No doubt the Cityzens will think it’s something the media has made up. But it shows their fans are among the worst behaved. That pitch invasion when Villa’s keeper was barged into could’ve seen someone seriously injured.



Thing is, as much as they like to bang on about the City coach, my experiences with City fans have been pretty grim in recent years. Angry and aggressive. And they seem to have a tendency to fight amongst themselves also. In their mind the smashed coach window is a far worse sin then them doing bodily harm to peopleWe 100% have our wrong´uns as well. But it is clear they have a decent proportion of aggressive dick´eds.