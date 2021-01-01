« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:42:06 am
The only road from Manchester to Seville was clogged with city fans trying to get into the stadium. Seeing so many traffic, most of them turned away and went back home.
I thought that must be the reason, obviously the club with the biggest commercial income in the world can muster more than 774 fans for a relatively close away Champions League tie, so there must be a reason they didnt have more fans there.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:47:13 am
I thought that must be the reason, obviously the club with the biggest commercial income in the world can muster more than 774 fans for a relatively close away Champions League tie, so there must be a reason they didnt have more fans there.

They wanted to watch the new Prime Minister.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:40:48 am
It might help if defenders actually try to stay close to him. He does have a great natural ability in finding space but surely he should be man marked?
He'll just shrug them off anyway. Too strong.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:40:48 am
It might help if defenders actually try to stay close to him. He does have a great natural ability in finding space but surely he should be man marked?

You can man mark someone all day long, but if they're stronger and quicker than you, it's tough.  Especially if they're excellent at making runs like Haaland is.

But I think if you put Nunez in this City team, he wouldn't be far off the goal tally so far.  Or any pure striker.  It's City's build up play and ability to get in behind that creates all those chances for him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:50:42 am
He'll just shrug them off anyway. Too strong.
Not necessarily, if a defender has good positional sense then often the only way past is to push them out the way and give a foul away. Not saying it would be easy but at the moment theyre just letting him run wherever he wants.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:52:36 am
You can man mark someone all day long, but if they're stronger and quicker than you, it's tough.  Especially if they're excellent at making runs like Haaland is.

But I think if you put Nunez in this City team, he wouldn't be far off the goal tally so far.  Or any pure striker.  It's City's build up play and ability to get in behind that creates all those chances for him.
Yeah I do agree, just think opposition need to take a different approach. Saying that tho, hes basically only faced some of the lesser teams in the league who have been wide open at the back. Well see how it goes when they come up against teams that know how to defend.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:54:04 am
Not necessarily, if a defender has good positional sense then often the only way past is to push them out the way and give a foul away. Not saying it would be easy but at the moment theyre just letting him run wherever he wants.

But you can say this for anyone:

- Why didn't defenders just stand Messi up and not let him dribble past them?
- Why didn't defenders just stay tight to Fowler/Rush/Torres and not let them run wherever they want?
- Why didn't defenders wear protective chainmail in case Suarez bit them?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
No point crying over Haaland.  He's a top striker in a team that creates a ton of chances; of course he's going to score a lot of goals!

He's pretty much a unique, physical specimen.  Very few CBs will match up with him well.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:50:42 am
He'll just shrug them off anyway. Too strong.

Hes built like a centre half thinks like a centre half and a number 9

Its a lethal mix. You never see him not scoring
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:56:50 am
But you can say this for anyone:

- Why didn't defenders just stand Messi up and not let him dribble past them?
- Why didn't defenders just stay tight to Fowler/Rush/Torres and not let them run wherever they want?
- Why didn't defenders wear protective chainmail in case Suarez bit them?
Slightly different. Them players made their own space when on the ball a lot of the time. Haaland just seems to be in acres of space everytime the ball gets to him for a tap in.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:00:07 am
Hes built like a centre half thinks like a centre half and a number 9

Its a lethal mix. You never see him not scoring
Once he gets going, he's like a train. He's extremely difficult to keep up with. Very strong, tall, quick, two-footed and very good movement. It might be better for teams to drop deeper to deny him space because he's not the best technically.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:02:31 am
Slightly different. Them players made their own space when on the ball a lot of the time. Haaland just seems to be in acres of space everytime the ball gets to him for a tap in.

Rush and Fowler scored loads because of great timing of runs off the back of defenders, same as Haaland.  He's quicker and stronger than both, so it's even easier for him to get away from a defender.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:04:13 am
Rush and Fowler scored loads because of great timing of runs off the back of defenders, same as Haaland.  He's quicker and stronger than both, so it's even easier for him to get away from a defender.
A lot of Haalands goals have not been from forward passes but from crosses and cut backs and he is still often just standing in acres of space. I get he has great movement. However, the approach of standing off him is clearly not working. Just saying I think defenders should get closer to him to start with. Make him play with his back to goal by getting tight on him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:13:39 am
A lot of Haalands goals have not been from forward passes but from crosses and cut backs and he is still often just standing in acres of space. I get he has great movement. However, the approach of standing off him is clearly not working. Just saying I think defenders should get closer to him to start with. Make him play with his back to goal by getting tight on him.

But if he's getting goals from cut backs and crosses, you can't really make him play with his back to goal because he'll be attacking the space behind the defender.  If someone has world class movement, it won't matter if you're touch tight, especially if you're up against someone quicker and stronger than you.

