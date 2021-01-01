Just wondering if one of you could help answer a few questions.



1. How do you actually know City are cheats? Accounts have been forensically audited probably more than any other club due to a relentless campaign by the "old money" clubs and other than a sanction in 2014 when the rules were new, they have not been found to be in breach of any FFP rules since then and the highest court in sport found in City's favour. Since then countless other clubs have been sanctioned for FFP breaches a lot more recently without being relentlessly called cheats.



2. What makes you think City are state owned? A check of Company House records shows that it is around 76% owned by a company that is privately held by Sheikh Mansour in a personal capacity. The other 24% is split between Chinese and American investors.



3. Why is it a problem being owned by a foreign investor from the UAE albeit by a member of the government acting in a personal capacity? I recall in 2009 many Liverpool fans pleading to be taken over by the Dubai Investment Company which was wholly owned by Sheikh Makhtoum, the ruler of Dubai.



4. Why is it assumed that the owners are sportswashing? The owners have made a total investment of around £2bn including the purchase of the club since 2008 and have recouped around £1bn with the sale of around 25% of it to the Chinese and American investors which means a net investment of around £1bn. However the club has now been independently valued at around £4bn which means the original £1bn investment is now worth £3bn. Doesn't seem like bad business to me. Why would Chinese and American investors buy into a club if they didn't think they would make money?



5. Why do people think that City have distorted the transfer market? City only have one player in the top 20 most expensive transfers list and that's at number 6.



There's plenty more questions but I'll leave it there for now.