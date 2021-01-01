Genuinely shocked by that BBC article. Can you imagine that level of whataboutery if we were talking about different kinds of abuse? Anfield is full of survivors, families, people still haunted by that day, having their faces rubbed in it. Somehow Klopp saying that City spend more money than anyone else is an equivalence? It's absolutely disgusting. Interesting too that Guardiola's accusation of coins being thrown is the headline rather than our statement.



If he wants to make the point that the rivalry is getting more bitter and this is the latest escalation of it then fine. But while he seems to be able to reel off a load of largely insignificant things that we've done to justify Hillsborough chants he neglects to mention the fact that their actual players sang a song about our fans getting "battered in the streets". He neglects to mention the widespread booing of the minutes silence for Hillsborough at Wembley last season. He neglects to mention Sterling assaulting Gomez while on England duty after we beat them. He neglects to mention the total disrespect shown to us by several of their players, mainly Silva who didn't have the decency to clap in the guard of honour and who once again showed himself up to be a nasty little bastard with his lash out at Salah yesterday. But then I suppose that's all Klopps fault.



The bus incident was several years ago and it went too far. We have to accept that. However, nobody was hurt, nobody was in any genuine danger of being hurt either. They can't hide behind it forever as a means to justify the repeated disgusting actions of their fans. How they can blame us in any way for them singing about Hillsborough is absolutely beyond belief and I'm stunned the BBC is willing to peddle that argument without any critical thought.