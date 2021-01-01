« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 734 735 736 737 738 [739]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 2008009 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,975
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29520 on: Today at 12:33:40 pm »
Manchester City believe Jürgen Klopp unnecessarily and irresponsibly inflamed tensions before Sundays match at Anfield because of comments he made in his press conference.

Some at Manchester City felt Klopps words were borderline xenophobic.  (Paul Hirst, Times Sport).

***
It's truly wonderful to see how much the boss got under their skin in Friday's press conference.  They know that despite their protests that they're a fake club that only got where they are through the biggest cheating scandal in football history. Everything they won should have an asterisk beside it. Their last trophy was the First Division trophy in 2002. The last cup they won was the Division One Play Off final in 1999.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,333
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29521 on: Today at 12:34:13 pm »
Fuck me - they really have zero class.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,222
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29522 on: Today at 12:36:14 pm »
Honestly, time to get the lawers on it LFC, libel is serious, and trying to taint someones character for speaking a simple truth they dont like, and all because they won't take responsibility, is a dangerous precedent.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,580
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29523 on: Today at 12:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:33:40 pm
Manchester City believe Jürgen Klopp unnecessarily and irresponsibly inflamed tensions before Sundays match at Anfield because of comments he made in his press conference.

Some at Manchester City felt Klopps words were borderline xenophobic.  (Paul Hirst, Times Sport).

***
It's truly wonderful to see how much the boss got under their skin in Friday's press conference.  They know that despite their protests that they're a fake club that only got where they are through the biggest cheating scandal in football history. Everything they won should have an asterisk beside it. Their last trophy was the First Division trophy in 2002. The last cup they won was the Division One Play Off final in 1999.

Borderline xenophobic. :lmao

Here comes the race card.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,591
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29524 on: Today at 12:37:35 pm »
They also had Danny Mills on ref watch just to purely shoehorn the Haaland shirt pull into everything. This new bus attack that supposedly happened, why was it not mentioned earlier? How has it taken 15 hours before anything was said? Is it Pathetic deflection tactics by City or genuine?

Also didnt like the fact that on sky this morning they asked for both Sue Smith and Danny Mills to comment on the coin throwing allegations and then on the chants only Sue Smith said something. Why wasnt Danny Mills asked to give an opinion on fans chanting about past stadium disasters?
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,030
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29525 on: Today at 12:39:26 pm »
The Xenophobic line is trotted out by their bot army on social media. Legitimate criticism of their owners is painted as racism to muddy the water of questioning whether a backward regime in the middle east should own a football club in the north west of england. That the club themselves is now using this 'argument' just further represents Man City's slide away from accountability, and towards doing whatever they want because of money. They make Abramovich era chelsea look classy.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29526 on: Today at 12:41:02 pm »
Apparently another bus attack after the game. Strange how long it took to be reported

I eagerly await Simon Stone's article defending fans saying the wider context of City cheating their way to titles, their disgusting fans antics, the murderous regime that owns them, the sportwashing going on in British society, etc
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29527 on: Today at 12:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:37:09 pm
Borderline xenophobic. :lmao

Here comes the race card.

Is it because we is rich?
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,980
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29528 on: Today at 12:47:50 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:41:02 pm
Apparently another bus attack after the game. Strange how long it took to be reported

I eagerly await Simon Stone's article defending fans saying the wider context of City cheating their way to titles, their disgusting fans antics, the murderous regime that owns them, the sportwashing going on in British society, etc

Hes all over it the c*nt.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,597
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29529 on: Today at 12:48:16 pm »

On the Times article....

'Manchester City: Irresponsible Jürgen Klopp inflamed tensions' - www.thetimes.co.uk/article/75591268-4e06-11ed-b120-ca4f3ffbcdc5?shareToken=e1cd71c76692084706924cc25fd9be83


'On the whole, Klopp was complimentary about City, describing them as the best team in the world. He also described Guardiola as the best manager in the world. It was another comment from Klopp about spending that irked City, however

There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially, Klopp said, referring to City, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, who have backing from Gulf states.

This comment angered some at City, who felt Klopps words were borderline xenophobic. City felt that Klopps comments whipped up tensions ahead of a game that has a history of trouble.'


^ so Klopp's There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially"... is 'xenophobic'? And 'irresponsible', and also 'inflamed tensions'?

:lmao :lmao :lmao

City and their owners really are a precious lot, aren't they. Paul Hirst and other similar lap-dog 'journalists' too.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,968
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29530 on: Today at 12:57:19 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 12:13:21 pm
Pep normally has no issue with money being thrown at him
But it has to be soaked in blood first. The money we allegedly threw at him will have been hard earned, thus unsuitable.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,570
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29531 on: Today at 12:57:32 pm »
They might be the most vile fanbase in the country. Always playing victim, which is exactly what is expected of a small club.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,980
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29532 on: Today at 01:00:30 pm »
Aside from utter subhuman propagandists like Simon Stone. The most laughable comments in all these puff pieces are where they say things like:

"Fierce rivalry" "frequently explosive" "these most bitter of rivals".

They're fucking nothing to us.

They were playing Stockport and Gillingham a few years ago - they're an irrelevance - just a plaything of a tyrant. At least when Abrahmovic bought Chelsea they were there or thereabouts. Horrible, but regular top half chasing the CL etc. These were nothing. Their modern legends - Sean Goater, Paul Dickov and that grinning gimp Richards.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,980
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29533 on: Today at 01:01:15 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:57:32 pm
They might be the most vile fanbase in the country. Always playing victim, which is exactly what is expected of a small club.

