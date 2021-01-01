Well go round in circles in all these til you make a sly remark.
All the official reports in the world wont make the Etihad sponsorship look less dodgy. Its just incredible how much they bankrolled you at the start when there was no justification for doing so. Football is pretty corrupt at worst, influenced by money at best
Qatar getting the World Cup proved that. You can pay anyone to get the decision you need.
Your transfer fees in the last 5 years might be broadly on par with other big sides. Its easier to balance everything from a position of strength when you can cherry pick one or two key signings (full backs) to supplement an already very strong squad. Its the huge financial injection that hit you to that point that is the dodgier part.
Youll disagree and will cherry pick some headlines that fit your argument. Ill try not to respond next time.