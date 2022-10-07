« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

I think the difference going back to the 60s then coming forwards is that we organically and spontaneously invented that culture and made it our own. It was real, and born out of something real. We don't really need anyone to show us the way. The pyro has added a modern, colourful twist to it. One I really enjoy too. If George plays Dua Lipa it's because her song was adopted into LFC fan culture after a European cup Final we played in. Again, a natural absorption of something new into our cultural heritage and not something forced and contrived.

I understand it with Abu Dhabi. They are an artificial entity without identity. They have to contrive something because, if they don't, they have nothing. There is no sense of occasion in anything they do, so they have to force it. It's all a bit sad and contrived, like WWE. A horrible, contrived, choreographed charade.

We set the pace all those decades ago, and others are still trying to copy. The whole 'Ultra' thing is just trying to recreate the Spion Kop of the 60s, 70s and possibly 80s with a modern twist, yet all of it is contrived and overthought, unlike the Spion Kop, which was in-the-moment, of its time, unique and absolutely authentic. I feel utterly privileged to have been a young lad on the Spion Kop from the early 70s onwards.

Lights and pre-game songs over the tannoy don't put the shits up the opposition, yet even the current Kop can do, despite being a castrated and sanitised version of its former self. We still have something real, in a world full of plastic. I think we should cherish it and not go down the route of the likes of Abu Dhabi. They are trying to create a sense of occasion that we do without even trying. Of course, we'll continue to evolve our culture, but hopefully not by following the likes of those who are actually trying (in their own way) to follow us.

Fantastic post. Completely spot on.
Quote from: Knight on October  7, 2022, 09:12:05 pm
Glad to see the financial reality of the Haaland deal start to come out.

It'll be forgotten by next week. He's cheaper than Darwin dontchyaknow, lol stupid scousers think they're transfer masters.
Quote from: GreatEx on October  8, 2022, 05:47:04 am
It'll be forgotten by next week. He's cheaper than Darwin dontchyaknow, lol stupid scousers think they're transfer masters.
See, Manchester City is saving football from the evil scousers from winning trophies.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October  7, 2022, 10:32:01 am
Heard on radio this morning the story of Haaland's apparent salary Inc bonuses is around 900k a week. Financial fair play and all that jazz ::)

The Bastards worth every penny, has to pay 45% in tax remember..
Quote from: Cormack Snr on October  8, 2022, 06:05:23 pm
The Bastards worth every penny, has to pay 45% in tax remember..
Im sure thats taken care off with his other payments.
Quote from: Cormack Snr on October  8, 2022, 06:05:23 pm
The Bastards worth every penny, has to pay 45% in tax remember..

If hes paying 45% of £900,000 a week his accountants should be out of a job.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  8, 2022, 06:58:04 pm
If hes paying 45% of £900,000 a week his accountants should be out of a job.
Prob gets paid straight into a tax exempt account in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi cheerleader Richards blowing smoke up their arses as I type on MOTD. Nauseating stuff
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Quote from: liversaint on October  8, 2022, 10:54:22 pm
Abu Dhabi cheerleader Richards blowing smoke up their arses as I type on MOTD. Nauseating stuff
I see he's earning his blood money nicely today then.
Quote from: liversaint on October  8, 2022, 10:54:22 pm
Abu Dhabi cheerleader Richards blowing smoke up their arses as I type on MOTD. Nauseating stuff
Yes, but he laughs like a drain so he must be an ok guy  :-X

I fucking hate the media and how they are such shithouses not calling out the cheating c*nts  >:(
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

absolutely stunning.

how do they do this. i dont think i ever witnessed a football team like this.
Quote from: darragh85 on October  8, 2022, 11:18:00 pm
absolutely stunning.

how do they do this. i dont think i ever witnessed a football team like this.
It's almost as if they have some sort of an unfair advantage over other teams or something, But they couldn't possibly be it with how fair and balanced the PL is.
Like everyone else, my social media is constantly suggesting I follow some of their pages. Weirdly I get a bit of Everton also. Full on rent a fan policy in action. Both clubs have a 40,000 regular fanbase and I doubt they can grow it despite their marketing efforts.
Haaland is a freak yes and incredible.

But where are all these stats being pulled from? Most goals in first 9 games, first to 15 goals etc.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 08:40:22 am
Haaland is a freak yes and incredible.

But where are all these stats being pulled from? Most goals in first 9 games, first to 15 goals etc.
Abu Dhabi just making them up
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October  8, 2022, 11:14:59 pm
Yes, but he laughs like a drain so he must be an ok guy  :-X

I fucking hate the media and how they are such shithouses not calling out the cheating c*nts  >:(

What makes you think hes not an ok guy?
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:27:33 am
What makes you think hes not an ok guy?
Erm, because he is a paid ambassador for a despotic regime?
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:32:32 am
Erm, because he is a paid ambassador for a despotic regime?

Yh? The way people make things so black and white on this forum is crazy, its either were all hypocrites or this forum is full of the most pious people to ever walk the earth.

Ive seen Richards in real life and he is actually an ok guy, just like Ive been around Sterling in real life and know some of the things hes done for his community family and even former Liverpool players(!) and he is probably one of the nicest guys to play for this club although you wouldnt think that looking from an outside view especially on this forum.

Dont agree with Richards supporting City but then again I would also like to say many of us on here were absolutely elated when Aguero scored a last minute goal to stop United from winning the title, would be interested to go back on forum posts at that time and see how many people were upset by the fact the team ran by a despotic regime beat our biggest rivals to the title on the last day...
Guardiola yesterday: 'Haaland is an incredible weapon'.

He certainly is Pep - like all the other weapons in your charade of a club.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 12:06:13 pm
Guardiola yesterday: 'Haaland is an incredible weapon'.


Haha, what a quote ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 12:06:13 pm
Guardiola yesterday: 'Haaland is an incredible weapon'.

He certainly is Pep - like all the other weapons in your charade of a club.
All just mercenaries aren't they?
"Erling Haaland will be Real Madrid's main target to replace Karim Benzema.

The Norwegian striker has a release clause that can be activated in 2024."

I sure hope it's fucking true. It would be even better if he starts whining about it before this summer.
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:13:13 pm
"Erling Haaland will be Real Madrid's main target to replace Karim Benzema.

The Norwegian striker has a release clause that can be activated in 2024."

I sure hope it's fucking true. It would be even better if he starts whining about it before this summer.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Makes sense on Haaland's part. Unless you're Aguero or De Bruyne, why would you ever make a small club like Manchester City your final destination?
