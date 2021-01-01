« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29640 on: Today at 07:22:29 pm

oojason:

Fair play to David Lynch and Mel Reddy for calling out Manchester City briefings / Paul Hirst's PR hack article in The Times earlier today...


'If someone at Manchester City believes Jurgen Klopp's pre-match comments on the club's spending power were "xenophobic" then they should come out and say it. Briefing it privately with an all-important "borderline" caveat looks like a desperate attempt to shift the narrative.' - https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1581977818032115712?

'We are in extremely shady territory if a fair answer to a question about the financial capabilities of state-backed clubs can be spun - cant believe Im typing this! - as 'borderline xenophobia and used as a mechanism to detract from/explain sickening, unacceptable behaviour.' - https://twitter.com/MelissaReddy_/status/1582034274773258240
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29641 on: Today at 08:32:58 pm

TomDcs:
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:22:29 pm
Fair play to David Lynch and Mel Reddy for calling out Manchester City briefings / Paul Hirst's PR hack article in The Times earlier today...


'If someone at Manchester City believes Jurgen Klopp's pre-match comments on the club's spending power were "xenophobic" then they should come out and say it. Briefing it privately with an all-important "borderline" caveat looks like a desperate attempt to shift the narrative.' - https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1581977818032115712?

'We are in extremely shady territory if a fair answer to a question about the financial capabilities of state-backed clubs can be spun - cant believe Im typing this! - as 'borderline xenophobia and used as a mechanism to detract from/explain sickening, unacceptable behaviour.' - https://twitter.com/MelissaReddy_/status/1582034274773258240

Was just about to come and mention that, glad to see the reaction from Mel Reddy and Lynch. Where do you even start with that, not even going to attempt to!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29642 on: Today at 08:46:01 pm

Skeeve:
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:31:09 pm
Haha what a terrible take. Have a look at the free he gave to De Bruyne when Thiago and Jota dispossessed him. Pulling a jersey back like that isn't the same as letting there be physical contact. It was a free every day of the week.

I think you are missing their point, they weren't saying it was a correct decision, but simply that Taylor is either inept or a cheat and since he had given us nothing all game, it was unexpected that it would change for that decision and since it took Var to make him pull his head out of his arse he still didn't for that incident either.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29643 on: Today at 08:49:57 pm

Samie:
They've won the Club of the Year Award.  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29644 on: Today at 08:53:38 pm

Ratboy3G:
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:49:57 pm
They've won the Club of the Year Award.  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao



Fucking hell 🤦

I can't stand Real Madrid, but how it can be said that City had a better year is beyond me
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29645 on: Today at 08:57:16 pm

I've been a good boy:
How much did they pay to win that?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29646 on: Today at 08:57:19 pm

G Richards:
$$$ club of the year $$$
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29647 on: Today at 08:57:39 pm

Nick110581:
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:22:29 pm
Fair play to David Lynch and Mel Reddy for calling out Manchester City briefings / Paul Hirst's PR hack article in The Times earlier today...


'If someone at Manchester City believes Jurgen Klopp's pre-match comments on the club's spending power were "xenophobic" then they should come out and say it. Briefing it privately with an all-important "borderline" caveat looks like a desperate attempt to shift the narrative.' - https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1581977818032115712?

'We are in extremely shady territory if a fair answer to a question about the financial capabilities of state-backed clubs can be spun - cant believe Im typing this! - as 'borderline xenophobia and used as a mechanism to detract from/explain sickening, unacceptable behaviour.' - https://twitter.com/MelissaReddy_/status/1582034274773258240

Good - the narrative gets set by Sky / BBC immediately and it stinks.

A lot of match goers avoid that so don't see it but it dictates how a lot of football fans form their views.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29648 on: Today at 09:00:19 pm

Fromola:
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:57:39 pm
Good - the narrative gets set by Sky / BBC immediately and it stinks.

A lot of match goers avoid that so don't see it but it dictates how a lot of football fans form their views.

You expect it from the Salford BBC.

Annoying thing with Sky is we drive a lot of their subscriptions (United as well, hence why they're so up their arse all the time). It's not City fans getting the viewers in, yet they treat us like shit and are reverential to them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29649 on: Today at 09:00:25 pm

RyanBabel19:
A year in which Real Madrid won just the 4 trophies :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29650 on: Today at 09:02:25 pm

Nick110581:
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:00:19 pm
You expect it from the Salford BBC.

Annoying thing with Sky is we drive a lot of their subscriptions (United as well, hence why they're so up their arse all the time). It's not City fans getting the viewers in, yet they treat us like shit and are reverential to them.

People are afraid to call it what it is because they will lose their job if they do.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29651 on: Today at 09:04:54 pm

andy07:
This lot are trying so hard to be rivals, wanting us to hate them more and more to justify their misconceived belief that they a big club.  It wont work.
