Haha what a terrible take. Have a look at the free he gave to De Bruyne when Thiago and Jota dispossessed him. Pulling a jersey back like that isn't the same as letting there be physical contact. It was a free every day of the week.



I think you are missing their point, they weren't saying it was a correct decision, but simply that Taylor is either inept or a cheat and since he had given us nothing all game, it was unexpected that it would change for that decision and since it took Var to make him pull his head out of his arse he still didn't for that incident either.