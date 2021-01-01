« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28840 on: Today at 02:48:46 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 02:35:53 pm

Something could easily be done. Abramovich was ousted for lesser crimes than the Al Nahyans.

Fan power managed to put a stop to the Super League snd that was less of a threat to the game than sportswashing.

Also  if the mainstream media really dug deep into their cheating and made it headline news, the authorities would have no choice but to act

Abramovich was only ousted, due to Putin invading Ukraine.

Fans cared about the Super League, as it 'ruined football'. They couldn't care less about sportswashing or states owning football clubs and cheating.

The mainstream media are part of the problem; they are either scared at being sued, due to our dodgy libel laws (that heavily favour the wealthy), or are part of the gravy train, and don't want to upset the cash cow!


Absolutely nothing at all with happen; there's only one way it's going, and it's not positive.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28841 on: Today at 03:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:48:46 pm
Abramovich was only ousted, due to Putin invading Ukraine.

Fans cared about the Super League, as it 'ruined football'. They couldn't care less about sportswashing or states owning football clubs and cheating.

The mainstream media are part of the problem; they are either scared at being sued, due to our dodgy libel laws (that heavily favour the wealthy), or are part of the gravy train, and don't want to upset the cash cow!


Absolutely nothing at all with happen; there's only one way it's going, and it's not positive.
Especially when Ceferin comes out and says there is nothing wrong with countries owning football clubs! He was supposedly the guy who was going after them for ffp then comes out with shit like that. Can only mean one thing

I know the Cityzens will think people are upset because they are winning titles. They really have no idea. People are upset because their business model as they like to call it, has killed the beautiful game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28842 on: Today at 03:35:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:09:21 pm
Especially when Ceferin comes out and says there is nothing wrong with countries owning football clubs! He was supposedly the guy who was going after them for ffp then comes out with shit like that. Can only mean one thing

I know the Cityzens will think people are upset because they are winning titles. They really have no idea. People are upset because their business model as they like to call it, has killed the beautiful game.
Even calling it a "business model" is highly generous.

It's a comprehensive political exercise by a nation state.

To be fair, if the ex Man City had somehow built this team and revenue legitimately I'd applaud them. If it was real, it would be an amazing feat. As it's all a cynical illusion created by despotic scum, all the whole sorry charade deserves is criticism and scorn.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28843 on: Today at 03:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:35:26 pm
Even calling it a "business model" is highly generous.

It's a comprehensive political exercise by a nation state.

To be fair, if the ex Man City had somehow built this team and revenue legitimately I'd applaud them. If it was real, it would be an amazing feat. As it's all a cynical illusion created by despotic scum, all the whole sorry charade deserves is criticism and scorn.
Im the same. If they had built this team by fair and proper means, you would have to applaud and admire them. The citizens want the applause and admiration despite knowing they have cheated and are owned by a truly atrocious, despotic state.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28844 on: Today at 04:28:34 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 12:37:59 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/JosimarFotball/status/1572179963243302912

Company appears to be based in the UAE. Shocking! More self funding from these cheats

Seriously, when is something going to be done about this club? The amount of corruption and cheating involved to get them to the top should have had the authorities sending them to League Two years ago

Nothing will be done, absolutely nothing. Too many high ranking, influential people are in on the joke now and getting filthy rich in the process. No way are they going to off jump off the gravy train now.

Top flight footy now is corrupt to fuck, happens all the time in everyday life, not just in football, when their is so much money involved and too many greedy bastards waiting to take advantage.

LFC have suffered the most at the hands of the cheats in this Country, how the club has the mentality, willpower and drive to chase the cheats season after season is beyond me, I gave up ages ago.

The thing is we have won the Prem Title once recently, which is an unbelievable achievement when you come to think it. Cheats like City don't exist to lose, they are illegally manufactured and funded to win.

The fact they haven't got their blood stained hands on the CL is a monemental failure for this fraud of a club...long may that continues at least.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:31:55 pm by mikeb58 »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28845 on: Today at 04:42:27 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 04:28:34 pm
Nothing will be done, absolutely nothing. Too many high ranking, influential people are in on the joke now and getting filthy rich in the process. No way are they going to off jump off the gravy train now.

