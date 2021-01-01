Yeah saddens me that i can't listen to him even a minute now,used to be my favourite player once in time.
Something I find a bit sad is that back in the day you could like a player, that player would eventually retire, and you could just carry on liking them.
These days, you can love watching players play their game but then, once they retire, see them for the absolute gobshites they actually are once they get a punditry job and start talking utter bollocks for a living.
Just because someone was good at kicking a football does not mean they will also make for good television as pundits.