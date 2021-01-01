His goal scoring is phenomenal



So was the man in my username. Who scored every type of goal



But even he wasnt Messi and Ronaldo as Ill gladly admit. Or zidane, or Ronaldinho who I also wouldve bought a ticket just to watch



If they are basing it on numbers ok fair enough, well see what he ends up with



I mean, your laughing at me and accusing me of evertonisation for suggesting comparing him to Messi and Ronaldo isnt right



I wasn't comparing you directly to the evertonian downplaying of oppositions players, more the roundly pushed idea that as soon as someone goes to another side they're accomplishments or ability is under a microscope with unattainable standards.No one is saying he's on their level at all. Rush is criminally underrated in football full stop, fuck the Messi and Ronaldo stuff. The mans our record goalscorer with no one else in sight and doesn't even make everyone on here's all time Liverpool XI, that says it all. It's interesting the names used as Ronaldinho is one of my all time favourite players, but numbers wise he wasn't a phenomenon, he could do insane things with the ball and was probably the most entertaining player ever. There is room for all different types of players in the 'greats' conversations and again I feel the Messi and Ronaldo comparisons are based solely on goals. It's a funny one when you get to the legends comparisons as legend status comes with an air of invincibility, look at Messi and Maradona... Messi has eclipsed the vast majority of Maradonas accomplishments barring 1 maybe 2...and yet to some is still inferior and likely always will be. Now i'm in no way saying Haaland is or will ever be Ronaldo or Messi level, goals or otherwise BUT right now the thing being talked up is what is always talked up... potential and the present. Potential wise with his ability he could be a great all time goalscorer, the present is that he is scoring goals for fun.Again I cannot stand City and what they're doing to the game, I was the same with Ferguson and his United sides, couldn't stand them BUT I can respect great ability and Haaland has it, I like to think we're different to other teams fans but it's feeling like the social media age is creeping into our fanbase and we're doing what everyone else does... everyone who isn't in our shirt is good BUT x, y and z though, in reality some opposition players are just very fucking good, it doesn't always require a but that wouldn't exist if they were wearing red. Bias is natural but does it need to be to the level of pretending someones not brilliant when they are?The thing is, teams will learn and adjust and find ways to nullify their attack, it happens to all the best players and teams at some point. He's great at finding space and its not all down to the defenders, Van Dijk is sublime but Haaland found the space in a direct battle with him to have clear cut chances