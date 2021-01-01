And then we have this crap too https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63278799
Liverpool's damning allegations about the behaviour of some City supporters will create revulsion within the game and plenty of negative headlines around the current Premier League champions.
City are privately stressing they do not condone the abuse in any way.
However, they feel it cannot be viewed in isolation.
They have not forgotten how their team bus was attacked as it made its way to Anfield for the Champions League quarter-final in 2018.
Guardiola's claim he had coins thrown at him follows allegations of City coaching staff being spat at during corresponding fixtures in previous years.
And it is also clear that many Blues fans are defensive in the extreme about how their club is funded.
Whether it was fair or not, and many agreed with him, Klopp's comments about "three clubs" not having a financial ceiling in the build-up to the game annoyed senior figures at City and doubtless riled some visiting supporters, igniting passions even more at one of the most toxic fixtures in the Premier League calendar.
There is a feeling at City that what they view as Klopp's provocation was needless and made a difficult situation worse
Are they for real
It's a disgusting piece of writing. The headline itself is about Liverpool fans throwing coins too, rather than the disgraceful chanting and vandalism at the away end. That influences the 'neutral' reader/fan etc.
So Simon Stone believes that Klopp provoked the city fans, and you can understand how they reacted because the poor souls can be defensive when challenged about their finances, and shouldn't have been teased like that?
So that makes it ok then?
What a disgusting opinion!
I'm not getting into a hierarchy of wrongs, but what happens if the chanting was racist abuse? Would it still be klopp's fault for 'flaming' the situation by daring to point out about their finances?
On the contrary, I believe, thanks to Klopp, the 'reporter' has highlighted EXACTLY how each manager needs to behave at each and every presser. Keep making the points, and keep asking the questions. They don't like it.
The fans don't like it, and Pep doesn't like it either! When he is knocked out of his stride, he tends to try to be too smart and starts tinkering.
He made 1 substitute yesterday, despite having Grealish, Mahrez etc on the bench. I just wonder, if klopp's comments were in his head about the infinite resources he has at his disposal, and bringing on such players from the bench would have been clear evidence of that! He's a clown.
They really don't like it when people challenge them. Good
- I also heard what sounded like chanting at our Captain, when he was out warming up. Again absolutely disgusting.