Look at Lewandowski, he's got nowhere near the speed of Haaland, but he also scores loads in space from cut backs and crosses because he's powerful and has excellent movement.  Why haven't defenders just got closer to him too?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:16:58 am
But if he's getting goals from cut backs and crosses, you can't really make him play with his back to goal because he'll be attacking the space behind the defender.  If someone has world class movement, it won't matter if you're touch tight, especially if you're up against someone quicker and stronger than you.

Look at Lewandowski, he's got nowhere near the speed of Haaland, but he also scores loads in space from cut backs and crosses because he's powerful and has excellent movement.  Why haven't defenders just got closer to him too?
Whats your suggestion then? Defenders just think ahh fuck it, hes going to score anyway so I wont bother him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:19:11 am
Whats your suggestion then? Defenders just think ahh fuck it, hes going to score anyway so I wont bother him.

The defenders are obviously trying to stop him, but he's already got more goals than games in Europe.  And the majority of those goals were for teams that aren't anywhere near as good as City.

You have to try and cut off the supply, but City are so good at getting in behind, their players make really clever runs to get in the fullback channels constantly.  They just wear you down.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:22:42 am
The defenders are obviously trying to stop him, but he's already got more goals than games in Europe.  And the majority of those goals were for teams that aren't anywhere near as good as City.

You have to try and cut off the supply, but City are so good at getting in behind, their players make really clever runs to get in the fullback channels constantly.  They just wear you down.
Cutting the supply has not been working either tho. Haaland is now the focal point of their play and is scoring almost all of their goals. Teams have to set up to stop him anyway they can. If they cant match him for pace and power then find a way to put him off his game. We could see some  dark arts against city.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
He's going to break modern English league scoring records if he stays fit isn't he. Bugger. On the bright side if he does carry on like this City will REALLY miss him if he does spend some time on the sidelines, a big boy like him is likely to pick up some as well.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:36:54 am
He's going to break modern English league scoring records if he stays fit isn't he. Bugger. On the bright side if he does carry on like this City will REALLY miss him if he does spend some time on the sidelines, a big boy like him is likely to pick up some as well.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
As long as he can break them in about three years before he goes to Real
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
He will be gone before he gets the chance to break any overall goal scoring records. But Salah will be nervous about his single season goalscoring record.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Just watched  Abu Dhabis goals from last night. Its like Haaland is fucking invisible and the defenders dont even see him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
He was as close as you get to a sure thing. Hes going to bang them in consistently. Only injuries will stop him. The cheats win again.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:45:14 am
His goal scoring is phenomenal

So was the man in my username. Who scored every type of goal

But even he wasnt Messi and Ronaldo as Ill gladly admit. Or zidane, or Ronaldinho who I also wouldve bought a ticket just to watch

If they are basing it on numbers ok fair enough, well see what he ends up with

I mean, your laughing at me and accusing me of evertonisation for suggesting comparing him to Messi and Ronaldo isnt right

I wasn't comparing you directly to the evertonian downplaying of oppositions players, more the roundly pushed idea that as soon as someone goes to another side they're accomplishments or ability is under a microscope with unattainable standards.

No one is saying he's on their level at all. Rush is criminally underrated in football full stop, fuck the Messi and Ronaldo stuff. The mans our record goalscorer with no one else in sight and doesn't even make everyone on here's all time Liverpool XI, that says it all. It's interesting the names used as Ronaldinho is one of my all time favourite players, but numbers wise he wasn't a phenomenon, he could do insane things with the ball and was probably the most entertaining player ever. There is room for all different types of players in the 'greats' conversations and again I feel the Messi and Ronaldo comparisons are based solely on goals. It's a funny one when you get to the legends comparisons as legend status comes with an air of invincibility, look at Messi and Maradona... Messi has eclipsed the vast majority of Maradonas accomplishments barring 1 maybe 2...and yet to some is still inferior and likely always will be. Now i'm in no way saying Haaland is or will ever be Ronaldo or Messi level, goals or otherwise BUT right now the thing being talked up is what is always talked up... potential and the present. Potential wise with his ability he could be a great all time goalscorer, the present is that he is scoring goals for fun.

Again I cannot stand City and what they're doing to the game, I was the same with Ferguson and his United sides, couldn't stand them BUT I can respect great ability and Haaland has it, I like to think we're different to other teams fans but it's feeling like the social media age is creeping into our fanbase and we're doing what everyone else does... everyone who isn't in our shirt is good BUT x, y and z though, in reality some opposition players are just very fucking good, it doesn't always require a but that wouldn't exist if they were wearing red. Bias is natural but does it need to be to the level of pretending someones not brilliant when they are?

The thing is, teams will learn and adjust and find ways to nullify their attack, it happens to all the best players and teams at some point. He's great at finding space and its not all down to the defenders, Van Dijk is sublime but Haaland found the space in a direct battle with him to have clear cut chances
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:38:50 am
Again I cannot stand City and what they're doing to the game, I was the same with Ferguson and his United sides....



