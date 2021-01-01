« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28880 on: Yesterday at 09:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Yesterday at 09:30:24 pm
UEFAs and the Premier Leagues auditors both concluded that Etihad was not a related party. The sponsorship was also determined not to be inflated and was significantly less than other deals with other clubs. CAS made the following statement MANCHESTER CITY FC DID NOT DISGUISE EQUITY FUNDING AS SPONSORSHIP CONTRIBUTIONS. Thats not a newspaper headline. Its the headline of a press release from CAS themselves.  The rest of your answer is just opinion not borne out by facts.
2.  Silver Lake is an American global private equity firm with $88bn of assets under their management. The fact that a UAE sovereign wealth fund has invested in Silver Lake doesnt make it a UAE company however much you like to think it does.
3.  Good to see you dont think it matters where a private investor is based. Not what you usually say.
4.  No idea but significant investors like Nissan, Nexen, Puma and EA Sports are just some of the numerous non-UAE companies that have partnered with City.  Its just your opinion that the UAE sponsorships are related. The football authorities and courts dont agree with you.
5.  Our transfer spend over the last 5 years has been broadly comparable with yours, Uniteds and Chelseas.
I dont think Im defending the indefensible, just countering wild speculation with provable facts.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28881 on: Yesterday at 09:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Yesterday at 09:30:24 pm
1.  UEFAs and the Premier Leagues auditors both concluded that Etihad was not a related party. The sponsorship was also determined not to be inflated and was significantly less than other deals with other clubs. CAS made the following statement MANCHESTER CITY FC DID NOT DISGUISE EQUITY FUNDING AS SPONSORSHIP CONTRIBUTIONS. Thats not a newspaper headline. Its the headline of a press release from CAS themselves.  The rest of your answer is just opinion not borne out by facts.
2.  Silver Lake is an American global private equity firm with $88bn of assets under their management. The fact that a UAE sovereign wealth fund has invested in Silver Lake doesnt make it a UAE company however much you like to think it does.
3.  Good to see you dont think it matters where a private investor is based. Not what you usually say.
4.  No idea but significant investors like Nissan, Nexen, Puma and EA Sports are just some of the numerous non-UAE companies that have partnered with City.  Its just your opinion that the UAE sponsorships are related. The football authorities and courts dont agree with you.
5.  Our transfer spend over the last 5 years has been broadly comparable with yours, Uniteds and Chelseas.
I dont think Im defending the indefensible, just countering wild speculation with provable facts.
1. Bollox
2. Bollox
3. Bollox
4. Bollox
5. Bollox

I think that about sums it up. I refuse to debate such bollox. You and your like have been so brainwashed by the sportswashing that you believe what you are saying.
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28882 on: Yesterday at 09:46:50 pm »
Well go round in circles in all these til you make a sly remark.

All the official reports in the world wont make the Etihad sponsorship look less dodgy. Its just incredible how much they bankrolled you at the start when there was no justification for doing so. Football is pretty corrupt at worst, influenced by money at bestQatar getting the World Cup proved that. You can pay anyone to get the decision you need.

Your transfer fees in the last 5 years might be broadly on par with other big sides. Its easier to balance everything from a position of strength when you can cherry pick one or two key signings (full backs) to supplement an already very strong squad. Its the huge financial injection that hit you to that point that is the dodgier part.

Youll disagree and will cherry pick some headlines that fit your argument. Ill try not to respond next time.
Macphisto80

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28883 on: Yesterday at 09:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Yesterday at 09:30:24 pm
1.  UEFAs and the Premier Leagues auditors both concluded that Etihad was not a related party. The sponsorship was also determined not to be inflated and was significantly less than other deals with other clubs. CAS made the following statement MANCHESTER CITY FC DID NOT DISGUISE EQUITY FUNDING AS SPONSORSHIP CONTRIBUTIONS. Thats not a newspaper headline. Its the headline of a press release from CAS themselves.  The rest of your answer is just opinion not borne out by facts.
2.  Silver Lake is an American global private equity firm with $88bn of assets under their management. The fact that a UAE sovereign wealth fund has invested in Silver Lake doesnt make it a UAE company however much you like to think it does.
3.  Good to see you dont think it matters where a private investor is based. Not what you usually say.
4.  No idea but significant investors like Nissan, Nexen, Puma and EA Sports are just some of the numerous non-UAE companies that have partnered with City.  Its just your opinion that the UAE sponsorships are related. The football authorities and courts dont agree with you.
5.  Our transfer spend over the last 5 years has been broadly comparable with yours, Uniteds and Chelseas.
I dont think Im defending the indefensible, just countering wild speculation with provable facts.
:lmao

That last point there is fucking hilarious and just proves you have your head clean up your hole.

