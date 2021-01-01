Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
725
726
727
728
729
[
730
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers (Read 1930828 times)
killer-heels
Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 66,761
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
«
Reply #29160 on:
Today
at 09:08:55 am »
At least he has a time limit on when he will fuck off. 2 years go quick so if we can put in place a good transition plan then we can get back to the top by then.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
725
726
727
728
729
[
730
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2