Top flight footy now is corrupt to fuck, happens all the time in everyday life, not just in football, when their is so much money involved and too many greedy bastards waiting to take advantage.

LFC have suffered the most at the hands of the cheats in this Country, how the club has the mentality, willpower and drive to chase the cheats season after season is beyond me, I gave up ages ago.

The thing is we have won the Prem Title once recently, which is an unbelievable achievement when you come to think it. Cheats like City don't exist to lose, they are illegally manufactured and funded to win.

The fact they haven't got their blood stained hands on the CL is a monemental failure for this fraud of a club...long may that continues at least.

If their neighbours don't bag a despot of their own then I think they'll eventually start kicking up a fuss about these. Personally, I think Abu Dhabi will probably equal their CL tally by the end of the decade. They'll shit themselves once their neighbours bag two.

If Ped and Abu Dhabi stick around then they'll eclipse the Mancs total.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28846 on: Today at 05:48:45 pm »
Just wondering if one of you could help answer a few questions.

1.  How do you actually know City are cheats? Accounts have been forensically audited probably more than any other club due to a relentless campaign by the "old money" clubs and other than a sanction in 2014 when the rules were new, they have not been found to be in breach of any FFP rules since then and the highest court in sport found in City's favour.  Since then countless other clubs have been sanctioned for FFP breaches a lot more recently without being relentlessly called cheats.

2.  What makes you think City are state owned?  A check of Company House records shows that it is around 76% owned by a company that is privately held by Sheikh Mansour in a personal capacity.  The other 24% is split between Chinese and American investors.

3.  Why is it a problem being owned by a foreign investor from the UAE albeit by a member of the government acting in a personal capacity?  I recall in 2009 many Liverpool fans pleading to be taken over by the Dubai Investment Company which was wholly owned by Sheikh Makhtoum, the ruler of Dubai.

4.  Why is it assumed that the owners are sportswashing?  The owners have made a total investment of around £2bn including the purchase of the club since 2008 and have recouped around £1bn with the sale of around 25% of it to the Chinese and American investors which means a net investment of around £1bn.  However the club has now been independently valued at around £4bn which means the original £1bn investment is now worth £3bn.  Doesn't seem like bad business to me.  Why would Chinese and American investors buy into a club if they didn't think they would make money?

5.  Why do people think that City have distorted the transfer market?  City only have one player in the top 20 most expensive transfers list and that's at number 6.

There's plenty more questions but I'll leave it there for now.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28847 on: Today at 05:54:33 pm »
Fuck off
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28848 on: Today at 06:00:21 pm »
1) The highest court in sport found in Citys favour? Did they though? Or did you just tie them up in red tape?

2) Laughable. Just a bit of a side hobby for him is it? Must love the game which is why you always see him there.

3) Desperate times. Many were looking for any alternative to Hicks and Gillett. Many dont like FSG but would rather them than a state owned, sorry a 76% privately owned by some head of state.

4) Someone else can answer this. I probably wont do it justice.

5) City havent necessarily distorted the transfer market. Theres plenty of dumb clubs chucking obscene amounts around. They have however bought their place at the top table by cooking the books. Mancinis wages gave a glimpse under the bonnet. Wonder how many other members of staff have cushy little consultancy gigs courtesy of the state youre not owned by.

Have a nice day.

Edit - or what Flaccido said. :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28849 on: Today at 06:06:46 pm »
Have to be really daft to think that transfer fees cover the total outlay for a player. There are wages too.

Moreover, having Etihad as the sponsor is a straight conflict of interest to make accounts compatible with FFP.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28850 on: Today at 06:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Today at 05:48:45 pm
Just wondering if one of you could help answer a few questions.

1.  How do you actually know City are cheats? Accounts have been forensically audited probably more than any other club due to a relentless campaign by the "old money" clubs and other than a sanction in 2014 when the rules were new, they have not been found to be in breach of any FFP rules since then and the highest court in sport found in City's favour.  Since then countless other clubs have been sanctioned for FFP breaches a lot more recently without being relentlessly called cheats.