Their fanbase is a bunch of kids, some twitter bots, the Abu Dhabi royal family, the Gallagher brothers and Curly Watts. It's not big.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,975
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29534 on: Today at 01:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:01:15 pm
Their fanbase is a bunch of kids, some twitter bots, the Abu Dhabi royal family, the Gallagher brothers and Curly Watts. It's not big.
It used to be a lot bigger. Then Eddie Large died.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,580
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29535 on: Today at 01:06:22 pm »
A Premier League football club seems to be using the line that because a rival manager spoke a few home truths, their fans had no option but to sing about stadium disasters from over 30 years ago. Is that what theyre actually saying?!
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,767
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29536 on: Today at 01:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:05:55 pm
It used to be a lot bigger. Then Eddie Large died.

Dont forget old Tommy from Early Doors.

Mind you he probably popped his clogs around the time Maine Road closed.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,332
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29537 on: Today at 01:10:54 pm »
Has Merseyside Police confirmed this new "bus attack?" Or was this only released after we put up our notice?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,667
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29538 on: Today at 01:12:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:10:54 pm
Has Merseyside Police confirmed this new "bus attack?" Or was this only released after we put up our notice?
The damage was conveniently only found this morning.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,591
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29539 on: Today at 01:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:06:22 pm
A Premier League football club seems to be using the line that because a rival manager spoke a few home truths, their fans had no option but to sing about stadium disasters from over 30 years ago. Is that what theyre actually saying?!

Seems like it and frankly its pathetic. Its akin to the they left their new car parked outside of the house instead of putting it in the garage out of sight so its their fault it was stolen argument.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29540 on: Today at 01:14:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:10:54 pm
Has Merseyside Police confirmed this new "bus attack?" Or was this only released after we put up our notice?
The statement by Abu Dhabi FC was released right before SSN Ref Watch was about to start.

The timing was amazing.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,597
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29541 on: Today at 01:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:01:15 pm
Their fanbase is a bunch of kids, some twitter bots, the Abu Dhabi royal family, the Gallagher brothers and Curly Watts. It's not big.

How dare you!

You forgot Trinh Thu Trang - CEO of 8Xbet (a Man City 'sponsor') and also part-time photo frame model!



^ https://mobile.twitter.com/JimmyHelI/status/1576939771548794883
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,597
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29542 on: Today at 01:18:17 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:14:15 pm
The statement by Abu Dhabi FC was released right before SSN Ref Watch was about to start.

The timing was amazing.



'The windscreen of Citys team bus was cracked'

^ from The Times article.


Looks like a chip in the windscreen to me. An Autoglass job. State of the roads today.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,493
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29543 on: Today at 01:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:33:40 pm
Manchester City believe Jürgen Klopp unnecessarily and irresponsibly inflamed tensions before Sundays match at Anfield because of comments he made in his press conference.

Some at Manchester City felt Klopps words were borderline xenophobic.  (Paul Hirst, Times Sport).



That's just total bollocks is it not


How can a club funded through a state which enforces the below talk about things like Xenophobia




Article 356 of the criminalizes (but does not define) indecent assault and provides for a minimum sentence of one year in prison. UAE courts use this article to convict people for same-sex relations as well as consensual heterosexual relations outside marriage. Women are disproportionately impacted, as pregnancy serves as evidence of extramarital sex and women who report rape can find themselves prosecuted for consensual sex. The UAEs penal code punishes any male disguised in a female apparel and enters in this disguise a place reserved for women with one years imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 dirhams (US$2,723), or both. Transgender women have been arrested under this law even in mixed-gender spaces.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:33 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,332
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29544 on: Today at 01:21:30 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:14:15 pm
The statement by Abu Dhabi FC was released right before SSN Ref Watch was about to start.

The timing was amazing.

Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:12:07 pm
The damage was conveniently only found this morning.

Pathetic by them. No surprise about the petty comments from the Manchester journalist Paul Hirst. He has a record of this absolute nonsense.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,582
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29545 on: Today at 01:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:06:22 pm
A Premier League football club seems to be using the line that because a rival manager spoke a few home truths, their fans had no option but to sing about stadium disasters from over 30 years ago. Is that what theyre actually saying?!

Seems like it - absolutely disgusting perspective from these journalists and media. Absolutely shocked by this
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,591
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29546 on: Today at 01:29:42 pm »
Notice the story says they heard a noise whilst going down Anfield Road but the damage was only discovered this morning. So basically there is zero evidence that someone attacked the bus but they have let that narrative play out in the media. For all they know it could have been a stone bouncing up off the road for a passing car.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29547 on: Today at 01:32:00 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:18:17 pm


'The windscreen of Citys team bus was cracked'

^ from The Times article.


Looks like a chip in the windscreen to me. An Autoglass job. State of the roads today.

"attacked"

Lets have it right, that bus will have cameras all over it. Release the footage and if someone has attacked the bus then get them prosecuted.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,469
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29548 on: Today at 01:32:25 pm »
So we are supposed to believe a professional driver completely missed a stone chip in his windscreen. He must have terrible eyesight and come from Manchester. Anthony Taylor moonlighting as a coach driver.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,469
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29549 on: Today at 01:34:07 pm »
The cycnic in me wonders why they have taken a picture from inside. A picture that could be any coach or bus.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 ... 734 735 736 737 738 [739]   Go Up
« previous next »
 