Sort of agree with you in part.
Youve given us a good run for 2 out of the last 5 years and in 2014, but our real rivals over the last 15 years have been Chelsea whove won it 3 times in that period. Youve been a bit like Leicester - taking advantage of everyone having a poor season during the pandemic. Shame no one was there to see it.
Looks like this year its going to be us and the North London pair fighting for the title and you can rekindle your rivalry with United in the fight for 4th.
I have a question for YOU now:
- Why are you on here, trying to rationalise your guilt feelings through answers to questions from - of ALL clubs - Liverpool supporters? I can only assume that there was a competition on BlueMoon to find a volunteer to come in here, speak a lot of shit, attempt to rile up Liverpool supporters, and then run back to Blue Moon chortling like a 5 year old who stole sweets from someone on the playground? Congrats on winning that little competition, by the way, your family should be seriously proud of your achievement (a comparable achievement to winning the PL as many times as you have over the last 14 or so years by flagrant cheating).
When all else fails for you, do remember the following:
"A rationalisation a day keeps your conscience at bay".
P.S You are starting to show your true colours with this post of yours - beware, your Saudi handlers will be annoyed and you may find yourself without a head in due course.