2.  What makes you think City are state owned?  A check of Company House records shows that it is around 76% owned by a company that is privately held by Sheikh Mansour in a personal capacity.  The other 24% is split between Chinese and American investors.

3.  Why is it a problem being owned by a foreign investor from the UAE albeit by a member of the government acting in a personal capacity?  I recall in 2009 many Liverpool fans pleading to be taken over by the Dubai Investment Company which was wholly owned by Sheikh Makhtoum, the ruler of Dubai.

4.  Why is it assumed that the owners are sportswashing?  The owners have made a total investment of around £2bn including the purchase of the club since 2008 and have recouped around £1bn with the sale of around 25% of it to the Chinese and American investors which means a net investment of around £1bn.  However the club has now been independently valued at around £4bn which means the original £1bn investment is now worth £3bn.  Doesn't seem like bad business to me.  Why would Chinese and American investors buy into a club if they didn't think they would make money?

5.  Why do people think that City have distorted the transfer market?  City only have one player in the top 20 most expensive transfers list and that's at number 6.

There's plenty more questions but I'll leave it there for now.
Quite simply, as I dont have time to go in-depth right now:
1. Etihad airlines investment. A bankrupt, state owned airline sign up to a sponsorship deal they cannot afford, one which dwarfs the sponsorships of the games elite clubs. The Abu Dhabi state steps in and pays almost all of the deal. Etihad then up negotiate the deal and around we go
One of the CAS panel members voted to uphold the ban, the other two say some evidence is time barred. Hmm, luckily City dragged the case out by refusing to cooperate. Many other examples including none existent sponsors, plus many with direct links to Abu Dhabi.

2. City are owned by a prominent member of the Ruling family of Abu Dhabi, who also holds ministerial roles such as deputy prime minister.
Silverlake investment meaning city are part American owned? Silverlake invest £500m into Mam City, a very short time later they announce Abu Dhabi have invested £2B in silverlake. Hmmmmm
A privately owned company?

3. It doesnt matter where a private investor is from, the problem is being owned by the country, not the individual.

4. How much would the club be worth if all Abu Dhabi linked investments were removed? Due to them being related sponsorships with the owner being such a prominent official of Abu Dhabi, and  senior member of the ruling family, it cannot be guaranteed these sponsorships are genuine and would continue under different ownership.
Again, the investment from Silverlake becomes suspicious when they receive an investment of £2B from Abu Dhabi.

5. I dont have time to look at all transfer fees but come on, a no mark club from Manchester has suddenly become the biggest spenders the game has ever known. 20 players at £50m+ each costs a lot more than one or two players at £70m+

Im sure more knowledge people may give you more of an in-depth answer or maybe theyll just tell you to do one as youre defending the indefensible.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:43:15 pm by JRed »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28851 on: Today at 06:45:32 pm »
That so called company claim to be the most popular betting company in Vietnam.

In the Communist state of Vietnam, Betting is illegal and banned. ;D

Token BlueLooner making an account on Rawk, i wouldn't be surprised to see if it's PrestwichBlue aka ManchesterBlue on a new account who just posted that laughable post.

That post is almost as laughable as City fans, Khaldoon and Pep saying they are a self sustainable club, especially with 13 companies sponsoring them based in the UAE who are part of the Royal Family's own state investment vehicle Mubadala and of those 13 companies that sponsor them now, their chairman of their club Khaldoon is also the chairman of most of those companies who sponsor City, and and would you be shocked that Mansour and Khaldoon are on the board of every company in the Mubadala portfolio of companies.

Here is the link of directors on the board of Mubadala. https://www.mubadala.com/en/who-we-are/board-of-directors



« Last Edit: Today at 06:56:34 pm by RedSince86 »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28852 on: Today at 06:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Today at 05:48:45 pm
Just wondering if one of you could help answer a few questions.

1.  How do you actually know City are cheats? Accounts have been forensically audited probably more than any other club due to a relentless campaign by the "old money" clubs and other than a sanction in 2014 when the rules were new, they have not been found to be in breach of any FFP rules since then and the highest court in sport found in City's favour.  Since then countless other clubs have been sanctioned for FFP breaches a lot more recently without being relentlessly called cheats.