So, Pep spending over a billion is comparable to Klopp's total spend at Liverpool?

This will sober you up. As well as the fact that yous are fuck all without your sportswashing sugar daddies.

https://twitter.com/talksport/status/1493909423319879687

 Man City are not a football club. You are a front for a human rights abusing oil state.
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28884 on: Yesterday at 10:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:29:47 pm
Barry Bonds? Never understood that. Surely you just need to be a bit of a fat biffer to slug those home runs. What did the performance enhancers do?
Quicker Recovery, strength and bat speed, all traits that dwindle once you get to the mid 30's as a Baseball hitter especially a slugger, Bonds numbers were off the charts in his 35-40 years.

Not even sure why Bonds took steroids, he won 2-3 MVP's before he took steroids and was already destined for the Hall of Fame, but people who were close to him said he was pissed off players that were nowhere near as good as him were hitting more 20-30 home runs than him, i will admit though it was a great sight watching him during his steroid years, he was like a superhero just bashing balls out of the park in the early 00's, check the vids out on Youtube of him.

But yeah i like that analogy for City being like the PEDS era of Baseball, utter fucking cheats.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28885 on: Yesterday at 10:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Yesterday at 09:30:24 pm
1.  UEFAs and the Premier Leagues auditors both concluded that Etihad was not a related party. The sponsorship was also determined not to be inflated and was significantly less than other deals with other clubs. CAS made the following statement MANCHESTER CITY FC DID NOT DISGUISE EQUITY FUNDING AS SPONSORSHIP CONTRIBUTIONS. Thats not a newspaper headline. Its the headline of a press release from CAS themselves.  The rest of your answer is just opinion not borne out by facts.
2.  Silver Lake is an American global private equity firm with $88bn of assets under their management. The fact that a UAE sovereign wealth fund has invested in Silver Lake doesnt make it a UAE company however much you like to think it does.
3.  Good to see you dont think it matters where a private investor is based. Not what you usually say.
4.  No idea but significant investors like Nissan, Nexen, Puma and EA Sports are just some of the numerous non-UAE companies that have partnered with City.  Its just your opinion that the UAE sponsorships are related. The football authorities and courts dont agree with you.
5.  Our transfer spend over the last 5 years has been broadly comparable with yours, Uniteds and Chelseas.
I dont think Im defending the indefensible, just countering wild speculation with provable facts.
Their PR agents just created an account on here to protect their image :D
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28886 on: Yesterday at 10:23:20 pm »
Honestly, no point even trying to counter someone whos been sportswashed, never goes anywhere, just round in circles.

It all comes down to the fact that Man City fans cant cope with the fact that they know whatever they win will never be respected, and will always be linked with the money of human rights abuses. And it drives them to distraction - hence the occassional registration of one here, whos slowly been getting more wound up reading this thread.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28887 on: Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Yesterday at 09:30:24 pm
1.  UEFAs and the Premier Leagues auditors both concluded that Etihad was not a related party. The sponsorship was also determined not to be inflated and was significantly less than other deals with other clubs. CAS made the following statement MANCHESTER CITY FC DID NOT DISGUISE EQUITY FUNDING AS SPONSORSHIP CONTRIBUTIONS. Thats not a newspaper headline. Its the headline of a press release from CAS themselves.  The rest of your answer is just opinion not borne out by facts.
2.  Silver Lake is an American global private equity firm with $88bn of assets under their management. The fact that a UAE sovereign wealth fund has invested in Silver Lake doesnt make it a UAE company however much you like to think it does.
3.  Good to see you dont think it matters where a private investor is based. Not what you usually say.
4.  No idea but significant investors like Nissan, Nexen, Puma and EA Sports are just some of the numerous non-UAE companies that have partnered with City.  Its just your opinion that the UAE sponsorships are related. The football authorities and courts dont agree with you.
5.  Our transfer spend over the last 5 years has been broadly comparable with yours, Uniteds and Chelseas.
I dont think Im defending the indefensible, just countering wild speculation with provable facts.

