On the Times article....
'Manchester City: Irresponsible Jürgen Klopp inflamed tensions
'On the whole, Klopp was complimentary about City, describing them as the best team in the world. He also described Guardiola as the best manager in the world. It was another comment from Klopp about spending that irked City, however
There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially, Klopp said, referring to City, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, who have backing from Gulf states.
This comment angered some at City, who felt Klopps words were borderline xenophobic. City felt that Klopps comments whipped up tensions ahead of a game that has a history of trouble.'
^ so Klopp's There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially"... is 'xenophobic
'? And 'irresponsible
', and also 'inflamed tensions
'?
City and their owners really are a precious lot, aren't they. Paul Hirst and other similar lap-dog 'journalists
' too.