2.  What makes you think City are state owned?  A check of Company House records shows that it is around 76% owned by a company that is privately held by Sheikh Mansour in a personal capacity.  The other 24% is split between Chinese and American investors.

3.  Why is it a problem being owned by a foreign investor from the UAE albeit by a member of the government acting in a personal capacity?  I recall in 2009 many Liverpool fans pleading to be taken over by the Dubai Investment Company which was wholly owned by Sheikh Makhtoum, the ruler of Dubai.

4.  Why is it assumed that the owners are sportswashing?  The owners have made a total investment of around £2bn including the purchase of the club since 2008 and have recouped around £1bn with the sale of around 25% of it to the Chinese and American investors which means a net investment of around £1bn.  However the club has now been independently valued at around £4bn which means the original £1bn investment is now worth £3bn.  Doesn't seem like bad business to me.  Why would Chinese and American investors buy into a club if they didn't think they would make money?

5.  Why do people think that City have distorted the transfer market?  City only have one player in the top 20 most expensive transfers list and that's at number 6.

There's plenty more questions but I'll leave it there for now.

Are you for real clearly not as if your coming on here spouting that crap
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28853 on: Today at 06:53:10 pm »
One of these signs up here once a year I think?

Kid - youve been well and truly sportswashed, I feel for you in a way, if you where a city fan before they became Abu Dhabi.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28854 on: Today at 06:53:15 pm »
City fan 2 ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28855 on: Today at 06:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Today at 05:48:45 pm
You know exactly what your employers/club is. A shitstain upon the entire sport. Utterly indefensible and not even worthy of a debate.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28856 on: Today at 06:57:01 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28857 on: Today at 06:58:14 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:53:15 pm
City fan 2 ;D
Well they have to somehow differentiate between the pair of them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28858 on: Today at 07:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Today at 05:48:45 pm
Just wondering if one of you could help answer a few questions.

1. 
Spoiler
How do you actually know City are cheats? Accounts have been forensically audited probably more than any other club due to a relentless campaign by the "old money" clubs and other than a sanction in 2014 when the rules were new, they have not been found to be in breach of any FFP rules since then and the highest court in sport found in City's favour.  Since then countless other clubs have been sanctioned for FFP breaches a lot more recently without being relentlessly called cheats.

2.  What makes you think City are state owned?  A check of Company House records shows that it is around 76% owned by a company that is privately held by Sheikh Mansour in a personal capacity.  The other 24% is split between Chinese and American investors.

3.  Why is it a problem being owned by a foreign investor from the UAE albeit by a member of the government acting in a personal capacity?  I recall in 2009 many Liverpool fans pleading to be taken over by the Dubai Investment Company which was wholly owned by Sheikh Makhtoum, the ruler of Dubai.

4.  Why is it assumed that the owners are sportswashing?  The owners have made a total investment of around £2bn including the purchase of the club since 2008 and have recouped around £1bn with the sale of around 25% of it to the Chinese and American investors which means a net investment of around £1bn.  However the club has now been independently valued at around £4bn which means the original £1bn investment is now worth £3bn.  Doesn't seem like bad business to me.  Why would Chinese and American investors buy into a club if they didn't think they would make money?

5.  Why do people think that City have distorted the transfer market?  City only have one player in the top 20 most expensive transfers list and that's at number 6.

There's plenty more questions but I'll leave it there for now.
[close]


There's plenty more reasons but I'll leave it here for now.



Oh & fuck off


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28859 on: Today at 07:12:33 pm »
I have to say it's very depressing the way the media have gone into a full on wankaton over them. I'm hearing stuff like, well run club, making profits, signing bargain players like Haaland for 55m without a hint of irony or mention of his wages both legal and illegal etc...

Honestly the rest of football deserve the whole thing to come crashing down on top of them.  :no
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28860 on: Today at 07:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Cityfan2 on Today at 05:48:45 pm
Just wondering if one of you could help answer a few questions.

