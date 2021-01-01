Spoiler

UEFAs and the Premier Leagues auditors both concluded that Etihad was not a related party. The sponsorship was also determined not to be inflated and was significantly less than other deals with other clubs. CAS made the following statement MANCHESTER CITY FC DID NOT DISGUISE EQUITY FUNDING AS SPONSORSHIP CONTRIBUTIONS. Thats not a newspaper headline. Its the headline of a press release from CAS themselves. The rest of your answer is just opinion not borne out by facts.

2. Silver Lake is an American global private equity firm with $88bn of assets under their management. The fact that a UAE sovereign wealth fund has invested in Silver Lake doesnt make it a UAE company however much you like to think it does.

3. Good to see you dont think it matters where a private investor is based. Not what you usually say.

4. No idea but significant investors like Nissan, Nexen, Puma and EA Sports are just some of the numerous non-UAE companies that have partnered with City. Its just your opinion that the UAE sponsorships are related. The football authorities and courts dont agree with you.

5. Our transfer spend over the last 5 years has been broadly comparable with yours, Uniteds and Chelseas.

I dont think Im defending the indefensible, just countering wild speculation with provable facts.