originally 'Manchester City: Irresponsible Jürgen Klopp inflamed tensions'.

^ https://twitter.com/hirstclass/status/1581959735355801600


a screenshot of the original title of the article here...



« Last Edit: Today at 12:10:10 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,250
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29828 on: Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:18:46 pm


^ note the 'This article is subject of a legal complaint from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC' now added to the text.


The link to the above article by Paul Hirst of The Times:-

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/manchester-city-hit-back-over-anfield-flashpoints-85hsc0hhq

so LFC and Klopp maybe going after the papers, thatd be great. Some of those journos need taking to task about shit like that. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29829 on: Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
so LFC and Klopp maybe going after the papers, thatd be great. Some of those journos need taking to task about shit like that.
I worry now for Klopp over this. Not for any other reason that this is not what he signed up for. He spoke the truth about the owners of these clubs and somehow 2 days later he's on trial!. If I was in his position I'd find it hard to stay in that environment no matter how much he loves Liverpool. The press in the UK and the FA have a lot to answer for.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29830 on: Today at 12:15:43 am »
So, City took this defeat well then.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,250
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29831 on: Today at 12:23:19 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
I worry now for Klopp over this. Not for any other reason that this is not what he signed up for. He spoke the truth about the owners of these clubs and somehow 2 days later he's on trial!. If I was in his position I'd find it hard to stay in that environment no matter how much he loves Liverpool. The press in the UK and the FA have a lot to answer for.

Doing something about it may be the best thing he could do, even if just to send a message that you cant defame someone and get away with it. English football press has been pushing it for years.

He has to put up with a lot of shit for sure though and these last 3 days have been utterly bizarre.  Like an all out attack on him with this and the ridiculous reaction to the red-card.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,620
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29832 on: Today at 12:23:28 am »




As seen elsewhere - and put very well...

'You would think they would be unhappy that their club has been turned into a vehicle for sports-washing by a despotic regime. But no, they're unhappy that they've been called out on it.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 741 742 743 744 745 [746]   Go Up
« previous next »
 