« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 719 720 721 722 723 [724]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1906305 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,344
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28920 on: Today at 02:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:54:36 pm
It was a bit of a retirement home for players before they sold their souls and they loved a former Liverpool player as well.
I'd be genuinely interested in both McManaman's and Fowler's views on the club they once - briefly - played for.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28921 on: Today at 02:57:29 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:56:38 pm
I'd be genuinely interested in both McManaman's and Fowler's views on the club they once - briefly - played for.
Didn't Didi play for them as well
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,344
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28922 on: Today at 02:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 02:57:29 pm
Didn't Didi play for them as well
Yes after welching on Bolton, but he hasn't a single opinion I'm interested in the slightest in hearing.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28923 on: Today at 03:00:17 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:59:21 pm
Yes after welching on Bolton, but he hasn't a single opinion I'm interested in the slightest in hearing.
From what I understand he's become a bit of a twat since he went into punditry
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,344
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28924 on: Today at 03:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 03:00:17 pm
From what I understand he's become a bit of a twat since he went into punditry
"Bit" is an understatement.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28925 on: Today at 03:04:16 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:01:11 pm
"Bit" is an understatement.
Don't think I have ever seen him do punditry so I only have a brief idea based on people naming him in the punditry thread.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,344
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28926 on: Today at 03:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 03:04:16 pm
Don't think I have ever seen him do punditry so I only have a brief idea based on people naming him in the punditry thread.
You'd think Jurgen Klopp ran over his dog.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,634
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28927 on: Today at 03:44:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:56:38 pm
I'd be genuinely interested in both McManaman's and Fowler's views on the club they once - briefly - played for.

I'd really love to hear what so many in the game really think about the whole sportswashing thing. I assume many are sitting on their real feelings in order to protect their careers, be it those playing/managing or those in punditry positions.

I know some are thick as pig shit, some are willing advocates of it all too, but I can't believe there is also not a large amount in and around the game seething over it all. I'd absolutely love to hear Klopp's private thinking on the subject.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28928 on: Today at 03:52:16 pm »
"Shame no one was there to see it."



Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,065
  • JFT96.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28929 on: Today at 03:55:25 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:56:38 pm
I'd be genuinely interested in both McManaman's and Fowler's views on the club they once - briefly - played for.

Have you heard McManaman commentate on our games? It really is like he's a fucking paid lobbyist against any of our interests. He comes across like he hates everything we do, and an opposition player could disembowel one of our lads in the centre circle and he'd say: 'Nothing wrong with that, Fletch.'
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,048
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28930 on: Today at 03:57:02 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:56:38 pm
I'd be genuinely interested in both McManaman's and Fowler's views on the club they once - briefly - played for.

Fowler's for sure, but McManaman is a waste of space and should be removed from all types of media immediately.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28931 on: Today at 04:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:55:25 pm
Have you heard McManaman commentate on our games? It really is like he's a fucking paid lobbyist against any of our interests. He comes across like he hates everything we do, and an opposition player could disembowel one of our lads in the centre circle and he'd say: 'Nothing wrong with that, Fletch.'

Yeah saddens me that i can't listen to him even a minute now,used to be my favourite player once in time.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,955
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28932 on: Today at 04:06:51 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 03:52:16 pm
"Shame no one was there to see it."





Most commercially successful club in the world. That banner was sponsored by another Abu Dhabi based company that brought in $600 million in revenue.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28933 on: Today at 04:07:31 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 03:52:16 pm
"Shame no one was there to see it."


That picture says it all.
The biggest commercial earning club in the world have to put flags over seats for a massive game as they cant get people to watch them.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,634
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28934 on: Today at 04:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:01:52 pm
Yeah saddens me that i can't listen to him even a minute now,used to be my favourite player once in time.
Something I find a bit sad is that back in the day you could like a player, that player would eventually retire, and you could just carry on liking them.

These days, you can love watching players play their game but then, once they retire, see them for the absolute gobshites they actually are once they get a punditry job and start talking utter bollocks for a living.

Just because someone was good at kicking a football does not mean they will also make for good television as pundits.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,634
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28935 on: Today at 04:12:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:07:31 pm
That picture says it all.
The biggest commercial earning club in the world have to put flags over seats for a massive game as they cant get people to watch them.
I assume AbuDhabiApologist2 has been escorted off the premises, so won't be able to enlighten us on the reasons why they can't fill a ground.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 719 720 721 722 723 [724]   Go Up
« previous next »
 