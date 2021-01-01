I heard De Bruyne is a Liverpool fan or is this fake news ?



Dunno but bring him, Haaland and the man with the most slappable face in football on. Sunday cant come soon enough for me. Stick your Brightons and your Newcastles up your arse, when we're struggling for everything I want a game against bitter rivals to shake us up a bit. Yeah we might get embarrassed or tore apart, but we might not. We might show a bit of guts a bit of passion again and finally wake up. If I'm Van Dijk or Fabinho or Salah never mind worrying about what Im up against, time to show you're still the best in the game.