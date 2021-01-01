« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 726 727 728 729 730 [731]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1933961 times)

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29200 on: Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:59:25 pm
Darren Lewis on talk sport just referred to Man City and Haaland as "a Humble team and a Humble player"

Just keeps his feet on the ground and focuses on scoring goals.

Nothing about the Millions he is making, or millions he made his dad and super agent. No Haaland is "humble" and so suits City perfectly
Fuck off, There's too many fucking morons involved with this sport who peddle shit like this and the "bantz" culture eats it up. We should all just bin football off at this point or go follow a non-league side since football is more or less dead at this point.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,429
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29201 on: Yesterday at 11:56:28 pm »
Darren Lewis also claims to be a Liverpool supporter.  ;D
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,432
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29202 on: Today at 12:06:28 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:10:22 pm
Mad that hes earning close to that every year!


Do you think he'll get the £400 rebate to help him pay his leccy and gas bills
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29203 on: Today at 06:34:36 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm
Fuck off, There's too many fucking morons involved with this sport who peddle shit like this and the "bantz" culture eats it up. We should all just bin football off at this point or go follow a non-league side since football is more or less dead at this point.
These people make a living from the game. They know that the despots who are buying up clubs will have complete control of the game in the next few years, so they are safeguarding their future.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:14:25 am by JRed »
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,988
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29204 on: Today at 07:41:16 am »
https://twitter.com/CitehSab/status/1577924558039941120?t=wyPQoZFMWHQzLLpS4cRlng&s=19

:lmao
Awful. Try and create a fake atmosphere to go with their fake club. Like being at a pop concert.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #29205 on: Today at 07:47:14 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:41:16 am
https://twitter.com/CitehSab/status/1577924558039941120?t=wyPQoZFMWHQzLLpS4cRlng&s=19

:lmao
Awful. Try and create a fake atmosphere to go with their fake club. Like being at a pop concert.

Shit lightshow, superb tune (Meet Her at the Love Parade), crap audience.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 726 727 728 729 730 [731]   Go Up
« previous next »
 