Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 17, 2022, 04:39:59 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on September 17, 2022, 04:26:26 pm

I hope that does happen. Only chance any groups of fans other than ours actually start to question how much Abu Dhabi FC have cheated to get to the postion they're in. We need a mass fan protest against these sportwashing ownerships, just like the Super League protests.
If only Che Neville was against the sportswashers. He could get a protest riot off the ground by next weekend and be declaring a victory for football by the following Monday.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 17, 2022, 04:48:49 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September 16, 2022, 02:06:10 pm
Best league in the world

Haha...'no such thing as easy game' and all that bollocks.

Not arsed if the cheats romp and bore their way to a meaningless Title by the New Year. Fed up us entertaining everyone making it interesting then much to everyone's amusement we miss out by a point or a crucial and blatant fuck up by the officials.

As for that ugly c*nt  Haarland, I've no idea of his injury record, I know fuck all about him, why would I want to? But in this shithouse of a League, I doubt if many players can even be arsed tackling him, seems pointless when City normally have the game wrapped up in the first 10 minutes!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 17, 2022, 05:11:17 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on September 17, 2022, 04:48:49 pm
Haha...'no such thing as easy game' and all that bollocks.

Not arsed if the cheats romp and bore their way to a meaningless Title by the New Year. Fed up us entertaining everyone making it interesting then much to everyone's amusement we miss out by a point of a crucial and blatant fuck up by the officials.

As for that ugly c*nt  Haarland, I've no idea of his injury record, I know fuck all about him, why would I want to? But in this shithouse of a League, I doubt if many players can even be arsed tackling him, seems pointless when City normally have the game wrapped up in the first 10 minutes!
This is a good point.
Fans of other clubs havent even considered what the cheats have done to the game as theyve been too focused on us not winning. No other club has even got anywhere near them in the last 5 years. I wonder  how they would all feel if we fall back a bit and the Abu Dhabi regime are winning by 20-30 points every season.

Nice tackle on Grealish today. Although not as high as Haalands against palace or his high feet against Dortmund when scoring. I guess Abu Dhabi play by different rules
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 17, 2022, 05:18:21 pm
Quote from: JRed on September 17, 2022, 05:11:17 pm
This is a good point.
Fans of other clubs havent even considered what the cheats have done to the game as theyve been too focused on us not winning. No other club has even got anywhere near them in the last 5 years. I wonder  how they would all feel if we fall back a bit and the Abu Dhabi regime are winning by 20-30 points every season.
We live in a horribly selfish world. They'll only care when it's them directly suffering. They don't actually care for the game itself. If they did, there would have been widespread outrage over  Abramovich, then Abu Dhabi, which may well have meant there would also be no Saudi Arabia polluting the game today.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 17, 2022, 05:43:02 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 17, 2022, 04:39:59 pm
If only Che Neville was against the sportswashers. He could get a protest riot off the ground by next weekend and be declaring a victory for football by the following Monday.


The likes of him and Shearer make me want to vomit.
Yernited are a far gone yesterday's team and Sunderland has had more success in the last 50 years than Saudi FC. But that won't stop Shearer from spewing that his home club and its support deserve a bit of success.
FUCK OFF.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 17, 2022, 06:36:38 pm
Just seen that some Abu Dhabi fans were disrespectful of the silence for the queen today. No doubt they werent aware it was happening, just like when they did it at the FA cup semi final last season
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 17, 2022, 07:25:30 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on September 17, 2022, 04:26:26 pm

I hope that does happen. Only chance any groups of fans other than ours actually start to question how much Abu Dhabi FC have cheated to get to the postion they're in. We need a mass fan protest against these sportwashing ownerships, just like the Super League protests.

