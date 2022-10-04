For the d*ckhead Abu Dhabi fans that constantly read this forum and bleat on about how nobody complained when Liverpool were winning everything. And also anyone else interested:

From 1979-80 to 1989-90, Liverpool won 7 titles with an average winning points margin of 5.7 points.

Abu Dhabi have won 4 of the last 5 titles with an average winning margin of 8.25 points.



However, take Jürgen Klopps Liverpool out of the last 5 years, and Abu Dhabi wouldve won 5 in a row with an average points margin of 18.2 points.

Just let that sink in, without us , the Abu Dhabi regime wouldve won 5 in a row with an average margin of over 18 points!



Yes, it may have been slightly different margins if we had not been so brilliant. However, it just proves that Klopp and Liverpools brilliance has somewhat masked what the despot regime has done to the league. They have all but killed the competitiveness of the game. If we are indeed on the point of a period of transition, we will see how the rest of the league feels when the cheats continue to canter to titles with an 18 point plus margin every year.



I've seen a lot of this recently - "why didn't you complain when United were winning everything?" Because as much as I hate them, their success was the result of Alex Ferguson's excellent management and one individual's talent isn't an insurmountable summit.If they'd had Ferguson AND they'd been owned by an oil state AND they were breaking all sorts of rules, then of course it would have felt very different. Never did it feel like United were killing the competition in the league though, yes it was difficult to keep up but you didn't have to break 100 points to get anywhere near them. Wenger, Dalglish and Mourinho all bested him, even Keegan and Evans got close. The only manager who has got near to Guardiola has been Klopp and that's because he's a complete genius.As you say, without us in the league, the last five years would have been an embarrassingly easy canter for them. But that doesn't seem to bother opposition fans or the people in power.