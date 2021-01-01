« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,718
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29480 on: Today at 07:35:30 am
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 04:12:56 am
How fucking depressing the bbc/media just blindly reprint the scums odious whataboutary

Theres no critical voice of the sportswashing c*nts anywhere. Theyve well and truly won on that aspect

Nobody dares. You get the odd journo like Miguel Delaney who suffers untold abuse for calling them out
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,330
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29481 on: Today at 07:36:24 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:12:56 am
Going to complain to the BBC about that shit from Simon Stone - enough is enough.
Not at the BBC there isnt.

Not there but other journalists have and it seemed to be a general point about journalists. Its a point that gets made a lot on here, and its not true.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,330
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29482 on: Today at 07:38:01 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:35:30 am
Nobody dares. You get the odd journo like Miguel Delaney who suffers untold abuse for calling them out

Exactly so instead of accusing journalists how about backing those up that do? The stuff some of them have to go through is crap.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29483 on: Today at 07:51:14 am
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:19:50 am
And then we have this crap too https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63278799



Liverpool's damning allegations about the behaviour of some City supporters will create revulsion within the game and plenty of negative headlines around the current Premier League champions.

City are privately stressing they do not condone the abuse in any way.

However, they feel it cannot be viewed in isolation.

They have not forgotten how their team bus was attacked as it made its way to Anfield for the Champions League quarter-final in 2018.

Guardiola's claim he had coins thrown at him follows allegations of City coaching staff being spat at during corresponding fixtures in previous years.

And it is also clear that many Blues fans are defensive in the extreme about how their club is funded.

Whether it was fair or not, and many agreed with him, Klopp's comments about "three clubs" not having a financial ceiling in the build-up to the game annoyed senior figures at City and doubtless riled some visiting supporters, igniting passions even more at one of the most toxic fixtures in the Premier League calendar.

There is a feeling at City that what they view as Klopp's provocation was needless and made a difficult situation worse


Are they for real

Ah, Simon Stone, another Man City paid shill, I mean fan working in the main stream media
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29484 on: Today at 07:53:24 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:20:37 am
Hes written all sorts of Abu Dhabi propaganda. And always has sarcy comments on the live Matchday stuff. c*nt.

He's a Man City fan.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,048
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29485 on: Today at 07:56:01 am
The Beeb is past its sell by date anyway. It needs its funding revoked.
Logged

Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29486 on: Today at 08:30:34 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:53:24 am
He's a Man City fan.

Im sure he was just as passionate about them when they were fucking shit. Hes a c*nt.
Logged

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,145
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29487 on: Today at 08:34:13 am
Think this was their first game where they tried to build all their play around Foden and Haaland rather than play their usual way and just happen to have Haaland there.

De Bruyne was pretty much anonymous all game which is just weird.

Peps tinkering in big games fails him yet again.
Logged

I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,569
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29488 on: Today at 08:54:58 am
Hopefully some teams like Madrid and Bayern will have been watching and taking notes, anything to stop them from achieving what they want the most. They could win another 15 PL's on the trot they won't give a shit. The lack of big ears in their trophy cabinet is driving Pep to lose all his hair, not just on his massive shiny head.
Logged

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,788
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29489 on: Today at 09:21:36 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:54:58 am
Hopefully some teams like Madrid and Bayern will have been watching and taking notes, anything to stop them from achieving what they want the most. They could win another 15 PL's on the trot they won't give a shit. The lack of big ears in their trophy cabinet is driving Pep to lose all his hair, not just on his massive shiny head.

Sure, or we could knock them out y'know. ;D
Logged

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29490 on: Today at 09:23:44 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:56:01 am
The Beeb is past its sell by date anyway. It needs its funding revoked.

No it needs its neutral status returned.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29491 on: Today at 09:26:33 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:34:13 am
Think this was their first game where they tried to build all their play around Foden and Haaland rather than play their usual way and just happen to have Haaland there.

De Bruyne was pretty much anonymous all game which is just weird.

Peps tinkering in big games fails him yet again.

That crossed my mind. They persistently tried to play down our right - thinking Milner and a young lad would be a weakness. But Milner was brilliant covered by a lad who will be a legend if he carries on improving.

