« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 728 729 730 731 732 [733]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1940850 times)

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29280 on: Today at 10:48:12 am »
I heard De Bruyne is a Liverpool fan or is this fake news ?
Logged

Online WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29281 on: Today at 11:01:02 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:48:12 am
I heard De Bruyne is a Liverpool fan or is this fake news ?

That's been known for a while  ;D
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29282 on: Today at 11:08:36 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:48:12 am
I heard De Bruyne is a Liverpool fan or is this fake news ?

Dunno but bring him, Haaland and the man with the most slappable face in football on. Sunday cant come soon enough for me. Stick your Brightons and your Newcastles up your arse, when we're struggling for everything I want a game against bitter rivals to shake us up a bit. Yeah we might get embarrassed or tore apart, but we might not. We might show a bit of guts a bit of passion again and finally wake up. If I'm Van Dijk or Fabinho or Salah never mind worrying about what Im up against, time to show you're still the best in the game.
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,025
  • Legend
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29283 on: Today at 11:15:04 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:42:44 am
City will just throw even more obscene amounts of money at Haaland in order to keep him. Guarantee he signs a new contract well before we get to Summer 2024. His dad will likely collect another £30 million for it too.

Also by then Newcastle will be jizzing their money all over the place.

Someone like Norwich would have been bought by then too and they'll be clapping their 6 fingered hands together cheering on Neymar or whoever their despotic state owners have bought them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 728 729 730 731 732 [733]   Go Up
« previous next »
 