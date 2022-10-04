« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 04:40:55 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:33:07 pm
"Amazing Manchester City make transfer profit after selling 17-year old goalkeeper for £10m and signing Oblak on free transfer".  I can hardly wait.

I don't think they'd actually sign him as he's a clogger with the ball at his feet - much more of a Man U signing.

'Bargain of the season, again. Fairytale'.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 04:41:36 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:33:07 pm
"Amazing Manchester City make transfer profit after selling 17-year old goalkeeper for £10m and signing Oblak on free transfer".  I can hardly wait.

I don't think they'd actually sign him as he's a clogger with the ball at his feet - much more of a Man U signing.

Southampton getting their wallets ready then
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 04:41:40 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:14:22 pm
.
I want no part of what the game is becoming tho, where the only route to success is to be owned by such a horrific regime. Thats the way it is going.

There's part of me that just wants us to be bought out by something like that so I can just jack it in for good.

It's definitely a weird one this year too - the shorter break, the madness of the end of last season, Paris, I've definitely still got a big hangover so get why the players have. It's hard to find the energy to go again when you're faced with this.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 04:54:17 pm
You might all feel better if you didn't spend so much time in here.


I'll never not find joy in watching us play well,the rest is just noise.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 05:21:31 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:14:22 pm
As soon as the authorities started allowing despot regimes to own clubs, the game was finished.
Ive watched us for 40 years, through good times and bad, so Ive seen us have a lot of success and a lot of lean times. All part of the game and the way it should be.
I want no part of what the game is becoming tho, where the only route to success is to be owned by such a horrific regime. Thats the way it is going.
I've said a few times in the past I'm just agog with the money in today's game, and how partisan the game's fans are too.  You have to go down a fair few levels now to feel like you're attending a game, that you're not just a number on a spreadsheet that makes rich people richer.

I'll always follow us, but I don't love Liverpool like I used to.  You wonder how many fans of "European Super League" clubs (and the Toon) have gone through the same.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 05:35:08 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:30:58 pm
(no-one tell him Oblaks a free agent in the summer....)

 ;D

A free transfer with a £300m signing on bonus then...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 05:42:10 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:54:17 pm
You might all feel better if you didn't spend so much time in here.


I'll never not find joy in watching us play well,the rest is just noise.
I know, it just devalues the whole competition when having to compete with clubs that have unlimited state funds. Its then no longer a competition.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 06:19:31 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:57:47 pm
For the d*ckhead Abu Dhabi fans that constantly read this forum and bleat on about how nobody complained when Liverpool were winning everything. And also anyone else interested:
From 1979-80 to 1989-90, Liverpool won 7 titles with an average winning points margin of 5.7 points.
Abu Dhabi have won 4 of the last 5 titles with an average winning margin of 8.25 points.

However, take Jürgen Klopps Liverpool out of the last 5 years, and Abu Dhabi wouldve won 5 in a row with an average points margin of 18.2 points.
Just let that sink in, without us , the Abu Dhabi regime wouldve won 5 in a row with an average margin of over 18 points!

Yes,  it may have been slightly different margins if we had not been so brilliant. However, it just proves that Klopp and Liverpools brilliance has somewhat masked what the despot regime has done to the league. They have all but killed the competitiveness of the game. If we are indeed on the point of a period of transition, we will see how the rest of the league feels when the cheats continue to canter to titles with an 18 point plus margin every year.

I've seen a lot of this recently - "why didn't you complain when United were winning everything?" Because as much as I hate them, their success was the result of Alex Ferguson's excellent management and one individual's talent isn't an insurmountable summit.

If they'd had Ferguson AND they'd been owned by an oil state AND they were breaking all sorts of rules, then of course it would have felt very different. Never did it feel like United were killing the competition in the league though, yes it was difficult to keep up but you didn't have to break 100 points to get anywhere near them. Wenger, Dalglish and Mourinho all bested him, even Keegan and Evans got close. The only manager who has got near to Guardiola has been Klopp and that's because he's a complete genius.

As you say, without us in the league, the last five years would have been an embarrassingly easy canter for them. But that doesn't seem to bother opposition fans or the people in power.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 06:36:19 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:42:10 pm
I know, it just devalues the whole competition when having to compete with clubs that have unlimited state funds. Its then no longer a competition.

Nobody calls them out are they all paid off or something the bbc articles on them make me want to puke
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 06:38:50 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 06:36:19 pm
Nobody calls them out are they all paid off or something the bbc articles on them make me want to puke

They're not paid off but any mere suggestion of the cheating eveyone knows is happening has them hit with lawsuits from every angle.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm
http://josimarfootball.com/ghost-in-the-machine/

Haaland was a bargain to be fair though
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:10:57 am
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm
http://josimarfootball.com/ghost-in-the-machine/

Haaland was a bargain to be fair though
What a shock, Another "sponsor" with ties to UAE
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:15:48 am
I honestly can't see other fanbases getting all up in arms if City were to walk the league by 20+ points every year. I think at this point the fans who would have cared have binned football off and the ones left are the ones who will do the whole "Least The Scousers Won't Win It" as if we are the big issue with modern day football.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 06:13:15 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:15:48 am
I honestly can't see other fanbases getting all up in arms if City were to walk the league by 20+ points every year. I think at this point the fans who would have cared have binned football off and the ones left are the ones who will do the whole "Least The Scousers Won't Win It" as if we are the big issue with modern day football.

Think one of the newspapers today has an article about City and the inequality of the league. There are a number of City arse lickers in the media but there are a few who are moaning now about them winning the league again.

I think if they win by a big margin, which is looking like they will, then there will be questions and discussion in the wider game. If they also start next season like a train and we struggle, then I am certain.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 06:42:41 am
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm
http://josimarfootball.com/ghost-in-the-machine/

Haaland was a bargain to be fair though

The more you read that article the more unbelievable it seems.
Just an example, the CEO of the betting company that has recently sponsored Man City for millions, her picture is that of a stock photo from an 'employee of the month' photoframe sold in Colorado. It is quite ridiculous
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 06:55:43 am
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 06:42:41 am
The more you read that article the more unbelievable it seems.
Just an example, the CEO of the betting company that has recently sponsored Man City for millions, her picture is that of a stock photo from an 'employee of the month' photoframe sold in Colorado. It is quite ridiculous
Its like they have an unlimited number of these sponsors that dont actually exist. Its almost as if they are fake companies being set up to illegally funnel state funds into the club.

Citys owner has also been in the news for facilitating Russian oligarchs transferring wealth and assets into Abu Dhabi.
Fit and proper owners.

It is amazing how the city  fans excuse every single thing their owners do.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 07:02:02 am
Can't be denied if he's stays fit he's going to be the difference in them with the PL & CL.

Messi scored 44 goals by age 22. Ronaldo had 50. This City star has 170
  • After scoring 14 goals and claiming three assists in eight Premier League games (not to mention a further three goals in two Champions League matches) he is already, at the start of October, just nine goals away from matching the total of 23 achieved by Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min that won last seasons Premier League Golden Boot. And there are 30 league games remaining.
  • Following his demolition of Manchester United, the notoriously stingy French newspaper LEquipe awarded Haaland 10 out of 10 in its player ratings. Thus, he became only the 13th player to achieve the perfect 10 since the system was introduced in 1985.
  • Six games into his City career, Haaland matched the achievement of Micky Quinn at Coventry City, which had stood for 30 years, as the fastest to 10 goals in his debut season.

https://www.smh.com.au/sport/soccer/messi-scored-44-goals-by-age-22-ronaldo-had-50-this-city-star-has-170-20221004-p5bn04.html
