Erm, because he is a paid ambassador for a despotic regime?



Yh? The way people make things so black and white on this forum is crazy, its either were all hypocrites or this forum is full of the most pious people to ever walk the earth.Ive seen Richards in real life and he is actually an ok guy, just like Ive been around Sterling in real life and know some of the things hes done for his community family and even former Liverpool players(!) and he is probably one of the nicest guys to play for this club although you wouldnt think that looking from an outside view especially on this forum.Dont agree with Richards supporting City but then again I would also like to say many of us on here were absolutely elated when Aguero scored a last minute goal to stop United from winning the title, would be interested to go back on forum posts at that time and see how many people were upset by the fact the team ran by a despotic regime beat our biggest rivals to the title on the last day...