Would have been better getting KBD to whip in crosses to the big lad.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29492 on: Today at 09:29:48 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
Its all Klopps fault according to City/MEN
Ahhh let me guess Stu bin Brennan?
Klopp mentions their owners who are actual murderers? They mock the dead? Equivalence
Some reach by the MEN. Shows how buying up larges swathes of slum land and building expensive tenements can win you loyalty.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,947
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29493 on: Today at 09:33:41 am
Genuinely shocked by that BBC article. Can you imagine that level of whataboutery if we were talking about different kinds of abuse? Anfield is full of survivors, families, people still haunted by that day, having their faces rubbed in it. Somehow Klopp saying that City spend more money than anyone else is an equivalence? It's absolutely disgusting. Interesting too that Guardiola's accusation of coins being thrown is the headline rather than our statement.

If he wants to make the point that the rivalry is getting more bitter and this is the latest escalation of it then fine. But while he seems to be able to reel off a load of largely insignificant things that we've done to justify Hillsborough chants he neglects to mention the fact that their actual players sang a song about our fans getting "battered in the streets". He neglects to mention the widespread booing of the minutes silence for Hillsborough at Wembley last season. He neglects to mention Sterling assaulting Gomez while on England duty after we beat them. He neglects to mention the total disrespect shown to us by several of their players, mainly Silva who didn't have the decency to clap in the guard of honour and who once again showed himself up to be a nasty little bastard with his lash out at Salah yesterday. But then I suppose that's all Klopps fault.

The bus incident was several years ago and it went too far. We have to accept that. However, nobody was hurt, nobody was in any genuine danger of being hurt either. They can't hide behind it forever as a means to justify the repeated disgusting actions of their fans. How they can blame us in any way for them singing about Hillsborough is absolutely beyond belief and I'm stunned the BBC is willing to peddle that argument without any critical thought.
Logged

MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29494 on: Today at 09:36:24 am
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:19:50 am
And then we have this crap too https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63278799

Liverpool's damning allegations about the behaviour of some City supporters will create revulsion within the game and plenty of negative headlines around the current Premier League champions.

City are privately stressing they do not condone the abuse in any way.

However, they feel it cannot be viewed in isolation.

They have not forgotten how their team bus was attacked as it made its way to Anfield for the Champions League quarter-final in 2018.

Guardiola's claim he had coins thrown at him follows allegations of City coaching staff being spat at during corresponding fixtures in previous years.

And it is also clear that many Blues fans are defensive in the extreme about how their club is funded.

Whether it was fair or not, and many agreed with him, Klopp's comments about "three clubs" not having a financial ceiling in the build-up to the game annoyed senior figures at City and doubtless riled some visiting supporters, igniting passions even more at one of the most toxic fixtures in the Premier League calendar.

There is a feeling at City that what they view as Klopp's provocation was needless and made a difficult situation worse


Are they for real

It's a disgusting piece of writing. The headline itself is about Liverpool fans throwing coins too, rather than the disgraceful chanting and vandalism at the away end. That influences the 'neutral' reader/fan etc.

So Simon Stone believes that Klopp provoked the city fans, and you can understand how they reacted because the poor souls can be defensive when challenged about their finances, and shouldn't have been teased like that?
So that makes it ok then????

What a disgusting opinion!
 I'm not getting into a hierarchy of wrongs, but what happens if the chanting was racist abuse? Would it still be klopp's fault for 'flaming' the situation by daring to point out about their finances?
On the contrary, I believe, thanks to Klopp, the 'reporter' has highlighted EXACTLY how each manager needs to behave at each and every presser. Keep making the points, and keep asking the questions. They don't like it.

The fans don't like it, and Pep doesn't like it either! When he is knocked out of his stride, he tends to try to be too smart and starts tinkering.

He made 1 substitute yesterday, despite having Grealish, Mahrez etc on the bench. I just wonder, if klopp's comments were in his head about the infinite resources he has at his disposal, and bringing on such players from the bench would have been clear evidence of that! He's a clown.

They really don't like it when people challenge them. Good

- I also heard what sounded like chanting at our Captain, when he was out warming up. Again absolutely disgusting.
Logged

MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29495 on: Today at 09:38:30 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:33:41 am
Genuinely shocked by that BBC article. Can you imagine that level of whataboutery if we were talking about different kinds of abuse? Anfield is full of survivors, families, people still haunted by that day, having their faces rubbed in it. Somehow Klopp saying that City spend more money than anyone else is an equivalence? It's absolutely disgusting. Interesting too that Guardiola's accusation of coins being thrown is the headline rather than our statement.

