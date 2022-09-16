« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28800 on: Yesterday at 04:39:59 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:26:26 pm

I hope that does happen. Only chance any groups of fans other than ours actually start to question how much Abu Dhabi FC have cheated to get to the postion they're in. We need a mass fan protest against these sportwashing ownerships, just like the Super League protests.
If only Che Neville was against the sportswashers. He could get a protest riot off the ground by next weekend and be declaring a victory for football by the following Monday.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28801 on: Yesterday at 04:48:49 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September 16, 2022, 02:06:10 pm
Best league in the world

Haha...'no such thing as easy game' and all that bollocks.

Not arsed if the cheats romp and bore their way to a meaningless Title by the New Year. Fed up us entertaining everyone making it interesting then much to everyone's amusement we miss out by a point or a crucial and blatant fuck up by the officials.

As for that ugly c*nt  Haarland, I've no idea of his injury record, I know fuck all about him, why would I want to? But in this shithouse of a League, I doubt if many players can even be arsed tackling him, seems pointless when City normally have the game wrapped up in the first 10 minutes!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28802 on: Yesterday at 05:11:17 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 04:48:49 pm
Haha...'no such thing as easy game' and all that bollocks.

Not arsed if the cheats romp and bore their way to a meaningless Title by the New Year. Fed up us entertaining everyone making it interesting then much to everyone's amusement we miss out by a point of a crucial and blatant fuck up by the officials.

As for that ugly c*nt  Haarland, I've no idea of his injury record, I know fuck all about him, why would I want to? But in this shithouse of a League, I doubt if many players can even be arsed tackling him, seems pointless when City normally have the game wrapped up in the first 10 minutes!
This is a good point.
Fans of other clubs havent even considered what the cheats have done to the game as theyve been too focused on us not winning. No other club has even got anywhere near them in the last 5 years. I wonder  how they would all feel if we fall back a bit and the Abu Dhabi regime are winning by 20-30 points every season.

Nice tackle on Grealish today. Although not as high as Haalands against palace or his high feet against Dortmund when scoring. I guess Abu Dhabi play by different rules
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28803 on: Yesterday at 05:18:21 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:11:17 pm
This is a good point.
Fans of other clubs havent even considered what the cheats have done to the game as theyve been too focused on us not winning. No other club has even got anywhere near them in the last 5 years. I wonder  how they would all feel if we fall back a bit and the Abu Dhabi regime are winning by 20-30 points every season.
We live in a horribly selfish world. They'll only care when it's them directly suffering. They don't actually care for the game itself. If they did, there would have been widespread outrage over  Abramovich, then Abu Dhabi, which may well have meant there would also be no Saudi Arabia polluting the game today.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28804 on: Yesterday at 05:43:02 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:39:59 pm
If only Che Neville was against the sportswashers. He could get a protest riot off the ground by next weekend and be declaring a victory for football by the following Monday.


The likes of him and Shearer make me want to vomit.
Yernited are a far gone yesterday's team and Sunderland has had more success in the last 50 years than Saudi FC. But that won't stop Shearer from spewing that his home club and its support deserve a bit of success.
FUCK OFF.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28805 on: Yesterday at 06:36:38 pm
Just seen that some Abu Dhabi fans were disrespectful of the silence for the queen today. No doubt they werent aware it was happening, just like when they did it at the FA cup semi final last season
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28806 on: Yesterday at 07:25:30 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:26:26 pm

I hope that does happen. Only chance any groups of fans other than ours actually start to question how much Abu Dhabi FC have cheated to get to the postion they're in. We need a mass fan protest against these sportwashing ownerships, just like the Super League protests.

The ESL protests were pro sportswashing, anyone who was against it and thought the game was fine in the hands of UEFA and the premier league may as well had a fucking tea towel on their heads, and any of ours who protested against it can shut the fuck up complaining about these cos fuck all is gonna be done about them now

The initial plans for the ESl were wrong BUT there needed to be a proper conversation, not sucking on rancid manc cock while shouting "greed"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28807 on: Today at 12:25:33 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:39:59 pm
If only Che Neville was against the sportswashers. He could get a protest riot off the ground by next weekend and be declaring a victory for football by the following Monday.
Shame he wants his own set of sportswashers at Yernited instead.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28808 on: Today at 01:01:37 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:25:30 pm
The ESL protests were pro sportswashing, anyone who was against it and thought the game was fine in the hands of UEFA and the premier league may as well had a fucking tea towel on their heads, and any of ours who protested against it can shut the fuck up complaining about these cos fuck all is gonna be done about them now

That's grossly misrepresentative imo, the objections were largely about the closed-shop format, and more broadly about bringing an end to over 100 years of domestic league competitions. Besides, the sportswashers were invited to the tree fort.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #28809 on: Today at 02:35:50 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:01:37 am
That's grossly misrepresentative imo, the objections were largely about the closed-shop format, and more broadly about bringing an end to over 100 years of domestic league competitions. Besides, the sportswashers were invited to the tree fort.

As I said it needed a sensible conversation, not shouting down cos some manc prick didn't like it

And it was a replacement for European competition, not domestic so no end to over 100 years of domestic league competitions, take the manc cock out of yer mouth please

UEFA have and will do nothing about sportswashing, in fact with Al-Khelaïfi on the executive committee it's nailed on nothing substantial will happen, he's already voted on a pittance fine for PSG's latest infractions

As for the sportswashers being invited, ever heard of "keep your friends close and your enemies closer"? What would be the point of Liverpool playing in the ESL with a 55% transfer & wage cap while Abu Dhabi carried on spending what they want then competing in the same domestic league? once again thick as fuck thinking from the Che Neville cock suckers

Football is dead, what actually needs to happen is de-globalisation, support your local clubs & leagues, stop paying into the global audience that only funds a handful of clubs, for example this week we welcomed proper European royalty to Anfield yet on the global stage they're seen as fuck all and have to sell to survive, a proper football club and yet they're deemed lower than the likes of Abu Dhabi and PSG, fucking disgusting what has happed to the game yet the same people fuelling the global market cry "greed" at something they don't like the sound of

