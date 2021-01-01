An Arsenal supporting acquaintance of mine absolutely hates us. Anytime hes been in my company over the last 5 years hes had no problem gleefully cheering on whoever we're playing against. As you can imagine, City pipping us to 2 league titles has been the source of much joy for his hate-filled little soul.I said to him recently that I genuinely hope Arsenal go on to have a stormer of a season. I hope they play the best football they've played since Viera & Co, score shit loads of goals, spawn loads of last minute winners, have countless memorable away days, feel the buzz of being top at Christmas, have countless sleepless Friday nights buzzing for the next fixture, feel the rush of being right in the fight coming down the stretch, have Ramsdale win the golden glove, have Jesus and Martinelli fight it out for the golden boot, and feel all the nostalgia that goes with the glory days finally coming back



But then wind up having it all amount to nothing, all because City manage to scrounge an 2 extra points from some spawny VAR decision in the last minute of some away fixture with only a handful of games remaining. Then boom... poof....nothing but a numb internal silence.... while they try to process the fact that all of the highs they've felt over the previous 9 months have disintegrated in the face of one single solitary lousy point. All the euphoria amounts to nothing. Zilch, Nada. Fuck all. And as they wait for the footballing world to beat the drum of injustice on their behalf, they are forced to look on in horror as Sky and Talksport marvel at Haaland's stats and lick Pep's arsehole for racking up another title. All while pushing the narrative that City's existence is what makes this the "best league in the world"



I think once this has happened to a few more clubs, then the penny will finally start to drop, that none of us actually gain anything in revelling in each others misery. All it does is distract from the fact that City (and potentially Newcastle) are destroying the game right under our noses.



I don't think there is a 'penny drop' scenario. I used to, but my mind was changed this very summer when the entire bloody football universe jumped on the slightest chance to proclaim Manchester City 'sustainable' and 'prudently operating within their means' - as soon as Pep threw them a bone to chew. They never claimed this before, the hypocrisy would have been ringing too loudly to attempt. But few high profile player sales and the smoke and mirrors maze of Haalands contract gave them ammunition needed to make this claim - and everyone wanted so badly for it to be true. They played the long game and as far as I can see it, they won. Step by step, lawsuit by lawsuit, envelope by envelope - the narrative has changed. They no longer have to operate in face of adversity, they are now riding the comfortable wave of 'Best of England' and will continue to do so. Final wax on parchment moment is when and if they win the Champions League. Once this happens it's all over, project will be finalised. Manchester City will smile from their pedestal, covered in metric tons of rapidly cooling, slowly dripping, journalistic semen. Long and winded histories of how this amazing upstart tackled the giants of old will be written, all sins ignored, all illegalities forgotten and all future transgressions made rosy and palatable. That is only penny I see dropping I'm afraid.