Barry Bonds? Never understood that. Surely you just need to be a bit of a fat biffer to slug those home runs. What did the performance enhancers do?
Quicker Recovery, strength and bat speed, all traits that dwindle once you get to the mid 30's as a Baseball hitter especially a slugger, Bonds numbers were off the charts in his 35-40 years.
Not even sure why Bonds took steroids, he won 2-3 MVP's before he took steroids and was already destined for the Hall of Fame, but people who were close to him said he was pissed off players that were nowhere near as good as him were hitting more 20-30 home runs than him, i will admit though it was a great sight watching him during his steroid years, he was like a superhero just bashing balls out of the park in the early 00's, check the vids out on Youtube of him.
But yeah i like that analogy for City being like the PEDS era of Baseball, utter fucking cheats.