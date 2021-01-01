What's more scary? State owned clubs making false statements or the fact that the people, the fans, the general football fan across the country, swallow it and DEFEND them, because you know, TRIBALISM (against us)...??



Propaganda in all forms is scary when swallowed whole, and the fact that the likes of the BBC then PEDDLE it, on behalf of a regime like them, is even more scary. No questions asked. No 'well Guardiola was provoking the support'. It's either willingly peddled, knowing full well that it's bollocks, which is terrifying, OR peddled obliviously by supporters who don't even know they are being used by media machines and state run clubs to spread misinformation precisely because they know the great unwashed fan (the thick c*nts of the world who just believe anything put in front of their nose) will just love to jump on it because they hate us. So it's easy to spread. They use social media this way too, and surely pay the likes of Sky too (who had three stories on how City were hard done by by us, but none about their chants at all).



Imagine the difference if Klopp had done what Guardiola did to the Liverpool fans at the Etihad to their fans? Or at Utd? Imagine the absolute mayhem that would have A. come from their support B. the media would have been the next day.



And that's where we are in the scheme of things. The media deep down love a good scouser kicking. And any chance they get to peddle utter made up shite will always be used by the BBC etc against us.



It's never been as easy to manipulate the masses as it is now. Society has been deliberately dumbed down over many years. You only need to look at how easy this country was to con over Brexit and how easy the Tories con and manipulate simply by appealing to the lowest common denominators of racism and greed.Social media and the dumbed down population go hand in hand. Divide and rule. Get them all fighting each other instead of the real enemies of the people and the game. As soon as Abu Dhabi rolled into town they instantly recruited thousands of social media accounts that would defend the indefensible. Fans of the ex Manchester City instantly and willingly turned into propaganda bots and useful idiots by abusers.Manipulate and mobilise your useful idiots to fight against the traditional clubs that actually earned their successes. Turn it into an us and them situation. Buy off media mouthpieces to help legitimize too. Encourage tribalism because it further entrenches division. Sit back and watch the game fighting itself and doing your dirty work for you.Too many do not realise that they are being used like puppets on strings. Others do, but don't care.