Amusing garbage of little substance - the real question is why you are going out to bat for some of the most despicable men in the world? Also as an FYI, it's hard to put any weight on the judgment of a quasi-judicial body which doesn't even have a doctrine of concealed facts, particularly when the judgments in question do not reveal what evidence was considered admissible or not (CAS, as a quasi-judicial body has discretion to admit or not admit any evidence it chooses).
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28888 on: Yesterday at 11:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:23:20 pm
Honestly, no point even trying to counter someone whos been sportswashed, never goes anywhere, just round in circles.

It all comes down to the fact that Man City fans cant cope with the fact that they know whatever they win will never be respected, and will always be linked with the money of human rights abuses. And it drives them to distraction - hence the occassional registration of one here, whos slowly been getting more wound up reading this thread.

I give it two more replies until were called Dippers.
Terry de Niro

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28889 on: Yesterday at 11:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:23:20 pm
Honestly, no point even trying to counter someone whos been sportswashed, never goes anywhere, just round in circles.

It all comes down to the fact that Man City fans cant cope with the fact that they know whatever they win will never be respected, and will always be linked with the money of human rights abuses. And it drives them to distraction - hence the occassional registration of one here, whos slowly been getting more wound up reading this thread.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:01:52 pm
I give it two more replies until were called Dippers.
100% to both.
Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28890 on: Yesterday at 11:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Yesterday at 09:30:24 pm
1.  UEFAs and the Premier Leagues auditors both concluded that Etihad was not a related party. The sponsorship was also determined not to be inflated and was significantly less than other deals with other clubs. CAS made the following statement MANCHESTER CITY FC DID NOT DISGUISE EQUITY FUNDING AS SPONSORSHIP CONTRIBUTIONS. Thats not a newspaper headline. Its the headline of a press release from CAS themselves.  The rest of your answer is just opinion not borne out by facts.
2.  Silver Lake is an American global private equity firm with $88bn of assets under their management. The fact that a UAE sovereign wealth fund has invested in Silver Lake doesnt make it a UAE company however much you like to think it does.
3.  Good to see you dont think it matters where a private investor is based. Not what you usually say.
4.  No idea but significant investors like Nissan, Nexen, Puma and EA Sports are just some of the numerous non-UAE companies that have partnered with City.  Its just your opinion that the UAE sponsorships are related. The football authorities and courts dont agree with you.
5.  Our transfer spend over the last 5 years has been broadly comparable with yours, Uniteds and Chelseas.
I dont think Im defending the indefensible, just countering wild speculation with provable facts.

RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28891 on: Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm »
Sponsorship Man City have signed in the last 6 months.

Aldar.

Masdar.

Emirates Palace.

Healthpoint.


The ones highlighted are the companies that the Man City chairman Khaldoon is also chairman of, all 4 companies are under the umbrella of Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi royal family's own Investment Vehicle.

Samie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28892 on: Yesterday at 11:30:34 pm »
To be fair Aldair is a Brazilian legend.
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28893 on: Yesterday at 11:33:30 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm
Sponsorship Man City have signed in the last 6 months.

Aldar.

Masdar.

Emirates Palace.

Healthpoint.


The ones highlighted are the companies that the Man City chairman Khaldoon is also chairman of, all 4 companies are under the umbrella of Madabala, the Abu Dhabi royal family's own Investment Vehicle.



Yeah but Puma make their kit. And theyre not from he UAE. Incredible stuff.
Fiasco

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28894 on: Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:23:20 pm
Honestly, no point even trying to counter someone whos been sportswashed, never goes anywhere, just round in circles.