The ESL protests were pro sportswashing, anyone who was against it and thought the game was fine in the hands of UEFA and the premier league may as well had a fucking tea towel on their heads, and any of ours who protested against it can shut the fuck up complaining about these cos fuck all is gonna be done about them now

The initial plans for the ESl were wrong BUT there needed to be a proper conversation, not sucking on rancid manc cock while shouting "greed"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 18, 2022, 12:25:33 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 17, 2022, 04:39:59 pm
If only Che Neville was against the sportswashers. He could get a protest riot off the ground by next weekend and be declaring a victory for football by the following Monday.
Shame he wants his own set of sportswashers at Yernited instead.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 18, 2022, 01:01:37 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on September 17, 2022, 07:25:30 pm
The ESL protests were pro sportswashing, anyone who was against it and thought the game was fine in the hands of UEFA and the premier league may as well had a fucking tea towel on their heads, and any of ours who protested against it can shut the fuck up complaining about these cos fuck all is gonna be done about them now

That's grossly misrepresentative imo, the objections were largely about the closed-shop format, and more broadly about bringing an end to over 100 years of domestic league competitions. Besides, the sportswashers were invited to the tree fort.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 18, 2022, 02:35:50 am
Quote from: GreatEx on September 18, 2022, 01:01:37 am
That's grossly misrepresentative imo, the objections were largely about the closed-shop format, and more broadly about bringing an end to over 100 years of domestic league competitions. Besides, the sportswashers were invited to the tree fort.

As I said it needed a sensible conversation, not shouting down cos some manc prick didn't like it

And it was a replacement for European competition, not domestic so no end to over 100 years of domestic league competitions, take the manc cock out of yer mouth please

UEFA have and will do nothing about sportswashing, in fact with Al-Khelaïfi on the executive committee it's nailed on nothing substantial will happen, he's already voted on a pittance fine for PSG's latest infractions

As for the sportswashers being invited, ever heard of "keep your friends close and your enemies closer"? What would be the point of Liverpool playing in the ESL with a 55% transfer & wage cap while Abu Dhabi carried on spending what they want then competing in the same domestic league? once again thick as fuck thinking from the Che Neville cock suckers

Football is dead, what actually needs to happen is de-globalisation, support your local clubs & leagues, stop paying into the global audience that only funds a handful of clubs, for example this week we welcomed proper European royalty to Anfield yet on the global stage they're seen as fuck all and have to sell to survive, a proper football club and yet they're deemed lower than the likes of Abu Dhabi and PSG, fucking disgusting what has happed to the game yet the same people fuelling the global market cry "greed" at something they don't like the sound of

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 18, 2022, 08:37:49 am
Quote from: elsewhere on September 15, 2022, 03:45:28 pm
How is his injury record?
Posted this a couple of weeks back:

Halaand: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/erling-haaland/verletzungen/spieler/418560

De Bruyne: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/kevin-de-bruyne/verletzungen/spieler/88755

Looking at De Bruyne's history it's amazing he's still going at such an intense and high level, although I've read he regularly plays through the pain with injections in key games - such is his importance to them.

Also, the Athetic did an interesting piece on Halaand and his injuries/physical development - even citing Michael Owen as someone who had a similar trajectory and injuries from an early age (although they're clearly very different players and physiques).

https://theathletic.com/3356940/2022/06/16/erling-haaland-injury-record-manchester-city-dortmund/?amp=1

----------------------------------------‐----------------------------------------

I don't normally wish injuries on any player, but I'll happily make an exception for City. They collapsed in 19/20 when they lost Laporte, and I'd love to see them have a proper crisis (like ours in 2020/21), ideally with De Bruyne and Haaland. Then we can  watch Pep cry to the media whilst his coaching abilities under pressure are fully exposed.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 18, 2022, 09:13:54 am
Quote from: keyop on September 18, 2022, 08:37:49 am
Posted this a couple of weeks back:

Halaand: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/erling-haaland/verletzungen/spieler/418560

De Bruyne: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/kevin-de-bruyne/verletzungen/spieler/88755

Looking at De Bruyne's history it's amazing he's still going at such an intense and high level, although I've read he regularly plays through the pain with injections in key games - such is his importance to them.