1.  How do you actually know City are cheats? Accounts have been forensically audited probably more than any other club due to a relentless campaign by the "old money" clubs and other than a sanction in 2014 when the rules were new, they have not been found to be in breach of any FFP rules since then and the highest court in sport found in City's favour.  Since then countless other clubs have been sanctioned for FFP breaches a lot more recently without being relentlessly called cheats.

2.  What makes you think City are state owned?  A check of Company House records shows that it is around 76% owned by a company that is privately held by Sheikh Mansour in a personal capacity.  The other 24% is split between Chinese and American investors.

3.  Why is it a problem being owned by a foreign investor from the UAE albeit by a member of the government acting in a personal capacity?  I recall in 2009 many Liverpool fans pleading to be taken over by the Dubai Investment Company which was wholly owned by Sheikh Makhtoum, the ruler of Dubai.

4.  Why is it assumed that the owners are sportswashing?  The owners have made a total investment of around £2bn including the purchase of the club since 2008 and have recouped around £1bn with the sale of around 25% of it to the Chinese and American investors which means a net investment of around £1bn.  However the club has now been independently valued at around £4bn which means the original £1bn investment is now worth £3bn.  Doesn't seem like bad business to me.  Why would Chinese and American investors buy into a club if they didn't think they would make money?

5.  Why do people think that City have distorted the transfer market?  City only have one player in the top 20 most expensive transfers list and that's at number 6.

There's plenty more questions but I'll leave it there for now.
Up until the blood/oil money came in, you were Stockport County.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:07:06 pm




Oh & fuck off[/b]



And what he said ^^^^
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28861 on: Today at 08:06:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:53:15 pm
City fan 2 ;D

Me thinks PrestwichBlue is back. Oh goody, as if it isn't enough to see the shite he tweets on Twitter.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28862 on: Today at 08:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:06:23 pm
Me thinks PrestwichBlue is back. Oh goody, as if it isn't enough to see the shite he tweets on Twitter.

City fans on Twitter are odd (granted all fans are on Twitter). Tony Evans posted something about looking for work and a couple of Scott fans leapt on it and had a go at him for being anti City. So far so Twitter. But I made the mistake of clicking on their profiles and they were the most horrible small minded little Englanders looking at their tweet history. And quite clearly a bit racist and anti Islamic which they must somehow wrestle with every time they go to the Etihad.

I know the lesson is ignore 99% of what you see on Twitter but summed up a lot of what Ive seen from their ST since 93 style fan base.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28863 on: Today at 08:24:39 pm »
City's performance during the Premier league era, in every season prior to the oil cheats taking over:

1992: First Division 5th
1993: Premier League 9th
1994: Premier League 16th
1995: Premier League 17th
1996: Premier League 18th (relegated)
1997: Championship 14th
1998: Championship 22nd (relegated)
1999: Division One 3rd
2000: Championship 2nd
2001: Premier League 18th (relegated)
2002: Championship 1st
2003: Premier League 9th
2004: Premier League 16th
2005: Premier League 8th
2006: Premier League 15th
2007: Premier League 14th
2008: Premier League 9th

Basically, a nothing club with very little historical pedigree domestically (and none in Europe). Abu Dhabi could've literally bought any team in the league and become successful by spending £2bn on players in 10 years, with no consequences whatsoever for failure in the transfer market.

2009 was the year Manchester City ceased to exist as a football club. Everything since then has been a sham, a charade, and a money laundering/sportswashing exercise by some of the biggest c*nts known to humanity, from one of the most morally and ethically corrupt countries on the planet.

They are a stain on the sport, and shame on any journalist, pundit, or fan that heaps praise on them as they continue to cheat in plain sight.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28864 on: Today at 08:26:19 pm »
Their run under Abu Dhabi will be seen like the Baseball era when everyone was on PED's breaking the Home Run records.  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #28865 on: Today at 08:28:42 pm »
That really is pretty shite isnt it. Think Id remembered the odd decent season but clearly not. That 5th in 2992 was under Peter Reid and they then sacked him for Brian Horton :D

Allan Ball, Frank Clarke, Steve Coppell (for about a day), Phil Neal maybe? What a glorious mess they were for a long time.