If he wants to make the point that the rivalry is getting more bitter and this is the latest escalation of it then fine. But while he seems to be able to reel off a load of largely insignificant things that we've done to justify Hillsborough chants he neglects to mention the fact that their actual players sang a song about our fans getting "battered in the streets". He neglects to mention the widespread booing of the minutes silence for Hillsborough at Wembley last season. He neglects to mention Sterling assaulting Gomez while on England duty after we beat them. He neglects to mention the total disrespect shown to us by several of their players, mainly Silva who didn't have the decency to clap in the guard of honour and who once again showed himself up to be a nasty little bastard with his lash out at Salah yesterday. But then I suppose that's all Klopps fault.

The bus incident was several years ago and it went too far. We have to accept that. However, nobody was hurt, nobody was in any genuine danger of being hurt either. They can't hide behind it forever as a means to justify the repeated disgusting actions of their fans. How they can blame us in any way for them singing about Hillsborough is absolutely beyond belief and I'm stunned the BBC is willing to peddle that argument without any critical thought.
You have expressed it much better than me. Agree totally
Logged

JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,310
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29496 on: Today at 09:38:34 am
They are absolutely irredeemable c*nts at this point. Would not shed a tear if they went out of business.  Any fan who chants about deaths at a football match, whatever the supposed reason, is absolute scum.

Unbelievable the amount of cheerleaders and apologists they have in the media.  Football is bought and sold to this lot isn't it, fuck me.

As for Basil, he really, really doesn't like being challenged. Fucking hates us.
Logged

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,076
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29497 on: Today at 09:56:36 am
The Beeb are firmly on the sportswashing train and haven't been a neutral organisation for some time.
Logged

Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29498 on: Today at 10:08:49 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:56:36 am
The Beeb are firmly on the sportswashing train and haven't been a neutral organisation for some time.

Yep. Their sports output is a disgrace. I say this often - but the BBC and the Guardian are by FAR the worst on this. You're far more likely to find critical appraisals of the sportswashers in the Telegraph, Mail etc.
Logged

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,330
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29499 on: Today at 10:36:40 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:56:36 am
The Beeb are firmly on the sportswashing train and haven't been a neutral organisation for some time.

Not the entire story lets be completely honest. Its about the Governments determination to control the BBC. Which is why they have been loading it with pro Tories. It amazes me that so many political people are failing to recognise this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29500 on: Today at 10:37:59 am
Just reading that BBC article. Disgusting really.

This part
City are privately stressing they do not condone the abuse in any way. However, they feel it cannot be viewed in isolation.

Privately stressing?  That's big of them. But its not surprising.
Was anyone on here there when that bus thing happened a few years back?  I just can't get my head around it at all. I can't understand why its still talked about and brought up every single time we play them. Form what I seen, some objects were thrown at a triple glazed windowed bus. No ones bus should be "attacked", but am I really to believe that doesn't happen every big game in England? I think what really bothered Guardiola the most about that was not the plastic bottle of lucozade thrown, but the sheer number of fans there to welcome them to Liverpool. There was more at that than there was their open top bus parade.
Logged

Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29501 on: Today at 10:39:05 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:33:41 am
Genuinely shocked by that BBC article. Can you imagine that level of whataboutery if we were talking about different kinds of abuse? Anfield is full of survivors, families, people still haunted by that day, having their faces rubbed in it. Somehow Klopp saying that City spend more money than anyone else is an equivalence? It's absolutely disgusting. Interesting too that Guardiola's accusation of coins being thrown is the headline rather than our statement.

If he wants to make the point that the rivalry is getting more bitter and this is the latest escalation of it then fine. But while he seems to be able to reel off a load of largely insignificant things that we've done to justify Hillsborough chants he neglects to mention the fact that their actual players sang a song about our fans getting "battered in the streets". He neglects to mention the widespread booing of the minutes silence for Hillsborough at Wembley last season. He neglects to mention Sterling assaulting Gomez while on England duty after we beat them. He neglects to mention the total disrespect shown to us by several of their players, mainly Silva who didn't have the decency to clap in the guard of honour and who once again showed himself up to be a nasty little bastard with his lash out at Salah yesterday. But then I suppose that's all Klopps fault.

