Sort of agree with you in part.

Youve given us a good run for 2 out of the last 5 years and in 2014, but our real rivals over the last 15 years have been Chelsea whove won it 3 times in that period. Youve been a bit like Leicester - taking advantage of everyone having a poor season during the pandemic. Shame no one was there to see it.

Looks like this year its going to be us and the North London pair fighting for the title and you can rekindle your rivalry with United in the fight for 4th.



Don't normally bother with this thread much, and normally wouldn't be too arsed about replying, but your attempts at trolling are funny and are a great illustration of how some people fall for this shit hook line and sinker.You then make the mistake of looking down your nose at a club you deem inferior. The irony of you naming Chelsea as your true rivals says so much. Playing down the achievements of a properly run club in favour of a rival beneficiary of reputation laundering.The league was sewn up by March, so we all got to see it thanks. You may want to think about how many people saw your one and only CL final. Won in the end by your rivals. Put them on the same total as Forest after 17 years of virtually unprecedented funding, Impressive eh?You also may want to have a bit of a closer look at some of those sponsorships you quoted. Not quite as unrelated as they'd have you believe.The fact that you are coming out with the top 20 transfer nonsense shows you're clutching at straws and deep down know the truth. If you really believe Haaland was £50m odd then good luck to you. You may want to ask yourself why there was no real competition for his signature?That said, if you do believe it, I've got the deeds to a nice bit of land in Windsor if you're interested.Edit 2: Do some reading around how sports sponsorship works in the real world.