Downplaying anyone who chooses to play for an oppressive, murderous, torturing, cheating, sportswashing regime is exactly what we should all be doing. If it makes even one player think twice about moving to one, then job done. Fuck the whole 'Yeah I know he plays for a sportswasher....but he's great, lets give him the credit he deserves'.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Haaland eh. He's ridiculously good. Managers/defenders are a lot more aware than us what he can do. they know his strengths before they play against him, they know they need to get tight or watch his runs or whatever, but he's just unstoppable. His record is frightening. I don't think I've seen a striker like him. Prick
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:55:10 am
As long as he can break them in about three years before he goes to Real

They'll just do a PSG and offer him wages that could buy a small country to stay.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:43:35 am


Downplaying anyone who chooses to play for an oppressive, murderous, torturing, cheating, sportswashing regime is exactly what we should all be doing. If it makes even one player think twice about moving to one, then job done. Fuck the whole 'Yeah I know he plays for a sportswasher....but he's great, lets give him the credit he deserves'.

I'm talking strictly about footballing ability to be honest.

Agreed it should be condemned roundly, you're spot on there and it's disgusting that it's allowed in football. At the same time I do feel it's just a reflection of life and society and the vast majority of this shit is hiding in plain sight and is often overlooked by the same people screaming about this. Ffs people are going on about sportswashing and will be watching the world cup without doubt

The thing with this stuff is the same people using time to condemn it on here seemingly aren't using the platforms available to do things that actually effect change. Also, downplaying someones ability isn't committing further to bringing down City or any other sportswashing organisation and suggesting otherwise is just playing into some flase sense of being higher in hierarchy of something that doesn't affect changing things. This thread should effectively be changed to a news only one on sportwashing if you cannot discuss football in it.

If you were solely saying condemn their players for playing a part in sportswashing, fair play, but equating downplaying someones footballing ability in a part of a thread discussing footballing ability isn't a contributing factor to stopping sportwashing
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Tough to take, but the baby faced fucker has taken them up a level ...like they needed it...c*nts
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Don't think it's fair to say rival players/teams don't get enough praise on here, there's a page and a half pretty much wanking over him not to mention loads of posts in the CL thread. And posters rushing to post "game over" when City score on matchdays has turned in to who can post "Haaland scores" quickest too.

I've also no idea why it would even bother anyone anyway, it forever baffles me that Liverpool supporters get annoyed if Mancs or whoever aren't praised enough on a Liverpool forum. Last summer still makes me laugh, plenty of us were hammered as "biased" "can't give credit when they do good business" for daring to suggest a team of Bissaka, Maguire, De Gea etc managed by Ole wasn't going to be a title challenger.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:56:59 am
Don't think it's fair to say rival players/teams don't get enough praise on here, there's a page and a half pretty much wanking over him not to mention loads of posts in the CL thread. And posters rushing to post "game over" when City score on matchdays has turned in to who can post "Haaland scores" quickest too.

I've also no idea why it would even bother anyone anyway, it forever baffles me that Liverpool supporters get annoyed if Mancs or whoever aren't praised enough on a Liverpool forum. Last summer still makes me laugh, plenty of us were hammered as "biased" "can't give credit when they do good business" for daring to suggest a team of Bissaka, Maguire, De Gea etc managed by Ole wasn't going to be a title challenger.

Yep.

Pure bitterness for not thinking that Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo would see United walk the league (same with Chelsea last October/November).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Did you see how excited the Man City fans were about his opening goal last night, one of them stood up!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:03:11 am
Did you see how excited the Man City fans were about his opening goal last night, one of them stood up!
Thats a fairly large percentage of them to be fair.,
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:55:52 am
Tough to take, but the baby faced fucker has taken them up a level ...like they needed it...c*nts

Look he's an amazing player there's no two ways about it. It's just sickening City can bring these type of players to their club and they could fall flat on their face and fail and it would make absolutely no difference to their financial situation. They'd just go out and buy another until one works kind of like they do with their defence. Newcastle will be doing exactly the same over the next few years and it's just so disheartening that football has come to this.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:29:51 am
Just watched  Abu Dhabis goals from last night. Its like Haaland is fucking invisible and the defenders dont even see him.


That's the cloaking tech at work. Defenders need to cover themselves in mud so he cannot see them either.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Every time I see a replay of Haaland goals it's either a tap in or a deflection after a world class pass from De Bruyne. Haaland is not the type of striker who could create chances for himself like a Suarez.   
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:55:52 am
Tough to take, but the baby faced fucker has taken them up a level ...like they needed it...c*nts

Maybe so.

But they still played to a draw at Villa last weekend.  I get that he's a great player, but he doesn't make them invincible. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:56:59 am
He will be gone before he gets the chance to break any overall goal scoring records. But Salah will be nervous about his single season goalscoring record.



Where do you think to? Madrid? Players dont tend to leave Man City if the club want to keep them. They dont need the £200m or whatever they would get for him in fees.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 01:21:52 pm

That's the cloaking tech at work. Defenders need to cover themselves in mud so he cannot see them either.