It all comes down to the fact that Man City fans cant cope with the fact that they know whatever they win will never be respected, and will always be linked with the money of human rights abuses. And it drives them to distraction - hence the occassional registration of one here, whos slowly been getting more wound up reading this thread.

We've lost out narrowly and agonisingly to them in the league a few times now and no fucking doubt it has hurt, but I've always had the feeling of it was expected given what we're up against. Had we lost out narrowly to United for example, it would've hurt 10 times more, but in a strange kind of way it might have been a more enjoyable and thrilling ride (our hearts might not agree, but in terms of the rivalry actually being genuine).

Fuck them. Gang of cheating c*nts.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28895 on: Today at 12:15:47 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:02:02 pm
Quicker Recovery, strength and bat speed, all traits that dwindle once you get to the mid 30's as a Baseball hitter especially a slugger, Bonds numbers were off the charts in his 35-40 years.

Not even sure why Bonds took steroids, he won 2-3 MVP's before he took steroids and was already destined for the Hall of Fame, but people who were close to him said he was pissed off players that were nowhere near as good as him were hitting more 20-30 home runs than him, i will admit though it was a great sight watching him during his steroid years, he was like a superhero just bashing balls out of the park in the early 00's, check the vids out on Youtube of him.

But yeah i like that analogy for City being like the PEDS era of Baseball, utter fucking cheats.
I do like this analogy of comparing the sportswashing to the PED era of baseball. Sadly there is way more corruption in football than MLB so there likely won't be any massive investigation to expose all the shady shit the likes of City, Newcastle and PSG are doing under the table.
Cityfan2

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28896 on: Today at 12:17:34 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm
We've lost out narrowly and agonisingly to them in the league a few times now and no fucking doubt it has hurt, but I've always had the feeling of it was expected given what we're up against. Had we lost out narrowly to United for example, it would've hurt 10 times more, but in a strange kind of way it might have been a more enjoyable and thrilling ride (our hearts might not agree, but in terms of the rivalry actually being genuine).

Fuck them. Gang of cheating c*nts.
Sort of agree with you in part.
Youve given us a good run for 2 out of the last 5 years and in 2014, but our real rivals over the last 15 years have been Chelsea whove won it 3 times in that period. Youve been a bit like Leicester - taking advantage of everyone having a poor season during the pandemic. Shame no one was there to see it.
Looks like this year its going to be us and the North London pair fighting for the title and you can rekindle your rivalry with United in the fight for 4th.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28897 on: Today at 12:22:42 am »
:lmao

see ya troll.
Fiasco

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28898 on: Today at 12:25:25 am »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Today at 12:17:34 am
Sort of agree with you in part.
Youve given us a good run for 2 out of the last 5 years and in 2014, but our real rivals over the last 15 years have been Chelsea whove won it 3 times in that period. Youve been a bit like Leicester - taking advantage of everyone having a poor season during the pandemic. Shame no one was there to see it.
Looks like this year its going to be us and the North London pair fighting for the title and you can rekindle your rivalry with United in the fight for 4th.

Listen soft lad, as much as I wince saying it, you aren't fit to lace the other team in your own city's boots, never mind European Royalty like us. Go and play some Fifa and take your cereal bowl down for your Mum to clean in the morning, that's a good fella.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28899 on: Today at 12:45:28 am »
I was only thinking recently how we haven't seen a defender of the indefensible sign up and preach from the sportswash handbook for a while. Then, hey presto! AbuDhabifan2 turns up.

Why do they bother? They'll get no recognition and no respect here.

AbuDhabifan2, why the need to try to convince others? You've sold your soul. Just accept what you are and own it.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28900 on: Today at 12:48:03 am »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Today at 12:17:34 am
Sort of agree with you in part.
Youve given us a good run for 2 out of the last 5 years and in 2014, but our real rivals over the last 15 years have been Chelsea whove won it 3 times in that period. Youve been a bit like Leicester - taking advantage of everyone having a poor season during the pandemic. Shame no one was there to see it.
Looks like this year its going to be us and the North London pair fighting for the title and you can rekindle your rivalry with United in the fight for 4th.
Hopefully you'll be banned by morning.  :tosser
