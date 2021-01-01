Darren Lewis on talk sport just referred to Man City and Haaland as "a Humble team and a Humble player"



Just keeps his feet on the ground and focuses on scoring goals.



Nothing about the Millions he is making, or millions he made his dad and super agent. No Haaland is "humble" and so suits City perfectly



Fuck off, There's too many fucking morons involved with this sport who peddle shit like this and the "bantz" culture eats it up. We should all just bin football off at this point or go follow a non-league side since football is more or less dead at this point.