Also, the Athetic did an interesting piece on Halaand and his injuries/physical development - even citing Michael Owen as someone who had a similar trajectory and injuries from an early age (although they're clearly very different players and physiques).

https://theathletic.com/3356940/2022/06/16/erling-haaland-injury-record-manchester-city-dortmund/?amp=1

----------------------------------------‐----------------------------------------

I don't normally wish injuries on any player, but I'll happily make an exception for City. They collapsed in 19/20 when they lost Laporte, and I'd love to see them have a proper crisis (like ours in 2020/21), ideally with De Bruyne and Haaland. Then we can  watch Pep cry to the media whilst his coaching abilities under pressure are fully exposed.
It is strange how few injuries they actually get. Maybe its time to ditch the inhalers and hack the recipe for Peps magic juice.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 18, 2022, 10:32:53 am
Quote from: JRed on September 18, 2022, 09:13:54 am
It is strange how few injuries they actually get. Maybe its time to ditch the inhalers and hack the recipe for Peps magic juice.
Peps philosophy is what he learned at La Masia as a youngster, and then as a player and coach at Barca - keep the ball, play through the press, and grind down the opposition by dominating possession until you get a breakthrough. That approach is less physical and gives players lots of time during the game to rest on the ball. If you dominate possession then you're also likely to be doing less tackling, less last ditch defending, and can build your attacks slowly - all reducing the chances of injury. City players spend large parts of games strolling around whilst the opposition chase shadows.

A large part of Jurgen's approach is to play a high line, press relentlessly, create chaos, and then capitalise in transition when you win the ball high up the pitch - all of which involves a higher degree of physicality and chance of injury (in my view).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 18, 2022, 10:53:12 am
Quote from: keyop on September 18, 2022, 10:32:53 am
Peps philosophy is what he learned at La Masia as a youngster, and then as a player and coach at Barca - keep the ball, play through the press, and grind down the opposition by dominating possession until you get a breakthrough. That approach is less physical and gives players lots of time during the game to rest on the ball. If you dominate possession then you're also likely to be doing less tackling, less last ditch defending, and can build your attacks slowly - all reducing the chances of injury. City players spend large parts of games strolling around whilst the opposition chase shadows.

A large part of Jurgen's approach is to play a high line, press relentlessly, create chaos, and then capitalise in transition when you win the ball high up the pitch - all of which involves a higher degree of physicality and chance of injury (in my view).
There is that ofcourse, but with Pep having been banned for doping as a player one cant help but be suspicious.

They also now have Haaland up top and can just play any kind of ball into the box and he will get on to it.
One thing about his style of play tho is his disregard for the welfare of other players when raising his feet.
He is going to seriously injure someone doing that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 18, 2022, 12:03:26 pm
Just realised, Theyve got to play Everton twice yet

That means the blobfish will spend a lot of time being near pickford for his tap ins

His career could end in one of those games
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 18, 2022, 03:03:05 pm
Quote from: rushyman on September 18, 2022, 12:03:26 pm
Just realised, Theyve got to play Everton twice yet

That means the blobfish will spend a lot of time being near pickford for his tap ins

His career could end in one of those games

Nah our bitter friends will roll over and play nice for this void club

They save their bonecrunching slide tactics for us as they hate us

But they look at Ugly's club and think; that could be US

Deferential to the last. Ugly won't get hurt. He can stand by the goal for tapins and Pickford will thank him for such excellent shots
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 18, 2022, 08:08:45 pm
Seen this doing the rounds today, I guess it says something

https://twitter.com/ToryFibs/status/1571482029002469378?t=Tw1qQeX-arIFP5g-SMNSJg&s=19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
September 18, 2022, 10:59:09 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 12:37:45 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September 18, 2022, 08:08:45 pm
Seen this doing the rounds today, I guess it says something
Yes, it says he's sold his soul to the sportswashing arseholes that were formely Man City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 12:23:03 pm
"Kevin De Bruyne has said Jack Grealish is an easy target for unfair criticism and believes his Manchester City teammate is judged more harshly simply because he is English. "

Well, it could be because he previously last scored in May

But yeah English. You believe that, Kev
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 01:01:49 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:23:03 pm
"Kevin De Bruyne has said Jack Grealish is an easy target for unfair criticism and believes his Manchester City teammate is judged more harshly simply because he is English. "

Well, it could be because he previously last scored in May

But yeah English. You believe that, Kev
It could also be because the Sportswashers paid a ridiculous £100m fee, not for his mediocre footballing ability, but because they thought he would be the new golden boy of English football and therefore enhance their sportswashing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 05:33:31 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:23:03 pm
"Kevin De Bruyne has said Jack Grealish is an easy target for unfair criticism and believes his Manchester City team mate is judged more harshly simply because he is English. "

