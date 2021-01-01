« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 718 719 720 721 722 [723]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1904221 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28880 on: Today at 09:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Today at 09:30:24 pm
1.
Spoiler
UEFAs and the Premier Leagues auditors both concluded that Etihad was not a related party. The sponsorship was also determined not to be inflated and was significantly less than other deals with other clubs. CAS made the following statement MANCHESTER CITY FC DID NOT DISGUISE EQUITY FUNDING AS SPONSORSHIP CONTRIBUTIONS. Thats not a newspaper headline. Its the headline of a press release from CAS themselves.  The rest of your answer is just opinion not borne out by facts.
2.  Silver Lake is an American global private equity firm with $88bn of assets under their management. The fact that a UAE sovereign wealth fund has invested in Silver Lake doesnt make it a UAE company however much you like to think it does.
3.  Good to see you dont think it matters where a private investor is based. Not what you usually say.
4.  No idea but significant investors like Nissan, Nexen, Puma and EA Sports are just some of the numerous non-UAE companies that have partnered with City.  Its just your opinion that the UAE sponsorships are related. The football authorities and courts dont agree with you.
5.  Our transfer spend over the last 5 years has been broadly comparable with yours, Uniteds and Chelseas.
I dont think Im defending the indefensible, just countering wild speculation with provable facts.
[close]


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28881 on: Today at 09:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Today at 09:30:24 pm
1.  UEFAs and the Premier Leagues auditors both concluded that Etihad was not a related party. The sponsorship was also determined not to be inflated and was significantly less than other deals with other clubs. CAS made the following statement MANCHESTER CITY FC DID NOT DISGUISE EQUITY FUNDING AS SPONSORSHIP CONTRIBUTIONS. Thats not a newspaper headline. Its the headline of a press release from CAS themselves.  The rest of your answer is just opinion not borne out by facts.
2.  Silver Lake is an American global private equity firm with $88bn of assets under their management. The fact that a UAE sovereign wealth fund has invested in Silver Lake doesnt make it a UAE company however much you like to think it does.
3.  Good to see you dont think it matters where a private investor is based. Not what you usually say.
4.  No idea but significant investors like Nissan, Nexen, Puma and EA Sports are just some of the numerous non-UAE companies that have partnered with City.  Its just your opinion that the UAE sponsorships are related. The football authorities and courts dont agree with you.
5.  Our transfer spend over the last 5 years has been broadly comparable with yours, Uniteds and Chelseas.
I dont think Im defending the indefensible, just countering wild speculation with provable facts.
1. Bollox
2. Bollox
3. Bollox
4. Bollox
5. Bollox

I think that about sums it up. I refuse to debate such bollox. You and your like have been so brainwashed by the sportswashing that you believe what you are saying.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,070
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28882 on: Today at 09:46:50 pm »
Well go round in circles in all these til you make a sly remark.

All the official reports in the world wont make the Etihad sponsorship look less dodgy. Its just incredible how much they bankrolled you at the start when there was no justification for doing so. Football is pretty corrupt at worst, influenced by money at bestQatar getting the World Cup proved that. You can pay anyone to get the decision you need.

Your transfer fees in the last 5 years might be broadly on par with other big sides. Its easier to balance everything from a position of strength when you can cherry pick one or two key signings (full backs) to supplement an already very strong squad. Its the huge financial injection that hit you to that point that is the dodgier part.

Youll disagree and will cherry pick some headlines that fit your argument. Ill try not to respond next time.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,679
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28883 on: Today at 09:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Today at 09:30:24 pm
1.  UEFAs and the Premier Leagues auditors both concluded that Etihad was not a related party. The sponsorship was also determined not to be inflated and was significantly less than other deals with other clubs. CAS made the following statement MANCHESTER CITY FC DID NOT DISGUISE EQUITY FUNDING AS SPONSORSHIP CONTRIBUTIONS. Thats not a newspaper headline. Its the headline of a press release from CAS themselves.  The rest of your answer is just opinion not borne out by facts.
2.  Silver Lake is an American global private equity firm with $88bn of assets under their management. The fact that a UAE sovereign wealth fund has invested in Silver Lake doesnt make it a UAE company however much you like to think it does.
3.  Good to see you dont think it matters where a private investor is based. Not what you usually say.
4.  No idea but significant investors like Nissan, Nexen, Puma and EA Sports are just some of the numerous non-UAE companies that have partnered with City.  Its just your opinion that the UAE sponsorships are related. The football authorities and courts dont agree with you.
5.  Our transfer spend over the last 5 years has been broadly comparable with yours, Uniteds and Chelseas.
I dont think Im defending the indefensible, just countering wild speculation with provable facts.
:lmao

That last point there is fucking hilarious and just proves you have your head clean up your hole.

So, Pep spending over a billion is comparable to Klopp's total spend at Liverpool?

This will sober you up. As well as the fact that yous are fuck all without your sportswashing sugar daddies.

https://twitter.com/talksport/status/1493909423319879687

 Man City are not a football club. You are a front for a human rights abusing oil state.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 718 719 720 721 722 [723]   Go Up
« previous next »
 