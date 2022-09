Every time I see a replay of Haaland goals it's either a tap in or a deflection after a world class pass from De Bruyne. Haaland is not the type of striker who could create chances for himself like a Suarez.



He seems to have more tapins because he's rapid and can outsprint almost every defender and get to the ball before them. He can also outjump them and outmuscle them like the "free" header he had against Forest. He's two-footed as well and can finish chances regardless of where the ball falls (many players miss "easy" chances when they use their weaker foot).The boy is a freak. He's like Ronaldo in the sense that he's so physical at a young age and ruthless.