The bus incident was several years ago and it went too far. We have to accept that. However, nobody was hurt, nobody was in any genuine danger of being hurt either. They can't hide behind it forever as a means to justify the repeated disgusting actions of their fans. How they can blame us in any way for them singing about Hillsborough is absolutely beyond belief and I'm stunned the BBC is willing to peddle that argument without any critical thought.

That is an excellent post and I'd love someone to send that to Simon Stone of the BBC to ask why he omitted those details from his article.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29502 on: Today at 10:39:08 am
Not many in the media critiquing Pep for his team formation and for only making one sub in the 89th minute.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29503 on: Today at 10:46:18 am
1-0 v the sportswashers. All that cheating and financial doping and they still can't go unbeaten.  :D



Think I'll go watch the highlights again. 
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29504 on: Today at 10:52:24 am
When they won a corner around the 90-minute mark, the camera panned to Haaland and he looked close to tears. You could tell his head had gone.

It was beautiful.
Logged

Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,026
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29505 on: Today at 10:56:48 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:52:24 am
. You could tell his head had gone.


If you watch their goal celebration back, perhaps I'm reading more into what I'm seeing, but there's something really frantic about all their reactions. It's crazy just how much Pep has them riding on the edge in this fixture, and it's 100% down to him. He just can't figure Anfield out, no matter how many times his bald head works on it, it just completely fries him.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,220
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29506 on: Today at 11:30:01 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:39:08 am
Not many in the media critiquing Pep for his team formation and for only making one sub in the 89th minute.

Needs a goal, and waits till then to bring on another forward.

The Genius Ped isnt a genius, especially when things dont go his way, he doesnt know how to react, as most teams in the league arent overly interested in giving them a game, so he doesnt need to make impactful subs 99 times out of a 100.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,066
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29507 on: Today at 11:43:33 am
Guardiola secretly wishes he could have managed Liverpool. I'm 100% convinced of it.
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,220
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29508 on: Today at 11:46:31 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:43:33 am
Guardiola secretly wishes he could have managed Liverpool. I'm 100% convinced of it.

I dont believe that. He could have if he wanted, not like the job hasnt been available a few times since hes been a manager/coach! Liverpool have never had the transfer finances and backing or initial squad to appeal to him. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,066
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29509 on: Today at 11:47:41 am
I wonder what that whopper, Liam Gallagher had to say about that result?
Logged

Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,066
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29510 on: Today at 11:51:31 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:46:31 am
I dont believe that. He could have if he wanted, not like the job hasnt been available a few times since hes been a manager/coach! Liverpool have never had the transfer finances and backing or initial squad to appeal to him. 



He was at Bayern desperatly trying to win the CL before Klopp took over here. Before that his beloved Barca. He was hardly going to jump ship at that point in his career. And by time he made it to England Klopp was already our manager. I believe he secretly admires the club and the fan base. And under different circumstances he would jump at the chance to manage a club like Liverpool. That's just my opinion on it.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:53:38 am by Solomon Grundy »
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,220
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29511 on: Today at 11:58:13 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:51:31 am


He was at Bayern desperatly trying to win the CL before Klopp took over here. Before that his beloved Barca. He was hardly going to jump ship at that point in his career. And by time he made it to England Klopp was already our manager. I believe he secretly admires the club and the fan base. And under different circumstances he would jump at the chance to manage a club like Liverpool. That's just my opinion on it.


I am aware  ;D

I just dont agree (thats my opinion). Guardiola has one interest - in having the perfect team, that he can coach to within an inch of their lives. To do that you need the best which costs an absolute fortune from top to bottom. I doubt hes got much interest in working at clubs where that isnt available to him.  He isnt a coach who needs an emotional connection.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,076
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #29512 on: Today at 12:01:36 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:36:40 am
Not the entire story lets be completely honest. Its about the Governments determination to control the BBC. Which is why they have been loading it with pro Tories. It amazes me that so many political people are failing to recognise this.
+

Why do you think I said they haven't been neutral for a while now.......???  ;)
Logged
