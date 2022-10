Fair play to David Lynch and Mel Reddy for calling out Manchester City briefings / Paul Hirst's PR hack article in The Times earlier today...'If someone at Manchester City believes Jurgen Klopp's pre-match comments on the club's spending power were "xenophobic" then they should come out and say it. Briefing it privately with an all-important "borderline" caveat looks like a desperate attempt to shift the narrative.' - https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1581977818032115712? 'We are in extremely shady territory if a fair answer to a question about the financial capabilities of state-backed clubs can be spun - can’t believe I’m typing this! - as 'borderline xenophobia’ and used as a mechanism to detract from/explain sickening, unacceptable behaviour.' - https://twitter.com/MelissaReddy_/status/1582034274773258240