Well, it could be because he previously last scored in May

But yeah English. You believe that, Kev

Haha...just another thick gobshite, the game as a whole is full of them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 07:13:13 pm
Why are the Cityzens up in arms about Haaland being tackled chest height, but are perfectly fine with Haaland tackling people head height?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 07:36:38 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:13:13 pm
Why are the Cityzens up in arms about Haaland being tackled chest height, but are perfectly fine with Haaland tackling people head height?
Well after a decade plus of financial cheating maybe they think the on pitch rules don't apply to them either.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:40:21 pm
https://twitter.com/sportbible/status/1571535974554902528?t=mPgT_6fuF0qmHrwTRZHfVQ&s=19

And without sportswashing and oil money this is what would still be happening to them now. Most of their "fans" wouldn't be able to name most of the team playing that day.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 11:20:21 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:40:21 pm
https://twitter.com/sportbible/status/1571535974554902528?t=mPgT_6fuF0qmHrwTRZHfVQ&s=19

And without sportswashing and oil money this is what would still be happening to them now. Most of their "fans" wouldn't be able to name most of the team playing that day.
That was Man City though, they're now Abu Dhabi.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:08:25 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:20:21 pm
That was Man City though, they're now Abu Dhabi.
What you mean is that the referees will call it the other way if they have to.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:27:06 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:20:21 pm
That was Man City though, they're now Abu Dhabi.
Yeah, I remember that club. Decent club with decent fans. Shame it got disbanded and replaced with a sportswashing project.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:05:31 am
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:40:21 pm
https://twitter.com/sportbible/status/1571535974554902528?t=mPgT_6fuF0qmHrwTRZHfVQ&s=19

And without sportswashing and oil money this is what would still be happening to them now. Most of their "fans" wouldn't be able to name most of the team playing that day.

Sibierski did himself out of a statue that day
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:10:11 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:13:13 pm
Why are the Cityzens up in arms about Haaland being tackled chest height, but are perfectly fine with Haaland tackling people head height?

Clearly you have no idea what you are talking about. Andersen headbutted Haaland's foot.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:37:59 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/JosimarFotball/status/1572179963243302912

Company appears to be based in the UAE. Shocking! More self funding from these cheats

Seriously, when is something going to be done about this club? The amount of corruption and cheating involved to get them to the top should have had the authorities sending them to League Two years ago
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:38:57 pm
You're going to find this shocking, but it appears that another betting partner for ADFC looks like its run by a PR company operating from the United Arab Emirates. They really are incredibly unlucky that this keeps happening to them.

@JosimarFotball
New.

Mystery surrounds 8XBet, Manchester Citys new Asian betting partner.

It has many of the hallmarks of a fake company: a founder who doesnt seem to exist online and a CEO appearing to hide behind a stolen avatar.

Quote
Mystery surrounds 8XBet, Manchester Citys new Asian betting partner. Open-source intelligence points to the UAE.

Its global ambassador Teddy Sheringham calls it the place where trust and fun go together.

Tom Boyle, Vice-President, Global Partnerships Marketing and Operations, City Football Group, said in July:
We are delighted to welcome 8Xbet as a regional partner of Manchester City today. 8Xbet shares our commitment to entertaining and providing great experiences to customers and fans alike. The new partnership provides the club an opportunity to further increase our presence across the region and we look forward to working with 8Xbet.

But it would be hard to find a more opaque bookmaker than 8XBet, the Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese-facing operation that Manchester City recently announced as its Asian betting partner.

It has many of the hallmarks of a company keeping its cards close to its chest: a founder who doesnt seem to exist online; a CEO appearing to hide behind a stolen avatar; a backstory that doesnt align with publicly available records.

It also has a ghostly presence on social media. 8XBets LinkedIn account lists just two employees, for example. Neither of them appear legitimate
http://josimarfootball.com/ghost-in-the-machine/
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:43:17 pm
I always find it odd they don't just renegotiate their Etihad dela every couple years instead of going though all this trouble, or would that be too obvious even for the Premier League?
